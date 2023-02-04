Lirik Lagu Wet Dreamz - J Cole dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wet Dreamz - J Cole

Cole

Cole world

Yeah

Let me take y'all back man

As I do so well

Wasn't nothin' like that

Man, it wasn't nothin' like that first time

She was in my math class

Long hair, brown skin with the fat ass

Sat beside me, used to laugh at mad jokes

The teacher always got mad so we passed notes

It started off so innocent

She had a vibe and a nigga started diggin' it

I was a youngin' straight crushin' tryna play this shit cool

But a nigga couldn't wait to get to school

'Cause when I seen 'em thighs on her and them hips on her and them lips on her

Got me daydreaming, man what

I'm thinkin' how she ride on it, if she sits on it, if she licks on it

It make it hard for me to stand up

As time goes by, attractions getting deeper

Wet dreaming thinkin' that I'm smashin' but I'm sleepin'

I want it bad, and I ain't never been obsessed before

She wrote a note that said "have you ever had sex before"

Damn

And I ain't never did this before no

And I ain't never did this before no

And I ain't never did this before no

And I ain't never did this before no

And I ain't never did this before no

I ain't never did this before no

And I ain't never did this before no

And I ain't never did this before no

I wrote back and said "of course I had sex before"

Knowing I was frontin'

I said I was like a pro baby

Knowing I was stuntin'

But if I told the truth I knew I'd get played out son

Hadn't been in pussy since the day I came out one

But, she don't know what

So she done roll back and told me

"Oh you a pro homie? Well I want you to show me

My mama gone for the weekend

So Saturday baby we can get to freakin'"

That's when my heart start racing and my body start sweatin'

Baby you done woke my lil' man up

I'm thinkin' how that body look naked when playing on the bed

Teacher please don't make me stand up

I wrote back like "Yeah baby sound like a plan"

Still trying to play it cool, sound like the man

But I was scared to death my nigga, my stomach turned

Talking damn shit knowing damn well I was a virgin

Fuck

And I ain't never did this before no

And I ain't never did this before no

And I ain't never did this before no

And I ain't never did this before no

And I ain't never did this before no

I ain't never did this before no

And I ain't never did this before no

And I ain't never did this before no

You know that feelin' when you you finna bone for the first time

I'm hoping that she won't notice it's my first time

I'm hoping that my shit is big enough to fuck with

And most of all I'm praying God don't let me bust quick

I'm watching pornos tryin' see just how to stroke right

Practice putting condoms on, how it go right

I'm in a crib now a nigga palm sweatin'

With a pocket full of rubbers and an erection

That's when my hands start touching and her face start blushing

And a nigga roll over on top

And then she get my pants unbuckled and her hands start rubbing

On me, ooh girl don't stop

It's time for action

Pull out the condoms real smooth, yeah just how I practice

But right before I put it in, she flinched and grabbed it and said

"I wanna get something off my mental

I can tell you a pro, but baby be gentle"

'Cause

'Cause I ain't never did this before no

And I ain't never did this before no

And I ain't never did this before no

And I ain't never did this before no

And I ain't never did this before no

I ain't never did this before no

And I ain't never did this before no

And I ain't never did this before no

Album: 2014 Forest Hills Drive

Dirilis: 2014

Artis: J Cole

Genre: R&B/Soul, Hip Hop/Rap