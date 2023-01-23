Lirik Lagu OMG - NewJeans dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tita Salsabila
23 Januari 2023, 13:20 WIB
OMG New Jeans
OMG - New Jeans

I noraeneun it's about you baby
Only you
You you you
You you you you

Naega himdeul ttae
Ul geot gateul ttae
Giundo ijen
Naji aneul ttae
It's you nal geokjeonghane
It's you nal utgehane
Mal an haedo dwae
Boy what do you say

(They keep on asking me, "who is he?")
Meollideun eonjedeunji dallyeowa
(They keep on asking me, "who is he?")
Bappeun cheokdo eopshi neon natana
(They keep on asking me, "who is he?")
Ige mari dweni nan mureobwa
(They keep on asking me, "who is he?")
Neoneun marya
He's the one that's living in my system baby

Oh my oh my God
Yesanghaesseo na
I was really hoping
That he will come through
Oh my oh my God
Dan neoppuniya
Asking all the time about what I should do

No I can never let him go
Neoman saenggangna 24
Nan haengunaya jeongmallo I know, I know
Neol algi jeonkkajineun na
Uimi eopseosseo jeonbu da
Nae mami kkeuchi eomneun geol I know, I know
I'm going crazy right?

Eodiseodeun
Myeot beonideun
There ain't nothing else that
I would hold on to
I hear his voice
Through all the noise
Jamshirado nae son nochi ma no, no

Geokjeong eopjana
'Cause I got someone
Honjarado gwaenchana
'Cause I love someone

(They keep on asking me, "who is he?")
Meollideun eonjedeunji dallyeowa
(They keep on asking me, "who is he?")
Bappeun cheokdo eopshi neon natana
(They keep on asking me, "who is he?")
Ige mari dweni nan mureobwa
(They keep on asking me, "who is he?")
Neoneun marya
He's the one that's living in my system baby

