Lirik Lagu My Life in Art – Mojave 3 dan Fakta di Baliknya

My Life in Art – Mojave 3

Wendy gets high for the second show

I watch her dance and I watch her flow for a dollar

She dreams of Vegas and the desert strips

Where she can dance and she can make a lot of money

She left her home in a pick-up truck

Left her husband when he beat her up

And now she works all night

But the Kansas wind won't freeze her heart

No, the rain just rolls right off her back

She's gonna be alright

Just tell me about the boulevards

Tell me about your life in art

Yeah, tell me about the boulevards

'Cause Europe always seems so far

You look so young and you talk so old

Lighten up babe, I might just take you home if you're lucky

You read some books and they broke your heart

But you don't know one thing about life

You're just a pretty boy

And those bums on the corner will take your time

Sell you their stories for a nickel and a dime

You could learn something

And she stares so hard at those neon lights, yeah

I swear to God she's gonna bust them up

She's gonna bust them up

Just tell me about the boulevards

Yeah, tell me about your life in art

Yeah, tell me about the boulevards

'Cause Europe always seems so far

She laughs as she lights a cigarette

Throws her arms around my head

She says, "I'll kill you"

I'll kill you just for trying

I'll kill you just for trying

'Cause you don't have the money

You don't have the money

Just buy me a drink and we'll call it quits

Tell me all about your pretty boy face

Yeah, tell me all about your pretty boy face

Dirilis: 2000

Artis: Mojave 3

Album: Excuses for Travellers

Genre: Alternative/Indie

Fakta di Baliknya

My Life in Art merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan Mojave 3. Super group asal Inggris ini beranggotakan Neil Halstead, Rachel Goswell, Simon Rowe, Alan Forrester, dan Ian McCutcheon.

Awalnya, Mojave 3 merupakan trio yang terdiri dari Neil Halstead, Rachel Goswell, dan McCutcheon. Namun ketiganya memutuskan untuk mengubah arah musik ke gaya musik ke arah pop, country rock, dan folk. Mereka pun akhirnya dikontrak oleh 4AD Records.

Lagu-lagu mereka sebenarnya masuk dalam old wave, yang populer pada era 60-an hingga akhir 90-an. Salah satunya lagu My Life in Art ini, yang masuk dalam tracklist album Excuses for Travellers. (Nadiya Sulistiyani)***