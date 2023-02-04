Lirik Lagu Paradox - Kansas dan Fakta di Baliknya

Paradox - Kansas
I'm on fire
Burning with the question in my mind
Strange desire
Seems there's nothing else for me to find
'Cause I've been here, and I've been there,
Seems like I've been everywhere before
I've seen it all a hundred times
Still I think there surely must be more
I've been livin', I had to take my time and change my style
Now I wonder is something gonna make it all worthwhile
I know there's more than meets the eye
Like to see it 'fore I die for sure.
Something tells me it's all right
Only one step farther to the door
There ain't no feelin', feels the same as findin' out the key
Now I'm reelin', thinking of the things that I might see
I'm not afraid to face the light
I'm not afraid to think that I might fall
I was going nowhere fast
I was needing something that would last
Credit
Artis: Kansas
Album: Point of Know Return
Penulis lagu: Kerry Livgren dan Steve Walsh
Rilis: 11 Oktober 1977
Genre: Classic Rock, Adult Contemporary, Progressive/Art Rock
