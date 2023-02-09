Lirik Lagu My Life in Art – Mojave 3 dan Fakta di Baliknya

My Life in Art – Mojave 3
Wendy gets high for the second show
I watch her dance and I watch her flow for a dollar
She dreams of Vegas and the desert strips
Where she can dance and she can make a lot of money
She left her home in a pick-up truck
Left her husband when he beat her up
And now she works all night
But the Kansas wind won't freeze her heart
No, the rain just rolls right off her back
She's gonna be alright
Just tell me about the boulevards
Tell me about your life in art
Yeah, tell me about the boulevards
'Cause Europe always seems so far
You look so young and you talk so old
Lighten up babe, I might just take you home if you're lucky
You read some books and they broke your heart
But you don't know one thing about life
You're just a pretty boy
And those bums on the corner will take your time
Sell you their stories for a nickel and a dime
You could learn something
And she stares so hard at those neon lights, yeah
I swear to God she's gonna bust them up
She's gonna bust them up
Just tell me about the boulevards
Yeah, tell me about your life in art
Yeah, tell me about the boulevards
'Cause Europe always seems so far
She laughs as she lights a cigarette
Throws her arms around my head
She says, "I'll kill you"
I'll kill you just for trying
I'll kill you just for trying
'Cause you don't have the money
You don't have the money
Just buy me a drink and we'll call it quits
Tell me all about your pretty boy face
Yeah, tell me all about your pretty boy face
Dirilis: 2000
Artis: Mojave 3
Album: Excuses for Travellers
Genre: Alternative/Indie
Fakta di Baliknya
My Life in Art merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan Mojave 3. Super group asal Inggris ini beranggotakan Neil Halstead, Rachel Goswell, Simon Rowe, Alan Forrester, dan Ian McCutcheon.
Awalnya, Mojave 3 merupakan trio yang terdiri dari Neil Halstead, Rachel Goswell, dan McCutcheon. Namun ketiganya memutuskan untuk mengubah arah musik ke gaya musik ke arah pop, country rock, dan folk. Mereka pun akhirnya dikontrak oleh 4AD Records.
Lagu-lagu mereka sebenarnya masuk dalam old wave, yang populer pada era 60-an hingga akhir 90-an. Salah satunya lagu My Life in Art ini, yang masuk dalam tracklist album Excuses for Travellers. (Nadiya Sulistiyani)***
