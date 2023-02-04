Lirik Lagu Tell Me Something I Don't Know – Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tell Me Something I Don't Know – Selena Gomez

Everybody tells me that it's so hard to make it

It's so hard to break in

There's no way to fake it

Everybody tells me that it's wrong what I'm feelin'

And I shouldn't believe in

The dreams that I'm dreamin'

I hear it every day

I hear it all the time

I'm never gonna amount too much

But they're never gonna change my mind, no

(2x)

Tell me, tell me, tell me

Something I don't know

Something I don't know

Something I don't know

Like how many inches in a mile?

What it takes to make you smile?

Get you not to treat me like a child, baby

Tell me, tell me, tell me

Something I don't know

Something I don't know

Something I don't know

Tell me, tell me something I don't know

Tell me, tell me something I don't know

Everybody tells me I don't know what I'm doing

This life I'm pursuing

The odds I'll be losing

Everybody tells me that it's one in a million, no

One in a billion, oh

One in a zillion