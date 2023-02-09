Lirik Lagu No Role Modelz - J Cole dan Fakta di Baliknya

No Role Modelz - J Cole
First things first rest in peace Uncle Phil
For real, you the only father that I ever knew
I get my bitch pregnant I'ma be a better you
Prophecies that I made way back in the Ville
Fulfilled, listen even back when we was broke my team ill
Martin Luther King would have been on Dreamville
Talk to a nigga
One time for my LA sisters
One time for my LA hoes
Lame niggas can't tell the difference
One time for a nigga who knows
Don't save her, she don't wanna be saved
Don't save her, she don't wanna be saved
Don't save her, she don't wanna be saved
Don't save her, she don't wanna be saved
No role models and I'm here right now
No role models to speak of
Searchin' through my memory, my memory
I couldn't find one
Last night I was gettin' my feet rubbed
By the baddest bitch, not Trina, but I swear to God
This bitch will make you call your girl up and tell her, "Hey, what's good?
"Sorry I'm never comin' home I'ma stay for good"
Then hang the phone up, and proceed to lay the wood
I came fast like 9-1-1 in white neighborhoods
Ain't got no shame 'bout it
She think I'm spoiled and I'm rich 'cause I can have any bitch
I got defensive and said "Nah, I was the same without it"
But then I thought back, back to a better me
Before I was a B-list celebrity
Before I started callin' bitches, "bitches" so heavily
Back when you could get a platinum plaque without no melody
You wasn't sweatin' me
One time for my LA sisters
One time for my LA hoes
Lame niggas can't tell the difference
One time for a nigga who knows
Don't save her, she don't wanna be saved
Don't save her, she don't wanna be saved
Don't save her, she don't wanna be saved
Don't save her, she don't wanna be saved
I want a real love, dark skinned and Aunt Viv love
That Jada and that Will love
That leave a toothbrush at your crib love
And you ain't gotta wonder whether that's your kid love
Nigga I don't want no bitch from reality shows
Out of touch with reality hoes
Out in Hollywood bringin' back 5 or 6 hoes
Fuck 'em then we kick em' to the door
Nigga you know how it go
She deserved that, she a bird, it's a bird trap
You think if I didn't rap she would flirt back?
Takin' off her skirt, let her wear my shirt before she leave
I'ma need my shirt back
Nigga you know how it go
One time for my LA sisters
One time for my LA hoes
Lame niggas can't tell the difference
One time for a nigga who knows
