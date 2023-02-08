Lirik Lagu Love Song on the Radio – Mojave 3 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Love Song on the Radio – Mojave 3

She looks just like an angel

When she walks across the room

She shines tonight her golden light

Is everything I need

Lovers all around her

She wears them like her jewels

My friend said she's all he needs

To feel alive

Love songs on the radio

Your sweetheart lies in bed

She's dreaming of the things he said

She's hoping that it's meant

Artis: Mojave 3

Dirilis: 1995

Album: Ask Me Tomorrow

Genre: Alternative/Indie

Fakta di Baliknya

Love Song on the Radio merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan Mojave 3. Super group asal Inggris ini beranggotakan Neil Halstead , Rachel Goswell , Simon Rowe, Alan Forrester, dan Ian McCutcheon.

Awalnya, Mojave 3 merupakan trio yang terdiri dari Neil Halstead, Rachel Goswell, dan McCutcheon. Namun ketiganya memutuskan untuk mengubah arah musik ke gaya musik ke arah pop, country rock, dan folk. Mereka pun akhirnya dikontrak oleh 4AD Records.

Lagu-lagu mereka sebenarnya masuk dalam old wave, yang populer pada era 60-an hingga akhir 90-an. Salah satunya lagu Love Song on the Radio ini, yang masuk dalam tracklist album Facing the Wrong Way. (Nadiya Sulistiyani)***