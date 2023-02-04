Lirik Lagu Phases – Harris J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Phases – Harris J

Living in my bed 'cause I'm insecure (insecure)

I hate to be that guy, I've been him before (him before)

Stay at home, count the days and I waste them

'Cause right now I just don't have the patience

To go running after something more

Everybody says I'll be somebody

I just gotta love me like they do (they do)

Even at the worst I've felt

I try to tell myself

I'm going through phases

Oh, I'm going through phases of my life

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, phases of my life

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, phases of my life

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

I'm going through phases, oh, I'm going through phases of my life

Living in my head, not a day goes by

I don't think about the life that I left behind (left behind)

Sometimes I think I've got amnesia when it comes to who I was

Feels like I'm in a different life

But everybody says I'll be somebody (somebody)

I just gotta love me like they do (love me like they do)

Even at the worst I've felt, I try to tell myself

I'm going through phases

Oh, I'm going through phases of my life

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, phases of my life

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, phases of my life

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

I'm going through, oh, I'm going through phases of my life

Credit

Judul: Phases

Dirilis: 2022

Album: Phases