Lirik Lagu Ditto - NewJeans dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ditto - New Jeans

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Stay in the middle

Like you a little

Don't want no riddle

Malhaejwo say it back

Oh, say it ditto

Achimeun neomu meoreo

So say it ditto

Huljjeok keobeoryeosseo

Hamkkehan gieokcheoreom

Neol boneun nae maeumeun

Eoneusae yeoreum jina gaeul

Gidaryeotji all this time

Do you want somebody

Like I want somebody

Nal bogo useotjiman

Do you think about me now yeah

All the time yeah

All the time

I got no time to lose

Nae gireotdeon haru

Nan bogo sipeo

Ra-ta-ta-ta ullin simjang (Ra-ta-ta-ta)

I got nothing to lose

Neol joahandago wooah wooah wooah

Ra-ta-ta-ta ullin simjang (Ra-ta-ta-ta)

But I don't want to

Stay in the middle

Like you a little

Don't want no riddle

Malhaejwo say it back

Oh say it ditto

Achimeun neomu meoreo

So say it ditto

I don't want to

Walk in this miro

Da aneun geon anieodo

Baradeon daero

Malhaejwo Say it back

Oh say it ditto

I want you so, want you

So say it ditto

Not just anybody

Neoreul sangsanghaetji

Hangsang daaitdeon

Cheoeum neukkim geudaero nan

Gidaryeotji all this time

I got nothing to lose

Neol joahandago wooah wooah wooah

Ra-ta-ta-ta ullin simjang (Ra-ta-ta-ta)

But I don't want to