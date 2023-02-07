Lirik Lagu New Year's Day – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

New Year's Day – U2

Yeah

All is quiet on New Year's Day

A world in white gets underway

I want to be with you

Be with you, night and day

Nothing changes on New Year's Day

On New Year's Day

I will be with you again

I will be with you again

Under a blood red sky

A crowd has gathered in black and white

Arms entwined, the chosen few

The newspapers says, says

Say it's true, it's true

And we can break through

Though torn in two

We can be one

I, I will begin again

I, I will begin again

Oh, oh

Oh, oh

Oh, oh

Oh, oh

Oh, oh

Oh, oh

Oh, oh

Ah, maybe the time is right

Oh, maybe tonight