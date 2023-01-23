Lirik Lagu OMG - NewJeans dan Fakta di Baliknya

OMG - New Jeans

I noraeneun it's about you baby

Only you

You you you

You you you you

Naega himdeul ttae

Ul geot gateul ttae

Giundo ijen

Naji aneul ttae

It's you nal geokjeonghane

It's you nal utgehane

Mal an haedo dwae

Boy what do you say

(They keep on asking me, "who is he?")

Meollideun eonjedeunji dallyeowa

(They keep on asking me, "who is he?")

Bappeun cheokdo eopshi neon natana

(They keep on asking me, "who is he?")

Ige mari dweni nan mureobwa

(They keep on asking me, "who is he?")

Neoneun marya

He's the one that's living in my system baby

Oh my oh my God

Yesanghaesseo na

I was really hoping

That he will come through

Oh my oh my God

Dan neoppuniya

Asking all the time about what I should do

No I can never let him go

Neoman saenggangna 24

Nan haengunaya jeongmallo I know, I know

Neol algi jeonkkajineun na

Uimi eopseosseo jeonbu da

Nae mami kkeuchi eomneun geol I know, I know

I'm going crazy right?

Eodiseodeun

Myeot beonideun

There ain't nothing else that

I would hold on to

I hear his voice

Through all the noise

Jamshirado nae son nochi ma no, no

Geokjeong eopjana

'Cause I got someone

Honjarado gwaenchana

'Cause I love someone

(They keep on asking me, "who is he?")

Meollideun eonjedeunji dallyeowa

(They keep on asking me, "who is he?")

Bappeun cheokdo eopshi neon natana

(They keep on asking me, "who is he?")

Ige mari dweni nan mureobwa

(They keep on asking me, "who is he?")

Neoneun marya

He's the one that's living in my system baby