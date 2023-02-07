Lirik Lagu 3PM – Stephanie Poetri dan Fakta di Baliknya

3PM – Stephanie Poetri

1, 2, 3 p.m.

It's 3 p.m., I'm still asleep

I wanna wake up but I'm too weak

To face the day, I'm too afraid

Breakfast ain't breakfast no more

Feel like I'm on vacay when I'm at the store

My socks feel neglected, haven't touched the door

I can't recall what it's like before

It's always just 18 degrees

The AC might break, and I drink too much tea

Wish I had a boyfriend, I guess it's just me

Daydreaming constantly (yeah)

I wanna say that I'm okay

But I don't know if that's the way to be

When in reality

It's 3 p.m., I'm still asleep

I wanna wake up but I'm too weak

To face the day, I'm too afraid

Don't wanna feel sad and just repeat

The times I've had feels incomplete

Wanna escape, but I'm too afraid

1, 2, 3 p.m.

1, 2, 3 p.m.

I join too many calls at night

My screen is too bright, and we all are too quiet

But still, I keep waitin' for that Zoom invite

Only feel alive when I'm online (yeah)

I wanna say that I'm okay

But I don't know if that's the way to be (to be, to be, to be)

When in reality

It's 3 p.m., I'm still asleep

I wanna wake up but I'm too weak

To face the day, I'm too afraid

Don't wanna feel sad and just repeat

The times I've had feels incomplete

Wanna escape, but I'm too afraid