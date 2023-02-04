Lirik Lagu Wet Dreamz - J Cole dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wet Dreamz - J Cole
Cole
Cole world
Yeah
Let me take y'all back man
As I do so well
Wasn't nothin' like that
Man, it wasn't nothin' like that first time
She was in my math class
Long hair, brown skin with the fat ass
Sat beside me, used to laugh at mad jokes
The teacher always got mad so we passed notes
It started off so innocent
She had a vibe and a nigga started diggin' it
I was a youngin' straight crushin' tryna play this shit cool
But a nigga couldn't wait to get to school
'Cause when I seen 'em thighs on her and them hips on her and them lips on her
Got me daydreaming, man what
I'm thinkin' how she ride on it, if she sits on it, if she licks on it
It make it hard for me to stand up
As time goes by, attractions getting deeper
Wet dreaming thinkin' that I'm smashin' but I'm sleepin'
I want it bad, and I ain't never been obsessed before
She wrote a note that said "have you ever had sex before"
Damn
And I ain't never did this before no
And I ain't never did this before no
And I ain't never did this before no
And I ain't never did this before no
And I ain't never did this before no
I ain't never did this before no
And I ain't never did this before no
And I ain't never did this before no
I wrote back and said "of course I had sex before"
Knowing I was frontin'
I said I was like a pro baby
Knowing I was stuntin'
But if I told the truth I knew I'd get played out son
Hadn't been in pussy since the day I came out one
But, she don't know what
So she done roll back and told me
"Oh you a pro homie? Well I want you to show me
My mama gone for the weekend
So Saturday baby we can get to freakin'"
That's when my heart start racing and my body start sweatin'
Baby you done woke my lil' man up
I'm thinkin' how that body look naked when playing on the bed
Teacher please don't make me stand up
I wrote back like "Yeah baby sound like a plan"
Still trying to play it cool, sound like the man
But I was scared to death my nigga, my stomach turned
Talking damn shit knowing damn well I was a virgin
Fuck
And I ain't never did this before no
And I ain't never did this before no
And I ain't never did this before no
And I ain't never did this before no
And I ain't never did this before no
I ain't never did this before no
And I ain't never did this before no
And I ain't never did this before no
You know that feelin' when you you finna bone for the first time
I'm hoping that she won't notice it's my first time
I'm hoping that my shit is big enough to fuck with
And most of all I'm praying God don't let me bust quick
I'm watching pornos tryin' see just how to stroke right
Practice putting condoms on, how it go right
I'm in a crib now a nigga palm sweatin'
With a pocket full of rubbers and an erection
That's when my hands start touching and her face start blushing
And a nigga roll over on top
And then she get my pants unbuckled and her hands start rubbing
On me, ooh girl don't stop
It's time for action
Pull out the condoms real smooth, yeah just how I practice
But right before I put it in, she flinched and grabbed it and said
"I wanna get something off my mental
I can tell you a pro, but baby be gentle"
'Cause
'Cause I ain't never did this before no
And I ain't never did this before no
And I ain't never did this before no
And I ain't never did this before no
And I ain't never did this before no
I ain't never did this before no
And I ain't never did this before no
And I ain't never did this before no
Album: 2014 Forest Hills Drive
Dirilis: 2014
Artis: J Cole
Genre: R&B/Soul, Hip Hop/Rap
