Lirik Lagu Helena – My Chemical Romance dan Fakta di Baliknya

Helena – My Chemical Romance

Long ago

Just like the Hearse you die to get in again

We are so far from you

Burning on

Just like the match you strike to incinerate

The lives of everyone you know

And what's the worst you take

From every heart you break?

And like the blade you'll stain

Well, I've been holding on tonight

What's the worst that I can say?

Things are better if I stay

So long and goodnight

So long and goodnight

Came a time

When every star fall

Brought you to tears again

We are the very hurt you sold

And what's the worst you take

From every heart you break?

And like a blade you'll stain

Well, I've been holding on tonight

What's the worst that I can say?

Things are better if I stay

So long and goodnight

So long and goodnight

Well, if you carry on this way

Things are better if I stay

So long and goodnight

So long and goodnight

Can you hear me?

Are you near me?

Can we pretend to leave and then

We'll meet again

When both our cars collide

What's the worst that I can say?

Things are better if I stay

So long and goodnight

So long and goodnight

And if you carry on this way

Things are better if I stay

So long and goodnight

So long and goodnight

Artis: My Chemical Romance

Dirilis: 2004

Album: Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge

Genre: Emo, Punk rock, Rock alternatif, Rock gotik

Fakta di Baliknya

Helena merupakan salah satu lagu yang paling populer dari My Chemical Romance. Diketahui, band ini sempat meraih puncak popularitas kala tren band emo pada tahun 2000-an.

Berkat lagu ini, My Chemical Romance mulai digandrungi para pencinta musik, terutama dari kalangan anak muda. Kendati erat dengan julukan emo, tapi band ini enggan dijuluki sebagai band emo. MCR mendeskripsikan musik mereka sebagai pun revival dan rock alternative.

Adapun Helena dirilis pada 2004, dan merupakan bagian dari album Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge. Makna dari lirik lagu ini berkisah tentang penyesalan, saat orang yang kita sayangi pergi meninggalkan kita untuk selamanya.

Helena didedikasikan untuk nenek Gerard dan Mikey Way. Maka dari itu, judul Helena sebenarnya diambil dari nama nenek mereka, Elena.

Musik video untuk lagu ini pernah mendapatkan beragam penghargaan. Mulai dari Much Music Awards untuk International Video of the Year hingga mendapat nominasi Video Music Award dari MTV. (Nadiya Sulistiyani)***