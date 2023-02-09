Lirik Lagu The Heart Wants What It Wants - Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Heart Wants What It Wants - Selena Gomez

You got me sippin' on something

I can't compare to nothing

I've ever known, I'm hoping

That after this fever I'll survive

I know I'm acting a bit crazy

Strung out, a little bit hazy

Hand over heart, I'm praying

That I'm gonna make it out alive

The bed's getting cold and you're not here

The future that we hold is so unclear

But I'm not alive until you call

And I'll bet the odds against it all

Save your advice 'cause I won't hear

You might be right, but I don't care

There's a million reasons why I should give you up

But the heart wants what it wants

The heart wants what it wants

You got me scattered in pieces

Shining like stars and screaming

Lighting me up like Venus

But then you disappear and make me wait

And every second's like torture

Heroin drip, no more so

Finding a way to let go

Baby, baby, no, I can't escape

The bed's getting cold and you're not here

The future that we hold is so unclear

But I'm not alive until you call

And I'll bet the odds against it all

Save your advice 'cause I won't hear

You might be right, but I don't care

There's a million reasons why I should give you up

But the heart wants what it wants

The heart wants what it wants

The heart wants what it wants

The heart wants what it wants

This is a modern fairy tale

No happy endings

No wind in our sails

But I can't imagine a life without

Beathless moments

Breaking me down, down, down, down

The bed's getting cold and you're not here

The future that we hold is so unclear

But I'm not alive until you call

And I'll bet the odds against it all

Save your advice 'cause I won't hear

You might be right, but I don't care

There's a million reasons why I should give you up