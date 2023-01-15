Lirik Lagu Helena – My Chemical Romance dan Fakta di Baliknya

Helena – My Chemical Romance
Long ago
Just like the Hearse you die to get in again
We are so far from you
Burning on
Just like the match you strike to incinerate
The lives of everyone you know
And what's the worst you take
From every heart you break?
And like the blade you'll stain
Well, I've been holding on tonight
What's the worst that I can say?
Things are better if I stay
So long and goodnight
So long and goodnight
Came a time
When every star fall
Brought you to tears again
We are the very hurt you sold
And what's the worst you take
From every heart you break?
And like a blade you'll stain
Well, I've been holding on tonight
What's the worst that I can say?
Things are better if I stay
So long and goodnight
So long and goodnight
Well, if you carry on this way
Things are better if I stay
So long and goodnight
So long and goodnight
Can you hear me?
Are you near me?
Can we pretend to leave and then
We'll meet again
When both our cars collide
What's the worst that I can say?
Things are better if I stay
So long and goodnight
So long and goodnight
And if you carry on this way
Things are better if I stay
So long and goodnight
So long and goodnight
Artis: My Chemical Romance
Dirilis: 2004
Album: Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge
Genre: Emo, Punk rock, Rock alternatif, Rock gotik
Fakta di Baliknya
Helena merupakan salah satu lagu yang paling populer dari My Chemical Romance. Diketahui, band ini sempat meraih puncak popularitas kala tren band emo pada tahun 2000-an.
Berkat lagu ini, My Chemical Romance mulai digandrungi para pencinta musik, terutama dari kalangan anak muda. Kendati erat dengan julukan emo, tapi band ini enggan dijuluki sebagai band emo. MCR mendeskripsikan musik mereka sebagai pun revival dan rock alternative.
Adapun Helena dirilis pada 2004, dan merupakan bagian dari album Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge. Makna dari lirik lagu ini berkisah tentang penyesalan, saat orang yang kita sayangi pergi meninggalkan kita untuk selamanya.
Helena didedikasikan untuk nenek Gerard dan Mikey Way. Maka dari itu, judul Helena sebenarnya diambil dari nama nenek mereka, Elena.
Musik video untuk lagu ini pernah mendapatkan beragam penghargaan. Mulai dari Much Music Awards untuk International Video of the Year hingga mendapat nominasi Video Music Award dari MTV. (Nadiya Sulistiyani)***
