Lirik Lagu Ditto - NewJeans dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tita Salsabila
- 25 Januari 2023, 12:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Terbaru Ditto – NewJeans
Lirik Lagu Terbaru Ditto – NewJeans / Tangkapan YouTube

Ditto - New Jeans

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Stay in the middle
Like you a little
Don't want no riddle
Malhaejwo say it back
Oh, say it ditto
Achimeun neomu meoreo
So say it ditto

Huljjeok keobeoryeosseo
Hamkkehan gieokcheoreom
Neol boneun nae maeumeun
Eoneusae yeoreum jina gaeul
Gidaryeotji all this time

Do you want somebody
Like I want somebody
Nal bogo useotjiman
Do you think about me now yeah
All the time yeah
All the time

I got no time to lose
Nae gireotdeon haru
Nan bogo sipeo
Ra-ta-ta-ta ullin simjang (Ra-ta-ta-ta)
I got nothing to lose
Neol joahandago wooah wooah wooah
Ra-ta-ta-ta ullin simjang (Ra-ta-ta-ta)
But I don't want to

Stay in the middle
Like you a little
Don't want no riddle
Malhaejwo say it back
Oh say it ditto
Achimeun neomu meoreo
So say it ditto
I don't want to
Walk in this miro
Da aneun geon anieodo
Baradeon daero
Malhaejwo Say it back
Oh say it ditto
I want you so, want you
So say it ditto

Not just anybody
Neoreul sangsanghaetji
Hangsang daaitdeon
Cheoeum neukkim geudaero nan
Gidaryeotji all this time

I got nothing to lose
Neol joahandago wooah wooah wooah
Ra-ta-ta-ta ullin simjang (Ra-ta-ta-ta)
But I don't want to

1
2

Editor: Tita Salsabila

x