Lirik Lagu California - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

California (There is No End to Love) – U2
Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara
California
Then we fell into the shiny sea
The weight that drags your heart down
Well, that's what took me
Where I need to be
Which is here, out on Zuma
Watching you cry like a baby
California, at the dawn
You thought would never come
But it did like it always does
All I know
And all I need to know
Is there is no
Yeah there is no end to love
I didn't call you
Words can scare a thought away
Everyone's a star in our town
It's just your light gets dimmer
If you have to stay
In your bedroom, in a mirror
Watching yourself cry like a baby
California, blood orange sunset
Brings you to your knees
I've seen for myself
There's no end to grief
That's how I know
That's how I know
And why I need to know
That there is no
Yeah, there is no end to love
All I know and all I need to know
Is there is no
Yeah, there is no end to love
Barbara, Barbara
There is no end to love
Oh oh-oh all I know and all I need to know
Is there is no
Yeah, there is no end to love, whoa oh oh oh
We come and go
But stolen days you don't give back
Stolen days are just enough
Dirilis: 2014
Artis: U2
Album: Songs of Innocence
