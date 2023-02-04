Lirik Lagu Tell Me Something I Don't Know – Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tell Me Something I Don't Know – Selena Gomez
Everybody tells me that it's so hard to make it
It's so hard to break in
There's no way to fake it
Everybody tells me that it's wrong what I'm feelin'
And I shouldn't believe in
The dreams that I'm dreamin'
I hear it every day
I hear it all the time
I'm never gonna amount too much
But they're never gonna change my mind, no
(2x)
Tell me, tell me, tell me
Something I don't know
Something I don't know
Something I don't know
Like how many inches in a mile?
What it takes to make you smile?
Get you not to treat me like a child, baby
Tell me, tell me, tell me
Something I don't know
Something I don't know
Something I don't know
Tell me, tell me something I don't know
Tell me, tell me something I don't know
Everybody tells me I don't know what I'm doing
This life I'm pursuing
The odds I'll be losing
Everybody tells me that it's one in a million, no
One in a billion, oh
One in a zillion
