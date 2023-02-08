Lirik Lagu Our West – Travis Scott feat Young Thug dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 8 Februari 2023, 23:30 WIB
Travis Scott.
Travis Scott. /YouTube/TravisScottVEVO

Our West – Travis Scott feat Young Thug

Yeah
(Buddah bless this beat)
Ayy

Bangin' out West (bangin'), slangin' out West (yeah)
Gold metallic knife, I can shank you out West (yeah)
I just put a drum on a new Kel-Tec (on it)
I just put my cum in her pussy, now it's wet

I used to jump off the back of the bus (yeah)
Now I jump off of a jet (yeah)
I used to tell the lil' baby, "This lust"
Then I got over the shit
I used to like her, but now that I love her
The way she was drankin' my spit
Your bitch cheatin', she under my cover
We cuddle and shit

Lil' shawty say she wanna suck on the tip
I'm 'bout it, baby, I want all four of your lips (I'm 'bout it)
Ex-college girl, she can suck up a ship
I eat molly and I take this bitch on a trip
Ayy, shawty, ayy, darlin'
Ayy, baby girl, suck my private
Close your eyes, it's just me and you and nobody
Ayy, suck it sideways, if we in public or the driveway (hey)
Vibes in this bitch (woo), vibe on a jet (woo)
Five thousand bricks, ooh
She bad as it get, her mouth kick it slick
She know she got the kick
With a fire hydrant pussy (hey)

Bangin' out West (bangin'), slangin' out West (yeah)
Gold metallic knife, I can shank you out West (yeah)
I just put a drum on a new Kel-Tec (on it)
I just put my cum in her pussy, now it's wet

It's up, it's stuck (yeah)
Thought you can cross the gang, what was you thinkin' of? (Gang)
Red coupe, roller coaster sound just like it does
These days, I balance all the hate out with the love
These days, I pour all of my pain out in a cup (drank)
Dreamy, that's just a side effect when you with us (gang)
Easy, the dogs is right behind me, they on edge
Believe me, we pop out in the city to collect (ooh)
Vibes in this bitch, they surprised that I lived (it's lit)
Try, can't be killed, tried nine times but I'm Stilts
Hop in the whip to hop right in the whip
I hotbox in the whip, got me (ooh)

Ayy, bangin' out West (bangin'), slangin' out West (yeah)
Gold metallic knife, I can shank you out West (yeah)
I just put a drum on a new Kel-Tec (on it)
I just put my cum in her pussy, now it's wet

I used to jump off the back of the bus (yeah)
Now I jump off of a jet (yeah)
I used to tell the lil' baby, "This lust" (yeah)
Then I got over the shit (yeah)
I used to like her, but now that I love her
The way she was drankin' my spit (whoa, whoa)
Your bitch cheatin', she under my cover
We cuddle and shit
Buddah bless this beat

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan


Artikel Terkait

Terkini

NCT Dream Rilis Single Jepang Bertajuk Best Friend Ever, Lagu Pop Berkisah Soal Masa Muda

NCT Dream Rilis Single Jepang Bertajuk Best Friend Ever, Lagu Pop Berkisah Soal Masa Muda

8 Februari 2023, 12:30 WIB
Lebarkan Sayap Jadi Solois, Jevin Julian Rilis Single Pompara'e

Lebarkan Sayap Jadi Solois, Jevin Julian Rilis Single Pompara'e

7 Februari 2023, 18:55 WIB
Wika Salim Bagikan Foto Mesra dengan Max Adam, Posenya Jadi Sorotan Banyak Mata

Wika Salim Bagikan Foto Mesra dengan Max Adam, Posenya Jadi Sorotan Banyak Mata

7 Februari 2023, 11:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu Stasiun Balapan - Denny Caknan, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Fakta-Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stasiun Balapan - Denny Caknan, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Fakta-Fakta di Baliknya

7 Februari 2023, 08:35 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dangdut No Comment - Tuty Wibowo Feat. Bunda Corla dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dangdut No Comment - Tuty Wibowo Feat. Bunda Corla dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Februari 2023, 19:54 WIB
APMI: Kebiasaan Penonton Indonesia Sebabkan Kekacauan Selepas Konser Dewa 19 di JIS

APMI: Kebiasaan Penonton Indonesia Sebabkan Kekacauan Selepas Konser Dewa 19 di JIS

6 Februari 2023, 18:56 WIB
Sukses Bawakan Soundtrack Mantan Tapi Menikah, Rossa: dari Pembuatan sampai Selesai Rekaman Hanya 2 Minggu

Sukses Bawakan Soundtrack Mantan Tapi Menikah, Rossa: dari Pembuatan sampai Selesai Rekaman Hanya 2 Minggu

6 Februari 2023, 16:00 WIB
Lyodra hingga Nidji Sihir Penonton Dream Festival Hari Ketiga di Trans Studio Bandung

Lyodra hingga Nidji Sihir Penonton Dream Festival Hari Ketiga di Trans Studio Bandung

6 Februari 2023, 14:26 WIB
Pesta Rakyat 30 Tahun Berkarya Dewa 19, Bangganya Anak Ahmad Dhani

Pesta Rakyat 30 Tahun Berkarya Dewa 19, Bangganya Anak Ahmad Dhani

5 Februari 2023, 22:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ku yang Selalu Salah - Betrand Putra Onsu dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ku yang Selalu Salah - Betrand Putra Onsu dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Februari 2023, 21:03 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Prediksi Skor Bhayangkara FC vs Persikabo di BRI Liga 1: Preview, Susunan Pemain hingga Head to Head
2

Prediksi Skor Eintracht Frankfurt vs SV Darmstadt 98 di DFB Pokal: Preview, Susunan Pemain hingga Head to Head
3

Diduga Ilegal, Jaringan Internet di Pangandaran Dirazia Apjatel Jabar, TNI, dan Polri
4

Prediksi Skor Salernitana vs Juventus di Liga Italia, Lengkap dengan Susunan Pemain
5

Kumpulan Link Twibbon 1 Abad NU, Jadikan Ulang Tahun Nahdlatul Ulama Lebih Bermakna
6

Prediksi Skor SV Sandhausen vs Freiburg di DFB Pokal: Preview, Susunan Pemain hingga Head to Head
7

Prediksi Sandhausen vs Freiburg di DFB Pokal: Preview, Kondisi Tim, Susunan Pemain hingga Head to Head
8

Polisi Temukan Ketidaksesuaian Prosedur Penetapan Tersangka Mahasiswa UI: Ada Alat Bukti Baru
9

Status Tersangka Mahasiswa UI Dicabut, Polisi Janji akan Pulihkan Nama Baik Hasya
10

Ayah Kandung Siksa 2 Anaknya di Cimahi, Si Bungsu Meninggal Dunia

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Jurnal Aceh

Taman Wisata Merci Medan Jadi Tempat Wisata Paling Hits Tahun 2023, Update Harga Tiket Masuk dan Jam Bukanya

Taman Wisata Merci Medan Jadi Tempat Wisata Paling Hits Tahun 2023, Update Harga Tiket Masuk dan Jam Bukanya

8 Februari 2023, 23:33 WIB

Cilacap Update

Rekomendasi 12 Pilihan TK Terbaik di Kecamatan Sampang Cilacap, Yuk Segera Daftarkan Buah Hati!

Rekomendasi 12 Pilihan TK Terbaik di Kecamatan Sampang Cilacap, Yuk Segera Daftarkan Buah Hati!

8 Februari 2023, 23:32 WIB

Respon Sulteng

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Soal Kesehatan, Cinta, dan Karir Besok 9 Februari 2023

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Soal Kesehatan, Cinta, dan Karir Besok 9 Februari 2023

8 Februari 2023, 23:31 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Kunci Jawaban PAI Kelas 8 Halaman 225 227 228, 10 Soal Agama Islam, Bab 12 Pilihan Ganda Makanan Minuman Halal

Kunci Jawaban PAI Kelas 8 Halaman 225 227 228, 10 Soal Agama Islam, Bab 12 Pilihan Ganda Makanan Minuman Halal

8 Februari 2023, 23:31 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Pembunuh Sopir Taksi Online di Depok Dibekuk, Densus 88 Antiteror Polri Sebut Bripda HS Anggota Bermasalah

Pembunuh Sopir Taksi Online di Depok Dibekuk, Densus 88 Antiteror Polri Sebut Bripda HS Anggota Bermasalah

8 Februari 2023, 23:31 WIB

Portal Sulut

Ini Cara Memanfaatkan Biji Buah Pepaya untuk Atasi Rambut Ubanan, Banyak yang Belum Tahu!

Ini Cara Memanfaatkan Biji Buah Pepaya untuk Atasi Rambut Ubanan, Banyak yang Belum Tahu!

8 Februari 2023, 23:31 WIB

Cilacap Update

Rekomendasi 9 Pilihan TK Terbaik di Kecamatan Patimuan Cilacap, Yuk Segera Daftarkan Buah Hati!

Rekomendasi 9 Pilihan TK Terbaik di Kecamatan Patimuan Cilacap, Yuk Segera Daftarkan Buah Hati!

8 Februari 2023, 23:30 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

Prediksi Skor PSG vs Marseille Laga Panas: Live Score, Hasil Sementara dan Daftar Pemain Terkini

Prediksi Skor PSG vs Marseille Laga Panas: Live Score, Hasil Sementara dan Daftar Pemain Terkini

8 Februari 2023, 23:30 WIB

Cilacap Update

JEMBRANA CAIR! BLT Rp 2 Juta untuk Siswa SD, SMP, SMA di Kabupaten Jembrana Cair Februari 2023

JEMBRANA CAIR! BLT Rp 2 Juta untuk Siswa SD, SMP, SMA di Kabupaten Jembrana Cair Februari 2023

8 Februari 2023, 23:30 WIB

Cilacap Update

GOOD NEWS! KPM di Pangandaran Pemilik KK Kategori Ini Dapat Bantuan Pemerintah Rp 7,4 Juta per Tahun

GOOD NEWS! KPM di Pangandaran Pemilik KK Kategori Ini Dapat Bantuan Pemerintah Rp 7,4 Juta per Tahun

8 Februari 2023, 23:30 WIB

Berita DIY

2 Link Live Streaming Al Ahly vs Real Madrid Malam Ini 9 Februari 2023 Siaran Langsung TV Apa? Nonton DI SINI

2 Link Live Streaming Al Ahly vs Real Madrid Malam Ini 9 Februari 2023 Siaran Langsung TV Apa? Nonton DI SINI

8 Februari 2023, 23:30 WIB

Cilacap Update

BANTUAN RUMAH WONOSOBO! BSPS 2023 di Kabupaten Wonosobo Segera Cair? Ini Syarat dan Cara Daftar!

BANTUAN RUMAH WONOSOBO! BSPS 2023 di Kabupaten Wonosobo Segera Cair? Ini Syarat dan Cara Daftar!

8 Februari 2023, 23:30 WIB

Cilacap Update

MANDIRI ENDE! Syarat Pengajuan KUR Mandiri 2023 di Kabupaten Ende, Cair Maksimal Rp50 Juta, Mau?

MANDIRI ENDE! Syarat Pengajuan KUR Mandiri 2023 di Kabupaten Ende, Cair Maksimal Rp50 Juta, Mau?

8 Februari 2023, 23:30 WIB

Sumba Stori

BMKG Imbau Masyarakat Pesisir Waspada Gelombang Tinggi Capai 4 Meter

BMKG Imbau Masyarakat Pesisir Waspada Gelombang Tinggi Capai 4 Meter

8 Februari 2023, 23:29 WIB

Cilacap Update

Rekomendasi 12 Pilihan TK Terbaik di Kecamatan Nusawungu Cilacap, Yuk Segera Daftarkan Buah Hati!

Rekomendasi 12 Pilihan TK Terbaik di Kecamatan Nusawungu Cilacap, Yuk Segera Daftarkan Buah Hati!

8 Februari 2023, 23:27 WIB

Jurnal Aceh

Promo Valentine's Day! Cek Cara Dapat Diskon, Kado Hingga Tiket Gratis dari Damri

Promo Valentine's Day! Cek Cara Dapat Diskon, Kado Hingga Tiket Gratis dari Damri

8 Februari 2023, 23:27 WIB

Portal Sulut

Kapan Seharusnya Bayi Boleh Mandi Air Dingin? Simak Penjelasan dan Tata Caranya!

Kapan Seharusnya Bayi Boleh Mandi Air Dingin? Simak Penjelasan dan Tata Caranya!

8 Februari 2023, 23:27 WIB

Cilacap Update

Langsung Cair! 4 Cara Mudah Cek Saldo di Kantor BPJS Ketenagakerjaan Banjarnegara Secara Online dan Offline

Langsung Cair! 4 Cara Mudah Cek Saldo di Kantor BPJS Ketenagakerjaan Banjarnegara Secara Online dan Offline

8 Februari 2023, 23:27 WIB

Jurnal Aceh

3 Hotel Termurah Paling Recommended di Malioboro Jogja, Bisa Hemat Berkali-kali Lipat

3 Hotel Termurah Paling Recommended di Malioboro Jogja, Bisa Hemat Berkali-kali Lipat

8 Februari 2023, 23:26 WIB

Editor News

Presiden Jokowi dan Ibu Iriana Kompak Hadiri Puncak Harlah NU 1 Abad di Jatim

Presiden Jokowi dan Ibu Iriana Kompak Hadiri Puncak Harlah NU 1 Abad di Jatim

8 Februari 2023, 23:25 WIB

Galamedia News

Head to Head dan Starting Line-up Manchester United vs Leeds United

Head to Head dan Starting Line-up Manchester United vs Leeds United

8 Februari 2023, 23:25 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Status Gunung Karangetang Sulawesi Utara Naik Menjadi Level III, PVMBG: Waspadai Bencana Sekunder Aliran Lahar

Status Gunung Karangetang Sulawesi Utara Naik Menjadi Level III, PVMBG: Waspadai Bencana Sekunder Aliran Lahar

8 Februari 2023, 23:25 WIB

Cilacap Update

JEMBER CAIR! BLT Rp 2 Juta untuk Siswa SD, SMP, SMA di Kabupaten Jember Cair Februari 2023

JEMBER CAIR! BLT Rp 2 Juta untuk Siswa SD, SMP, SMA di Kabupaten Jember Cair Februari 2023

8 Februari 2023, 23:25 WIB

Cilacap Update

GOOD NEWS! KPM di Pandeglang Pemilik KK Kategori Ini Dapat Bantuan Pemerintah Rp 7,4 Juta per Tahun

GOOD NEWS! KPM di Pandeglang Pemilik KK Kategori Ini Dapat Bantuan Pemerintah Rp 7,4 Juta per Tahun

8 Februari 2023, 23:25 WIB

Cilacap Update

BANTUAN RUMAH WONOGIRI! BSPS 2023 di Kabupaten Wonogiri Segera Cair? Ini Syarat dan Cara Daftar!

BANTUAN RUMAH WONOGIRI! BSPS 2023 di Kabupaten Wonogiri Segera Cair? Ini Syarat dan Cara Daftar!

8 Februari 2023, 23:25 WIB
x