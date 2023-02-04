Lirik Lagu Phases – Harris J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Phases – Harris J
Living in my bed 'cause I'm insecure (insecure)
I hate to be that guy, I've been him before (him before)
Stay at home, count the days and I waste them
'Cause right now I just don't have the patience
To go running after something more
Everybody says I'll be somebody
I just gotta love me like they do (they do)
Even at the worst I've felt
I try to tell myself
I'm going through phases
Oh, I'm going through phases of my life
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, phases of my life
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, phases of my life
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
I'm going through phases, oh, I'm going through phases of my life
Living in my head, not a day goes by
I don't think about the life that I left behind (left behind)
Sometimes I think I've got amnesia when it comes to who I was
Feels like I'm in a different life
But everybody says I'll be somebody (somebody)
I just gotta love me like they do (love me like they do)
Even at the worst I've felt, I try to tell myself
I'm going through phases
Oh, I'm going through phases of my life
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, phases of my life
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, phases of my life
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
I'm going through, oh, I'm going through phases of my life
Credit
Judul: Phases
Dirilis: 2022
Album: Phases
