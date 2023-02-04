Lirik Lagu Let Me - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Let Me - ZAYN
Sweet baby, our sex has meaning
Know this time you'll stay 'til the morning
Duvet days and vanilla ice cream
More than just one night together exclusively
Baby, let me be your man
So I can love you
And if you let me be your man
Then I'll take care of you, you
For the rest of my life, for the rest of yours
For the rest of my life, for the rest of yours
For the rest of ours
We're drinking the finest label
Dirty dancing on top of the table
Long walks on the beach in April (beach in April)
Yeah, I promise, darling, that I'll be faithful (be faithful)
Baby, let me be your man (let me be your man)
So I can love you (I can love you)
And if you let me be your man (let me be your man)
Then I'll take care of you (I can love you)
For the rest of my life, for the rest of yours
For the rest of my life, for the rest of yours
For the rest of ours
Give me your body and let me love you like I do
Come a little closer and let me do those things to you
This feeling will last forever, baby, that's the truth
Let me be your man so I can love you
Baby, let me be your man (let me be your man)
So I can love you (I can love you)
And if you let me be your man (let me be your man)
Then I'll take care of you, you (I can love you)
For the rest of my life (for the rest of my life)
For the rest of yours (for the rest of yours)
For the rest of my life (for the rest of my life)
For the rest of yours (for the rest of yours)
For the rest of ours (for the rest of ours)
Artis: ZAYN
Album: Icarus Falls
Tahun: 2018
Genre: Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop
Penulis lagu: ZAYN, Alan Sampson, Michael Hannides, Khaled Rohaim, Anthony Hannides
Fakta di Baliknya
Let Me merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh ZAYN, dan merupakan bagian dari labum Icarus Falls yang dirilis pada 2018 silam.
ZAYN menuturkan, lagu ini diciptakan saat dirinya jatuh cinta dan sedang mencari pasangan yang dapat menemaninya seumur hidup.
Dalam lirik lagu ini, ZAYN ingin menghabiskan sisa hidupnya bersama wanita yang dicintainya. Maka dari itu, ia menuangkan seluruh rasa cintanya melalui lagu ini.
Diketahui, ZAYN menulis lagu ini pada September atau Oktober 2017, tepatnya saat dia sedang menjalin hubungan asmara dengan model Gigi Hadid. (Shafira Meiriska Putri)***
