Lirik Lagu Alone With You – Alina Baraz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Alone With You – Alina Baraz
Ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh
Something 'bout the look on your face
As you feelin' a way, baby, I feel it too
You don't gotta tell me about it
We could dance around it, we could rendezvous
Maybe it's the weather, maybe it's the season
We should get up out of this room (this room)
I'm overprotective, baby, we're connected
Gotta get you out of this mood
Why don't we, drive a little (drive a little)
Ride a little (ride a little)
Find a place with a view (ooh, ooh, ooh)
We could, smoke a little (smoke a little)
Float a little
Vibin' under the moon
Why don't we?
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh-oh, oh, oh-oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
When your days are long
I'll be at the end of all of them
Why don't we, mix a little
Kiss a little? (A lot)
Take a moment or two (ooh, ooh, ooh)
Just to, love a little (love a little)
Pull a triple
Breathin' life into you (ooh, ooh)
Why don't we?
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh-oh, oh, oh-oh, oh
(Why don't we?)
Oh-oh, oh-oh
Alone with you
That's all that it take
I'm home with you
No matter the place
I've grown with you
Yet our love stays the same
Alone with you
(Why don't we? Why don't we? Why don't we?)
Why don't we?
Artikel Pilihan