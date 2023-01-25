Film Everything Everywhere All at Once Masuk Nominasi Oscar 2023, Simak Sinopsis dan Daftar Nominasinya

Sinopsis dari film Everything Everywhere All at Once yang disutradarai oleh Daniel Kwan dan Daniel Scheinert menceritakan petualangan yang penuh aksi dan sci-fi yang dibalut dengan komedi.

Film ini berkisah mengenai seorang imigran China yang terbawa ke dalam petualangan yang tak terduga. Ia adalah satu-satunya orang yang bisa menyelamatkan dunia dengan menjelajahi alam semesta lain.

Pikiran-Rakyat.com melalui Antara News. Selain itu, film Everything Everywhere All at Once , All Quiet on the Western Front, dan The Banshees of Inisherin akan bersaing untuk memperebutkan kategori film terbaik (best picture) termasuk dengan film Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, serta Elvis, dikutipmelalui Antara News.

Malam penghargaan Oscar atau Academy Awards ke-95 tersebut akan diadakan pada 12 Maret 2023, bertempat di Dolby Theatre di Ovation Hollywood, AS, dan disiarkan secara langsung di jaringan televisi ABC.

Berikut daftar lengkap nominasi Oscar 2023 , mengutip Variety yang disiarkan Selasa 24 Januari 2023 waktu setempat.

Best Picture

“All Quiet on the Western Front"

“Avatar: The Way of Water"

“The Banshees of Inisherin"

“Elvis"

“The Fabelmans"

“Tár"

“Top Gun: Maverick"

“Triangle of Sadness"

“Women Talking"

Best Director

Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”)

Todd Field (“Tár”)

Ruben Östlund (“Triangle of Sadness”)

Best Lead Actor

Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”)

Bill Nighy (“Living”)

Best Lead Actress

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”)

Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”)

Judd Hirsch (“The Fabelmans”)

Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Hong Chau (“The Whale”)

Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Best Adapted Screenplay

“All Quiet on the Western Front" - Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" - Rian Johnson

“Living" - Kazuo Ishiguro

“Top Gun: Maverick” - Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, dan Christopher McQuarrie; Peter Craig dan Justin Marks

“Women Talking” - Sarah Polley

Best Original Screenplay

“The Banshees of Inisherin" - Martin McDonagh

“The Fabelmans” - Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

“Tár” - Todd Field

“Triangle of Sadness” - Ruben Östlund

Best Cinematography

“All Quiet on the Western Front”, James Friend

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”, Darius Khondji

“Elvis”, Mandy Walker

“Empire of Light”, Roger Deakins

“Tár”, Florian Hoffmeister

Best Documentary Feature Film

“All That Breathes”, Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann, dan Teddy Leifer

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”, Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, dan Yoni Golijov

“Fire of Love”, Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, dan Ina Fichman

“A House Made of Splinters”, Simon Lereng Wilmont dan Monica Hellström

“Navalny”, Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller, dan Shane Boris

Best Documentary Short Film

“The Elephant Whisperers”, Kartiki Gonsalves dan Guneet Monga

“Haulout”, Evgenia Arbugaeva dan Maxim Arbugaev

“How Do You Measure a Year?”, Jay Rosenblatt

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”, Anne Alvergue dan Beth Levison

“Stranger at the Gate”, Joshua Seftel dan Conall Jones

Best Film Editing

“The Banshees of Inisherin”, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

“Elvis”, Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

“Tár”, Monika Willi

“Top Gun: Maverick”, Eddie Hamilton

Best International Feature Film

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Jerman)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

“Close” (Belgia)

“EO” (Polandia)

“The Quiet Girl” (Irlandia)

Best Original Song

“Applause” dari film “Tell It Like a Woman"

“Hold My Hand” dari film “Top Gun: Maverick"

“Lift Me Up” dari film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

“Naatu Naatu” dari film “RRR"

Best Production Design

“All Quiet on the Western Front” - Christian M. Goldbeck, Ernestine Hipper

“Avatar: The Way of Water" - Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole

“Babylon” - Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

“Elvis” - Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn

“The Fabelmans” - Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara

Best Visual Effects

“All Quiet on the Western Front” - Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar

“Avatar: The Way of Water” - Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett

“The Batman” - Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” - Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White, Dan Sudick

“Top Gun: Maverick” - Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson, Scott R. Fisher

Best Animated Feature Film

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” - Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” - Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan, Paul Mezey

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” - Joel Crawford, Mark Swift

“The Sea Beast” - Chris Williams, Jed Schlanger

“Turning Red” - Domee Shi, Lindsey Collins

Best Animated Short Film

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” - Charlie Mackesy, Matthew Freud

“The Flying Sailor” - Amanda Forbis, Wendy Tilby

“Ice Merchants” - João Gonzalez, Bruno Caetano

“My Year of Dicks” - Sara Gunnarsdóttir, Pamela Ribon

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It” - Lachlan Pendragon

Best Costume Design

“Babylon” - Mary Zophres

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” - Ruth Carter

“Elvis” - Catherine Martin

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” - Jenny Beavan

Best Live Action Short

“An Irish Goodbye” - Tom Berkeley, Ross White

“Ivalu” - Anders Walter, Rebecca Pruzan

“Le Pupille” - Alice Rohrwacher, Alfonso Cuarón

“Night Ride” - Eirik Tveiten, Gaute Lid Larssen

“The Red Suitcase” - Cyrus Neshvad

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“All Quiet on the Western Front” - Heike Merker, Linda Eisenhamerová

“The Batman” - Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Mike Fontaine

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” - Camille Friend, Joel Harlow

“Elvis” - Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, Aldo Signoretti

“The Whale” - Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, Anne Marie Bradley

Best Original Score

“All Quiet on the Western Front” - Volker Bertelmann

“Babylon” - Justin Hurwitz

“The Banshees of Inisherin” - Carter Burwell

“The Fabelmans” - John Williams

Best Sound

“All Quiet on the Western Front” - Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel, Stefan Korte

“Avatar: The Way of Water" - Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers, Michael Hedges

“The Batman” - Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray, Andy Nelson

“Elvis” - David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson, Michael Keller

“Top Gun: Maverick" - Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, Mark Taylor.***