Lirik Lagu Let Me - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Let Me - ZAYN

Sweet baby, our sex has meaning

Know this time you'll stay 'til the morning

Duvet days and vanilla ice cream

More than just one night together exclusively

Baby, let me be your man

So I can love you

And if you let me be your man

Then I'll take care of you, you

For the rest of my life, for the rest of yours

For the rest of my life, for the rest of yours

For the rest of ours

We're drinking the finest label

Dirty dancing on top of the table

Long walks on the beach in April (beach in April)

Yeah, I promise, darling, that I'll be faithful (be faithful)

Baby, let me be your man (let me be your man)

So I can love you (I can love you)

And if you let me be your man (let me be your man)

Then I'll take care of you (I can love you)

For the rest of my life, for the rest of yours

For the rest of my life, for the rest of yours

For the rest of ours

Give me your body and let me love you like I do

Come a little closer and let me do those things to you

This feeling will last forever, baby, that's the truth

Let me be your man so I can love you

Baby, let me be your man (let me be your man)

So I can love you (I can love you)

And if you let me be your man (let me be your man)

Then I'll take care of you, you (I can love you)

For the rest of my life (for the rest of my life)

For the rest of yours (for the rest of yours)

For the rest of my life (for the rest of my life)

For the rest of yours (for the rest of yours)

For the rest of ours (for the rest of ours)

Artis: ZAYN

Album: Icarus Falls

Tahun: 2018

Genre: Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop

Penulis lagu: ZAYN, Alan Sampson, Michael Hannides, Khaled Rohaim, Anthony Hannides

Fakta di Baliknya

Let Me merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh ZAYN, dan merupakan bagian dari labum Icarus Falls yang dirilis pada 2018 silam.

ZAYN menuturkan, lagu ini diciptakan saat dirinya jatuh cinta dan sedang mencari pasangan yang dapat menemaninya seumur hidup.

Dalam lirik lagu ini, ZAYN ingin menghabiskan sisa hidupnya bersama wanita yang dicintainya. Maka dari itu, ia menuangkan seluruh rasa cintanya melalui lagu ini.

Diketahui, ZAYN menulis lagu ini pada September atau Oktober 2017, tepatnya saat dia sedang menjalin hubungan asmara dengan model Gigi Hadid. (Shafira Meiriska Putri)***