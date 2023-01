Lirik Lagu Calm Down – Selena Gomez feat Rema dan Fakta di Baliknya

Calm Down – Selena Gomez feat Rema

Another banger

Baby, calm down, calm down

Girl, this your body e put my heart for lockdown

For lockdown, oh, lockdown

Girl, you sweet like Fanta, Fanta

If I tell you say I love you no dey form yanga, oh, yanga

No tell me no, no, no, no, whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Baby, come gimme your lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love

You got me like, "Whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa"

Shawty come gimme your lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love, mm-mm

I see this fine girl, for my party she wear yellow

Every other girl they dey do too much, but this girl mellow

Naim I dey find situation I go use take tell am hello

Finally I find way to talk to the girl but she no wan follow

Who you come dey form for? (Mm-hm)

Why you no wan comform? (Mm-hm)

Then I start to feel her bum-bum (mm-hm)

But she dey gimme small-small

I know say she sabi pass that one (mm-hm)

But she feeling insecure

'Cause her friends go dey gum her like chewing gum

Go dey gum her like chewing gum

Baby, calm down, calm down

Girl, this your body e put my heart for lockdown

For lockdown, oh, lockdown

Girl, you sweet like Fanta, Fanta

If I tell you say I love you no dey form yanga, oh, yanga

No tell me no, no, no, no, whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Baby, come gimme your lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love

You got me like, "Whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa"

Shawty come gimme your lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love, mm-mm

As I reach my house I say make I rest small (make I rest small)

As me I wake up na she dey my mind (na she dey my mind)

Day one, day two, I no fit focus (I no fit focus)

Na so me I call am, say make we link up (say make we link up)

As I start to dey tell her how I feel, na my heart dey race

Baby girl, if you leave me I no go love again

Because e get many girls wey put my heart for pain

Shebi, you feel my pain?

Baby, calm down, calm down

Girl, this your body e put my heart for lockdown

For lockdown, oh, lockdown

Girl, you sweet like Fanta, Fanta

If I tell you say I love you no dey form yanga, oh, yanga

No tell me no, no, no, no, whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Baby come gimme your lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love

You got me like, "Whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa"

Shawty come gimme your lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love, mm-mm