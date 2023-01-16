Lirik Lagu So Good - Halsey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 16 Januari 2023, 23:00 WIB
Musik video So Good dari Halsey.
Musik video So Good dari Halsey. /YouTube/HalseyVEVO

So Good – Halsey

Lookin' right, lookin' like
All the stars are faded
I remember the night
I was so frustrated
I touch your hand for the first time
I see it on your face, then
Another lifetime's flashin' by

I'm here
Standin' in the same dress
You're in your apartment
I'm already gone

When you left, I bet you held her body closer
And I was hopin' you would tell her it was over
You're all I think about and everywhere I look
I know it's bad, but we could be so good

Couple years flashin' by
And I'm doin' okay
In the back of my mind
All I hear is your name
I bet you're happy and that's fine
But I regret just one thing
I never got to change your mind

I'm here
Standin' in the same dress
You're in your apartment
I'm already gone
Talkin' wildly out of context
I wish things were different
But I'll never know

When you left, I bet you held her body closer
And I was hopin' you would tell her it was over
You're all I think about and everywhere I look
I know it's bad, but we could be so good

Maria calls me and she says she's getting married
She asked me if there's any extra weight I carry
And do I think about the one that got away?
I know his name, I think about him everyday

When you left, I thought you held her body closer
I never knew that you would tell her it was over
'Cause I'm all you think about and everywhere you look
I know it's bad, but we could be so good

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan


Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Grape Juice – Harry Styles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Grape Juice – Harry Styles dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Januari 2023, 23:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kalih Welasku - Denny Caknan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kalih Welasku - Denny Caknan dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Januari 2023, 13:11 WIB
Mitos 7 Lagu Terkenal yang Dipercaya Bisa Mengundang Makhluk Halus

Mitos 7 Lagu Terkenal yang Dipercaya Bisa Mengundang Makhluk Halus

15 Januari 2023, 12:49 WIB
Lirik Lagu Vibe - Taeyang BIGBANG feat. Jimin BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Vibe - Taeyang BIGBANG feat. Jimin BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Januari 2023, 06:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Di Depan Mata (Ost Bismillah Kunikahi Suamimu) – Mikha Tambayong

Lirik Lagu Di Depan Mata (Ost Bismillah Kunikahi Suamimu) – Mikha Tambayong

15 Januari 2023, 00:30 WIB
Ajak Jimin BTS dalam Single Vibe, Taeyang BIGBANG: Kami Terlihat Seperti Duo Hip-Hop Lama

Ajak Jimin BTS dalam Single Vibe, Taeyang BIGBANG: Kami Terlihat Seperti Duo Hip-Hop Lama

14 Januari 2023, 14:25 WIB
Rumkicks Band Punk Asal Korea Selatan Dilempari Gelas Plastik Saat Manggung di Purwokerto

Rumkicks Band Punk Asal Korea Selatan Dilempari Gelas Plastik Saat Manggung di Purwokerto

13 Januari 2023, 16:42 WIB
Bakal Mengulang Sejarah, Deep Purple Siap Manggung Bersama Godbless di Solo, Cek Harga Tiketnya

Bakal Mengulang Sejarah, Deep Purple Siap Manggung Bersama Godbless di Solo, Cek Harga Tiketnya

13 Januari 2023, 11:14 WIB
Iwan Fals akan Gelar Konser Tunggal Bertajuk 'Petisi Cinta: Manusia Setengah Dewa'

Iwan Fals akan Gelar Konser Tunggal Bertajuk 'Petisi Cinta: Manusia Setengah Dewa'

12 Januari 2023, 19:33 WIB
Musisi Legendaris Jeff Beck Tutup Usia, Album Loud Hailer Jadi Salah Satu Karya Kebanggaannya

Musisi Legendaris Jeff Beck Tutup Usia, Album Loud Hailer Jadi Salah Satu Karya Kebanggaannya

12 Januari 2023, 16:05 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Prediksi Skor Tottenham vs Arsenal di Liga Inggris: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
2

Ferry Irawan Ternyata Sudah 3 Kali Menikah, Istri Pertama Ungkap Hal Mengejutkan
3

Perombakkan ASN Pemkab Bekasi Jilid III Dilanjutkan, Pj Bupati Beri Sinyal Rotasi Lanjutan
4

Cuitan Hina Jokowi Berujung Pemecatan, Gibran Rakabuming Dituduh Beri Perintah Diam-diam
5

Belum Ada Indonesia, Berikut Nama Kontestan yang Berhasil Masuk 16 Besar Miss Universe 2022
6

Seorang Pengguna Twitter Dipecat Usai Hina Video Jokowi Tersenyum, Gibran Rakabuming Buka Suara
7

Prediksi Real Madrid vs Barcelona di Piala Super Spanyol: Head to Head, Statistik Tim hingga Starting Line Up 
8

Verrell Bramasta Emosi Saat Ditelepon Ferry Irawan, Tak Terima Lihat Kondisi Venna Melinda
9

Prediksi AS Roma vs Fiorentina di Liga Italia: Head to Head, Statistik Tim hingga Starting Line Up
10

Bentrok Maut Tenaga Kerja Indonesia dan TKA China di Pabrik Smelter PT GNI Sulteng, 2 Orang Tewas

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Kabar Priangan

Dapil dan Sistem Pemilu 2024 Belum Ditetapkan, Politisi di Kota Tasikmalaya Masih Galau Tentukan Langkah

Dapil dan Sistem Pemilu 2024 Belum Ditetapkan, Politisi di Kota Tasikmalaya Masih Galau Tentukan Langkah

17 Januari 2023, 00:16 WIB

Metro Lampung News

Cara Vote Indonesian Idol 2023 di Aplikasi RCTIplus untuk Dukung Idola Kamu

Cara Vote Indonesian Idol 2023 di Aplikasi RCTIplus untuk Dukung Idola Kamu

17 Januari 2023, 00:15 WIB

Denpasar Update

Shin Tae-yong Umumkan Kepada Media Korea Selatan Akan Stay Bersama Timnas Indonesia, Simak Alasannya

Shin Tae-yong Umumkan Kepada Media Korea Selatan Akan Stay Bersama Timnas Indonesia, Simak Alasannya

17 Januari 2023, 00:14 WIB

Yogyaline

Zodiak Lusa PISCES Rabu 18 Januari 2023, Cintamu Melawan, Keuanganmu Perlu Pertimbangan, Karier Dinamis

Zodiak Lusa PISCES Rabu 18 Januari 2023, Cintamu Melawan, Keuanganmu Perlu Pertimbangan, Karier Dinamis

17 Januari 2023, 00:14 WIB

Portal Brebes

Yuk Simak! 4 Cara Mencegah Kolesterol Tinggi

Yuk Simak! 4 Cara Mencegah Kolesterol Tinggi

17 Januari 2023, 00:11 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 8 Halaman 170, Lengkap Kegiatan 6.6 Pasangan Kata dari Kaidah Kebahasaan

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 8 Halaman 170, Lengkap Kegiatan 6.6 Pasangan Kata dari Kaidah Kebahasaan

17 Januari 2023, 00:10 WIB

Flores Terkini

Ikatan Cinta Hari Ini 17 Januari 2023: Bukan Hancurkan Nino, Zara Ternyata Ingin Merebut Aldebaran dari Andin

Ikatan Cinta Hari Ini 17 Januari 2023: Bukan Hancurkan Nino, Zara Ternyata Ingin Merebut Aldebaran dari Andin

17 Januari 2023, 00:10 WIB

Yogyaline

Zodiak Lusa CAPRICORN Rabu 18 Januari 2023, Cinta, Keuangan, Karier

Zodiak Lusa CAPRICORN Rabu 18 Januari 2023, Cinta, Keuangan, Karier

17 Januari 2023, 00:08 WIB

Portal Sulut

Siap-siap Diterjang Badai Cuan! 3 Shio Akan Menerima Banyak Rezeki Menjelang Perayaan Tahun Baru Imlek

Siap-siap Diterjang Badai Cuan! 3 Shio Akan Menerima Banyak Rezeki Menjelang Perayaan Tahun Baru Imlek

17 Januari 2023, 00:05 WIB

Cilacap Update

The Sunrise of Java Berprestasi! Ini 10 Daftar SD Terbaik di Kabupaten Banyuwangi Akreditas A Berdasar BANSM

The Sunrise of Java Berprestasi! Ini 10 Daftar SD Terbaik di Kabupaten Banyuwangi Akreditas A Berdasar BANSM

17 Januari 2023, 00:05 WIB

Yogyaline

Zodiak Lusa SCORPIO Rabu 18 Januari 2023, Cintamu Mkin Dekat, Keuanganmu Beruntung, Kariermu Kuat

Zodiak Lusa SCORPIO Rabu 18 Januari 2023, Cintamu Mkin Dekat, Keuanganmu Beruntung, Kariermu Kuat

17 Januari 2023, 00:01 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Sholat Selasa, 17 Januari 2023 Untuk Kabupaten Grobogan, Blora, Pati, Rembang, Kudus dan Jepara

Jadwal Sholat Selasa, 17 Januari 2023 Untuk Kabupaten Grobogan, Blora, Pati, Rembang, Kudus dan Jepara

17 Januari 2023, 00:01 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

Berikan Anak Air yang Dibacakan Surah Al Aquran Ini, Jangan Menunggu Ustadz, Kata Syekh Ali Jaber

Berikan Anak Air yang Dibacakan Surah Al Aquran Ini, Jangan Menunggu Ustadz, Kata Syekh Ali Jaber

17 Januari 2023, 00:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

KEREN! Tak Mau Kalah dari Motor Cruiser, Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer Usung Gaya Jadul Teknologi Kekinian

KEREN! Tak Mau Kalah dari Motor Cruiser, Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer Usung Gaya Jadul Teknologi Kekinian

17 Januari 2023, 00:00 WIB

Berita KBB

JPU: Putri Sengaja Ajak Ricky dan Kuat Lakukan Isoman Padahal Untuk Pembunuhan Yosua

JPU: Putri Sengaja Ajak Ricky dan Kuat Lakukan Isoman Padahal Untuk Pembunuhan Yosua

16 Januari 2023, 23:59 WIB

Denpasar Update

Tekuk Rans Nusantara FC, PSIS Semarang Sukses Buktikan Petik Tiga Poin, Ini Kata Suporter

Tekuk Rans Nusantara FC, PSIS Semarang Sukses Buktikan Petik Tiga Poin, Ini Kata Suporter

16 Januari 2023, 23:59 WIB

Isu Bogor

Prediksi Gil Vicente vs Guimaraes di Liga Portugal: Statistik, Line Up dan Rekor Head to Head

Prediksi Gil Vicente vs Guimaraes di Liga Portugal: Statistik, Line Up dan Rekor Head to Head

16 Januari 2023, 23:59 WIB

Portal Sulut

Calon Orang Kaya Baru! Inilah 3 Shio yang Paling Rajin Bangun Pagi Untuk Mencari Rezeki

Calon Orang Kaya Baru! Inilah 3 Shio yang Paling Rajin Bangun Pagi Untuk Mencari Rezeki

16 Januari 2023, 23:58 WIB

Portal Brebes

Rekomendasi 5 Pemandian Air Panas yang Ada Bandung, Sangat Aman Buat si Kecil

Rekomendasi 5 Pemandian Air Panas yang Ada Bandung, Sangat Aman Buat si Kecil

16 Januari 2023, 23:57 WIB

Berita KBB

Putri Beralibi Ajak Ricky dan Kuat Isoman Untuk Memuluskan Pembunuhan Berencana Yosua, Mengapa?

Putri Beralibi Ajak Ricky dan Kuat Isoman Untuk Memuluskan Pembunuhan Berencana Yosua, Mengapa?

16 Januari 2023, 23:56 WIB

Media Pakuan

Air Meluap 3 kali Setiap 100 Tahun, Warga Arab Saudi Berekreasi dan Berolahraga di Wadi al Rummah

Air Meluap 3 kali Setiap 100 Tahun, Warga Arab Saudi Berekreasi dan Berolahraga di Wadi al Rummah

16 Januari 2023, 23:56 WIB

Yogyaline

Zodiak Lusa VIRGO Rabu 18 Januari 2023, Cinta, Keuangan, Karier

Zodiak Lusa VIRGO Rabu 18 Januari 2023, Cinta, Keuangan, Karier

16 Januari 2023, 23:55 WIB

Utara Times

Info BMKG Barusan Terjadi Gempa Terkini Jember Jatim Hari Ini 16 Januari 202e, Mag: 4.2

Info BMKG Barusan Terjadi Gempa Terkini Jember Jatim Hari Ini 16 Januari 202e, Mag: 4.2

16 Januari 2023, 23:54 WIB

Kendari Kita

Tradisi Unik Valentine Dari Berbagai Belahan Dunia

Tradisi Unik Valentine Dari Berbagai Belahan Dunia

16 Januari 2023, 23:54 WIB

Portal Sulut

Istimewa dan Sejahtera! Wanita Pemilik 5 Shio Ini Punya Paras Cantik yang Akan Menikah Dengan Konglomerat

Istimewa dan Sejahtera! Wanita Pemilik 5 Shio Ini Punya Paras Cantik yang Akan Menikah Dengan Konglomerat

16 Januari 2023, 23:53 WIB
x