Lirik Lagu Our West – Travis Scott feat Young Thug dan Fakta di Baliknya

Our West – Travis Scott feat Young Thug

Yeah

(Buddah bless this beat)

Ayy

Bangin' out West (bangin'), slangin' out West (yeah)

Gold metallic knife, I can shank you out West (yeah)

I just put a drum on a new Kel-Tec (on it)

I just put my cum in her pussy, now it's wet

I used to jump off the back of the bus (yeah)

Now I jump off of a jet (yeah)

I used to tell the lil' baby, "This lust"

Then I got over the shit

I used to like her, but now that I love her

The way she was drankin' my spit

Your bitch cheatin', she under my cover

We cuddle and shit

Lil' shawty say she wanna suck on the tip

I'm 'bout it, baby, I want all four of your lips (I'm 'bout it)

Ex-college girl, she can suck up a ship

I eat molly and I take this bitch on a trip

Ayy, shawty, ayy, darlin'

Ayy, baby girl, suck my private

Close your eyes, it's just me and you and nobody

Ayy, suck it sideways, if we in public or the driveway (hey)

Vibes in this bitch (woo), vibe on a jet (woo)

Five thousand bricks, ooh

She bad as it get, her mouth kick it slick

She know she got the kick

With a fire hydrant pussy (hey)

Bangin' out West (bangin'), slangin' out West (yeah)

Gold metallic knife, I can shank you out West (yeah)

I just put a drum on a new Kel-Tec (on it)

I just put my cum in her pussy, now it's wet

It's up, it's stuck (yeah)

Thought you can cross the gang, what was you thinkin' of? (Gang)

Red coupe, roller coaster sound just like it does

These days, I balance all the hate out with the love

These days, I pour all of my pain out in a cup (drank)

Dreamy, that's just a side effect when you with us (gang)

Easy, the dogs is right behind me, they on edge

Believe me, we pop out in the city to collect (ooh)

Vibes in this bitch, they surprised that I lived (it's lit)

Try, can't be killed, tried nine times but I'm Stilts

Hop in the whip to hop right in the whip

I hotbox in the whip, got me (ooh)

Ayy, bangin' out West (bangin'), slangin' out West (yeah)

Gold metallic knife, I can shank you out West (yeah)

I just put a drum on a new Kel-Tec (on it)

I just put my cum in her pussy, now it's wet

I used to jump off the back of the bus (yeah)

Now I jump off of a jet (yeah)

I used to tell the lil' baby, "This lust" (yeah)

Then I got over the shit (yeah)

I used to like her, but now that I love her

The way she was drankin' my spit (whoa, whoa)

Your bitch cheatin', she under my cover

We cuddle and shit

Buddah bless this beat