Lirik Lagu The Evening - Kodaline dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Evening - Kodaline

We lifted our sails up

And went with the wind

Tonight I miss you

It's hard to begin

We'd hide in my attic

And paint on the walls

I'll never forget that

I remember it all

I wish you could be here

Just for the evening

I wish you could be here

To see what I'm seeing

'Cause we were just kids

And now were all grown up

Walking on water

But the seas got rough

I wish you could be here

Just for the evening

Just for the evening

We'd go to a party

We'd poison our blood

Stay out after dark, we'd

Get lost in the woods

Last night I was sleeping

And I had a dream

That you were still breathing

And living like me

I wish you could be here

Just for the evening

I wish you could be here

To see what I'm seeing

'Cause we were just kids

And now I'm all grown up

Walking on water

But the seas got rough

I wish you could be here

Just for the evening

Just for the evening

I wish you could be here

Just for the evening

I wish you could be here (I wish you could be here)

Just for the evening (just for the evening)

I wish you could be here (I wish you could be here)

To see what I'm seeing (to see what I'm seeing)

'Cause we were just kids

And now I'm all grown up

Walking on water

But the seas got rough

Wish you could be here (I wish you could be here)

Just for the evening (just for the evening)

Just for the evening