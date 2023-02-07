Lirik Lagu 3PM – Stephanie Poetri dan Fakta di Baliknya

3PM – Stephanie Poetri
1, 2, 3 p.m.
It's 3 p.m., I'm still asleep
I wanna wake up but I'm too weak
To face the day, I'm too afraid
Breakfast ain't breakfast no more
Feel like I'm on vacay when I'm at the store
My socks feel neglected, haven't touched the door
I can't recall what it's like before
It's always just 18 degrees
The AC might break, and I drink too much tea
Wish I had a boyfriend, I guess it's just me
Daydreaming constantly (yeah)
I wanna say that I'm okay
But I don't know if that's the way to be
When in reality
It's 3 p.m., I'm still asleep
I wanna wake up but I'm too weak
To face the day, I'm too afraid
Don't wanna feel sad and just repeat
The times I've had feels incomplete
Wanna escape, but I'm too afraid
1, 2, 3 p.m.
1, 2, 3 p.m.
I join too many calls at night
My screen is too bright, and we all are too quiet
But still, I keep waitin' for that Zoom invite
Only feel alive when I'm online (yeah)
I wanna say that I'm okay
But I don't know if that's the way to be (to be, to be, to be)
When in reality
It's 3 p.m., I'm still asleep
I wanna wake up but I'm too weak
To face the day, I'm too afraid
Don't wanna feel sad and just repeat
The times I've had feels incomplete
Wanna escape, but I'm too afraid
