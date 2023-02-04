Lirik Lagu Paradox - Kansas dan Fakta di Baliknya

Paradox - Kansas

I'm on fire

Burning with the question in my mind

Strange desire

Seems there's nothing else for me to find

'Cause I've been here, and I've been there,

Seems like I've been everywhere before

I've seen it all a hundred times

Still I think there surely must be more

I've been livin', I had to take my time and change my style

Now I wonder is something gonna make it all worthwhile

I know there's more than meets the eye

Like to see it 'fore I die for sure.

Something tells me it's all right

Only one step farther to the door

There ain't no feelin', feels the same as findin' out the key

Now I'm reelin', thinking of the things that I might see

I'm not afraid to face the light

I'm not afraid to think that I might fall

I was going nowhere fast

I was needing something that would last

Credit

Artis: Kansas

Album: Point of Know Return

Penulis lagu: Kerry Livgren dan Steve Walsh

Rilis: 11 Oktober 1977

Genre: Classic Rock, Adult Contemporary, Progressive/Art Rock