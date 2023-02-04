Lirik Lagu The Evening - Kodaline dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Evening - Kodaline
We lifted our sails up
And went with the wind
Tonight I miss you
It's hard to begin
We'd hide in my attic
And paint on the walls
I'll never forget that
I remember it all
I wish you could be here
Just for the evening
I wish you could be here
To see what I'm seeing
'Cause we were just kids
And now were all grown up
Walking on water
But the seas got rough
I wish you could be here
Just for the evening
Just for the evening
We'd go to a party
We'd poison our blood
Stay out after dark, we'd
Get lost in the woods
Last night I was sleeping
And I had a dream
That you were still breathing
And living like me
I wish you could be here
Just for the evening
I wish you could be here
To see what I'm seeing
'Cause we were just kids
And now I'm all grown up
Walking on water
But the seas got rough
I wish you could be here
Just for the evening
Just for the evening
I wish you could be here
Just for the evening
I wish you could be here (I wish you could be here)
Just for the evening (just for the evening)
I wish you could be here (I wish you could be here)
To see what I'm seeing (to see what I'm seeing)
'Cause we were just kids
And now I'm all grown up
Walking on water
But the seas got rough
Wish you could be here (I wish you could be here)
Just for the evening (just for the evening)
Just for the evening
Artikel Pilihan