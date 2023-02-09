Lirik Lagu No Role Modelz - J Cole dan Fakta di Baliknya

No Role Modelz - J Cole

First things first rest in peace Uncle Phil

For real, you the only father that I ever knew

I get my bitch pregnant I'ma be a better you

Prophecies that I made way back in the Ville

Fulfilled, listen even back when we was broke my team ill

Martin Luther King would have been on Dreamville

Talk to a nigga

One time for my LA sisters

One time for my LA hoes

Lame niggas can't tell the difference

One time for a nigga who knows

Don't save her, she don't wanna be saved

Don't save her, she don't wanna be saved

Don't save her, she don't wanna be saved

Don't save her, she don't wanna be saved

No role models and I'm here right now

No role models to speak of

Searchin' through my memory, my memory

I couldn't find one

Last night I was gettin' my feet rubbed

By the baddest bitch, not Trina, but I swear to God

This bitch will make you call your girl up and tell her, "Hey, what's good?

"Sorry I'm never comin' home I'ma stay for good"

Then hang the phone up, and proceed to lay the wood

I came fast like 9-1-1 in white neighborhoods

Ain't got no shame 'bout it

She think I'm spoiled and I'm rich 'cause I can have any bitch

I got defensive and said "Nah, I was the same without it"

But then I thought back, back to a better me

Before I was a B-list celebrity

Before I started callin' bitches, "bitches" so heavily

Back when you could get a platinum plaque without no melody

You wasn't sweatin' me

One time for my LA sisters

One time for my LA hoes

Lame niggas can't tell the difference

One time for a nigga who knows

Don't save her, she don't wanna be saved

Don't save her, she don't wanna be saved

Don't save her, she don't wanna be saved

Don't save her, she don't wanna be saved

I want a real love, dark skinned and Aunt Viv love

That Jada and that Will love

That leave a toothbrush at your crib love

And you ain't gotta wonder whether that's your kid love

Nigga I don't want no bitch from reality shows

Out of touch with reality hoes

Out in Hollywood bringin' back 5 or 6 hoes

Fuck 'em then we kick em' to the door

Nigga you know how it go

She deserved that, she a bird, it's a bird trap

You think if I didn't rap she would flirt back?

Takin' off her skirt, let her wear my shirt before she leave

I'ma need my shirt back

Nigga you know how it go

One time for my LA sisters

One time for my LA hoes

Lame niggas can't tell the difference

One time for a nigga who knows