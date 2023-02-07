Lirik Lagu Flight of the Stars - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Flight of the Stars - ZAYN

I go where you go

Go through Armageddon

Girl I got you

There's no goodbyes only us

So I will follow

Hold you close standing on the edge of no tomorrow

Still deep in us, get that rush

So I still follow

I been feeling high when I touch your body

That's how I feel the soul inside her body

Can't believe my eyes I swear

You gloat I follow you close

Fingertips touch, all I want your body

Fingertips touch all I want

All I want

All I ever wanted

It's in front of me

Right in front of me

What have I done

Now I never done

This could be the end of me

Be the end of me

I go where you go

Go through Armageddon

Girl I got you

There's no goodbyes only us

So I will follow

Hold you close standing on the edge of no tomorrow

Still deep in us, get that rush

So I still follow

I been feeling like I deserve somebody

And you burn so bright you can blind somebody

You go following flights to the stars

And these cars can get us home

All I want

All I ever wanted

It's in front of me

Right in front of me

What have I done

Now I never done

This could be the end of me

Be the end of me

I go where you go

Go through Armageddon

Girl I got you

Theres no goodbyes only us

So I will follow

Hold you close standing on the edge of no tomorrow

Still deep in us, get that rush

So I still follow

As long as you feeling the same

I, I'll follow you into the flames (I, I)

As long as you feeling the same

I, I'll follow you into the flames (I, I)

I go where you go

Go through Armageddon

Girl I got you

There's no goodbyes only us

So I will follow

Hold you close standing on the edge of no tomorrow

Still deep in us, get that rush

So I still follow

Artis: ZAYN

Album: Icarus Falls

Dirilis: 2018

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop

Penulis lagu: ZAYN, Boy Matthews, David Phelan, Alex Oriet

Fakta di Baliknya

Flight of the Stars merupakan lagu kedelapan dalam album Icarus Falls milik ZAYN. Mantan personil One Direction ini merilis album tersebut pada 2018 silam. Adapun judul album ini terinspirasi dari gagasan mitologi Yunani.

Diketahui, Flight of the Stars merupakan lagu yang sangat emosional bagi ZAYN. Dalam lirik lagu ini, ZAYN mengungkapkan perasaannya untuk sang kekasih.

Bahkan dia rela melakukan apa saja demi pujaan hatinya. Bahkan dia bersedia terjerumus dalam suatu masalah, tak apa asalkan dia bisa terus bersamanya.

Lagu kedelapan pada albumnya yang bertajuk Icarus Falls ini merupakan lagu yang sangat emosional bagi Zayn.

Zayn mendeskripsikan perasaannya untuk kekasihnya seolah dirinya akan melakukan apa saja bagi kekasihnya. (Shafira Meiriska Putri)***