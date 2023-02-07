Lirik Lagu Flight of the Stars - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Flight of the Stars - ZAYN
I go where you go
Go through Armageddon
Girl I got you
There's no goodbyes only us
So I will follow
Hold you close standing on the edge of no tomorrow
Still deep in us, get that rush
So I still follow
I been feeling high when I touch your body
That's how I feel the soul inside her body
Can't believe my eyes I swear
You gloat I follow you close
Fingertips touch, all I want your body
Fingertips touch all I want
All I want
All I ever wanted
It's in front of me
Right in front of me
What have I done
Now I never done
This could be the end of me
Be the end of me
I been feeling like I deserve somebody
And you burn so bright you can blind somebody
You go following flights to the stars
And these cars can get us home
All I want
All I ever wanted
It's in front of me
Right in front of me
What have I done
Now I never done
This could be the end of me
Be the end of me
As long as you feeling the same
I, I'll follow you into the flames (I, I)
As long as you feeling the same
I, I'll follow you into the flames (I, I)
Artis: ZAYN
Album: Icarus Falls
Dirilis: 2018
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop
Penulis lagu: ZAYN, Boy Matthews, David Phelan, Alex Oriet
Fakta di Baliknya
Flight of the Stars merupakan lagu kedelapan dalam album Icarus Falls milik ZAYN. Mantan personil One Direction ini merilis album tersebut pada 2018 silam. Adapun judul album ini terinspirasi dari gagasan mitologi Yunani.
Diketahui, Flight of the Stars merupakan lagu yang sangat emosional bagi ZAYN. Dalam lirik lagu ini, ZAYN mengungkapkan perasaannya untuk sang kekasih.
Bahkan dia rela melakukan apa saja demi pujaan hatinya. Bahkan dia bersedia terjerumus dalam suatu masalah, tak apa asalkan dia bisa terus bersamanya.
Lagu kedelapan pada albumnya yang bertajuk Icarus Falls ini merupakan lagu yang sangat emosional bagi Zayn.
Zayn mendeskripsikan perasaannya untuk kekasihnya seolah dirinya akan melakukan apa saja bagi kekasihnya. (Shafira Meiriska Putri)***
