Lirik Lagu So Good - Halsey dan Fakta di Baliknya

So Good – Halsey
Lookin' right, lookin' like
All the stars are faded
I remember the night
I was so frustrated
I touch your hand for the first time
I see it on your face, then
Another lifetime's flashin' by
I'm here
Standin' in the same dress
You're in your apartment
I'm already gone
When you left, I bet you held her body closer
And I was hopin' you would tell her it was over
You're all I think about and everywhere I look
I know it's bad, but we could be so good
Couple years flashin' by
And I'm doin' okay
In the back of my mind
All I hear is your name
I bet you're happy and that's fine
But I regret just one thing
I never got to change your mind
I'm here
Standin' in the same dress
You're in your apartment
I'm already gone
Talkin' wildly out of context
I wish things were different
But I'll never know
When you left, I bet you held her body closer
And I was hopin' you would tell her it was over
You're all I think about and everywhere I look
I know it's bad, but we could be so good
Maria calls me and she says she's getting married
She asked me if there's any extra weight I carry
And do I think about the one that got away?
I know his name, I think about him everyday
When you left, I thought you held her body closer
I never knew that you would tell her it was over
'Cause I'm all you think about and everywhere you look
I know it's bad, but we could be so good
