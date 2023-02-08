Lirik Lagu Love Song on the Radio – Mojave 3 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Love Song on the Radio – Mojave 3
She looks just like an angel
When she walks across the room
She shines tonight her golden light
Is everything I need
Lovers all around her
She wears them like her jewels
My friend said she's all he needs
To feel alive
Love songs on the radio
Your sweetheart lies in bed
She's dreaming of the things he said
She's hoping that it's meant
Artis: Mojave 3
Dirilis: 1995
Album: Ask Me Tomorrow
Genre: Alternative/Indie
Fakta di Baliknya
Love Song on the Radio merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan Mojave 3. Super group asal Inggris ini beranggotakan Neil Halstead , Rachel Goswell , Simon Rowe, Alan Forrester, dan Ian McCutcheon.
Awalnya, Mojave 3 merupakan trio yang terdiri dari Neil Halstead, Rachel Goswell, dan McCutcheon. Namun ketiganya memutuskan untuk mengubah arah musik ke gaya musik ke arah pop, country rock, dan folk. Mereka pun akhirnya dikontrak oleh 4AD Records.
Lagu-lagu mereka sebenarnya masuk dalam old wave, yang populer pada era 60-an hingga akhir 90-an. Salah satunya lagu Love Song on the Radio ini, yang masuk dalam tracklist album Facing the Wrong Way. (Nadiya Sulistiyani)***
