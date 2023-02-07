Lirik Lagu Alone With You – Alina Baraz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Alone With You – Alina Baraz

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh

Something 'bout the look on your face

As you feelin' a way, baby, I feel it too

You don't gotta tell me about it

We could dance around it, we could rendezvous

Maybe it's the weather, maybe it's the season

We should get up out of this room (this room)

I'm overprotective, baby, we're connected

Gotta get you out of this mood

Why don't we, drive a little (drive a little)

Ride a little (ride a little)

Find a place with a view (ooh, ooh, ooh)

We could, smoke a little (smoke a little)

Float a little

Vibin' under the moon

Why don't we?

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh-oh, oh, oh-oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

When your days are long

I'll be at the end of all of them

Why don't we, mix a little

Kiss a little? (A lot)

Take a moment or two (ooh, ooh, ooh)

Just to, love a little (love a little)

Pull a triple

Breathin' life into you (ooh, ooh)

Why don't we?

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh-oh, oh, oh-oh, oh

(Why don't we?)

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Alone with you

That's all that it take

I'm home with you

No matter the place

I've grown with you

Yet our love stays the same

Alone with you

(Why don't we? Why don't we? Why don't we?)

Why don't we?