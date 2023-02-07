Lirik Lagu That's You Go Away – Michael Learns to Rock dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 7 Februari 2023, 23:25 WIB
Michael Learns to Rock.
Michael Learns to Rock. /YouTube/Michael Learns to Rock

That's You Go Away – Michael Learns to Rock

Baby won't you tell me why there is sadness in your eyes
I don't wanna say goodbye to you
Love is one big illusion I should try to forget
But there is something left in my head
You're the one who set it up now you're the one to make it stop
I'm the one who's feeling lost right now
Now you want me to forget every little thing you said
But there is something left in my head
I won't forget the way you're kissing
The feeling's so strong were lasting for so long
But I'm not the man your heart is missing
That's why you go away I know
You were never satisfied no matter how I tried
Now you wanna say goodbye to me
Love is one big illusion I should try to forget
But there is something left in my head
I won't forget the way you're kissing
The feeling's so strong were lasting for so long
But I'm not the man your heart is missing
That's why you go away I know
Sitting here all alone in the middle of nowhere
Don't know which way to go
There ain't so much to say now between us
There ain't so much for you
There ain't so much for me anymore
I won't forget the way you're kissing
The feeling's so strong were lasting for so long
But I'm not the man your heart is missing
That's why you go away I know
That's why you go away I know

Artis: Michael Learns to Rock
Album: Played on Pepper
Dirilis: 1995
Genre: Soft rock, Pop

Fakta di Baliknya

That's You Go Away merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan Michael Learns to Rock, band pop rock asal Denmark. Lagu ini masuk dalam tracklist album Played on Pepper yang dirilis pada 1995 silam.

Saat ini, grup musik yang juga dikenal sebagai MLTR ini beranggotakan Jascha Richter, Mikkel Lentz dan Kåre Wanscher. Søren Madsen adalah anggota original sejak band ini dibentuk, tapi memutuskan untuk keluar pada 2000.

Sepanjang karier mereka, MLTR sudah menjual lebih dari 11 juta rekaman, dengan mayoritas penjual tertinggi di Kandinavia dan Asia. Kendati berasal dari Denmark, lagu-lagu mereka dibawakan dalam Bahasa Inggris.

That's Why You Go Away merupakan salah satu lagu MLTR yang cukup populer. Lagu ini berkisah tentang seseorang yang sedang patah hati, karena hubungan asmaranya dengan sang kekasih harus kandas di tengah jalan. (Nadiya Sulistiyani)***

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

