Lirik Lagu California - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

California (There is No End to Love) – U2

Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara

Barbara, Santa Barbara

Barbara, Santa Barbara

Barbara, Santa Barbara

Barbara, Santa Barbara

Barbara, Santa Barbara

Barbara, Santa Barbara

Barbara, Santa Barbara

Barbara, Santa Barbara

Barbara, Santa Barbara

California

Then we fell into the shiny sea

The weight that drags your heart down

Well, that's what took me

Where I need to be

Which is here, out on Zuma

Watching you cry like a baby

California, at the dawn

You thought would never come

But it did like it always does

All I know

And all I need to know

Is there is no

Yeah there is no end to love

I didn't call you

Words can scare a thought away

Everyone's a star in our town

It's just your light gets dimmer

If you have to stay

In your bedroom, in a mirror

Watching yourself cry like a baby

California, blood orange sunset

Brings you to your knees

I've seen for myself

There's no end to grief

That's how I know

That's how I know

And why I need to know

That there is no

Yeah, there is no end to love

All I know and all I need to know

Is there is no

Yeah, there is no end to love

Barbara, Barbara

There is no end to love

Oh oh-oh all I know and all I need to know

Is there is no

Yeah, there is no end to love, whoa oh oh oh

We come and go

But stolen days you don't give back

Stolen days are just enough

Dirilis: 2014

Artis: U2

Album: Songs of Innocence