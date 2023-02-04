Lirik Lagu Danger Zone - Kenny Loggins dan Fakta di Baliknya

Danger Zone - Kenny Loggins

Revvin' up your engine

Listen to her howlin' roar

Metal under tension

Beggin' you to touch and go

Highway to the Danger Zone

Ride into the Danger Zone

Headin' into twilight

Spreadin' out her wings tonight

She got you jumpin' off the deck

Shovin' into overdrive

Highway to the Danger Zone

I'll take you right into the Danger Zone

You'll never say hello to you

Until you get it on the red line overload

You'll never know what you can do

Until you get it up as high as you can go

Out along the edges

Always where I burn to be

The further on the edge

The hotter the intensity

Highway to the Danger Zone

Gonna take it right into the Danger Zone

Highway to the Danger Zone

Ride into, the Danger Zone

Highway to the Danger Zone

Gonna take it right into the Danger Zone

Highway to the Danger Zone

Ride into the Danger Zone

Highway to the Danger Zone

Gonna take it right into the Danger Zone

Highway to the Danger Zone

Ride into the Danger Zone

Highway to the Danger Zone

Gonna take