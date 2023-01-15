Lirik Lagu Freaking Me Out – Simple Plan feat Alex Gaskarth dan Fakta di Baliknya

Freaking Me Out – Simple Plan feat Alex Gaskarth
What the hell's going on
Have you gone undercover?
You were here, now you're not
Been replaced by another
'Cause it's still your face
But there's something strange
Not the one I remember
Can you please explain
Did they wipe your brain?
Is this gonna be forever?
'Cause everything you say
Everything you do
Is freaking me out, freaking me out
You know we used to be the same
Who the hell are you
Freaking me out, freaking me out
And I swear I thought I knew you
But all that was yesterday
And now you turn it around, what's that about?
'Cause you're freaking me out, freaking me out
Think you're real, but you're fake
Think you're deep, but you're shallow
You've become, what you hate
Now you're lost, just a shadow
So we pull your strings
'Cause it makes no sense
That you act like you're better
You can say these things
To your so-called friends
And they just might think you're clever
But everything you say
Everything you do
Is freaking me out, freaking me out
You know we used to be the same
Who the hell are you?
Freaking me out, freaking me out
And I swear I thought I knew you
But all that was yesterday
And now you turn it around, what's that about?
'Cause you're freaking me out, freaking me out
Wake up, wake up, wake up
Snap out of it
Wake up, wake up, wake up
Snap out of it
Wake up, wake up, wake up
Everything you say
Everything you do
Is freaking me out, freaking me out
You know we used to be the same
Who the hell are you?
Freaking me out, freaking me out
And now
