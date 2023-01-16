Lirik Lagu So Good - Halsey dan Fakta di Baliknya

So Good – Halsey

Lookin' right, lookin' like

All the stars are faded

I remember the night

I was so frustrated

I touch your hand for the first time

I see it on your face, then

Another lifetime's flashin' by

I'm here

Standin' in the same dress

You're in your apartment

I'm already gone

When you left, I bet you held her body closer

And I was hopin' you would tell her it was over

You're all I think about and everywhere I look

I know it's bad, but we could be so good

Couple years flashin' by

And I'm doin' okay

In the back of my mind

All I hear is your name

I bet you're happy and that's fine

But I regret just one thing

I never got to change your mind

I'm here

Standin' in the same dress

You're in your apartment

I'm already gone

Talkin' wildly out of context

I wish things were different

But I'll never know

When you left, I bet you held her body closer

And I was hopin' you would tell her it was over

You're all I think about and everywhere I look

I know it's bad, but we could be so good

Maria calls me and she says she's getting married

She asked me if there's any extra weight I carry

And do I think about the one that got away?

I know his name, I think about him everyday

When you left, I thought you held her body closer

I never knew that you would tell her it was over

'Cause I'm all you think about and everywhere you look

I know it's bad, but we could be so good