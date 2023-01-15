Lirik Lagu Freaking Me Out – Simple Plan feat Alex Gaskarth dan Fakta di Baliknya

Freaking Me Out – Simple Plan feat Alex Gaskarth

What the hell's going on

Have you gone undercover?

You were here, now you're not

Been replaced by another

'Cause it's still your face

But there's something strange

Not the one I remember

Can you please explain

Did they wipe your brain?

Is this gonna be forever?

'Cause everything you say

Everything you do

Is freaking me out, freaking me out

You know we used to be the same

Who the hell are you

Freaking me out, freaking me out

And I swear I thought I knew you

But all that was yesterday

And now you turn it around, what's that about?

'Cause you're freaking me out, freaking me out

Think you're real, but you're fake

Think you're deep, but you're shallow

You've become, what you hate

Now you're lost, just a shadow

So we pull your strings

'Cause it makes no sense

That you act like you're better

You can say these things

To your so-called friends

And they just might think you're clever

But everything you say

Everything you do

Is freaking me out, freaking me out

You know we used to be the same

Who the hell are you?

Freaking me out, freaking me out

And I swear I thought I knew you

But all that was yesterday

And now you turn it around, what's that about?

'Cause you're freaking me out, freaking me out

Wake up, wake up, wake up

Snap out of it

Wake up, wake up, wake up

Snap out of it

Wake up, wake up, wake up

Everything you say

Everything you do

Is freaking me out, freaking me out

You know we used to be the same

Who the hell are you?

Freaking me out, freaking me out

And now