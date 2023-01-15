Lirik Lagu Grape Juice – Harry Styles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Grape Juice – Harry Styles

Yesterday, it finally came, a sunny afternoon

I was on my way to buy some flowers for you (ooh)

Thought that we could hide away in a corner of the heath

There's never been someone who's so perfect for me

But I got over it and I said

"Give me somethin' old and red"

I pay for it more than I did back then

There's just no gettin' through

Without you

A bottle of rouge

Just me and you

Sittin' in the garden, I'm a couple glasses in

I was tryna count up all the places we've been

You're always there, so don't overthink

I'm so over whites and pinks

I pay for it more than I did back then

There's just no gettin' through

Without you

A bottle of rouge

Just me and you

1982

Just me and you

There's just no gettin' through

The grape juice blues

Credit

Judul: Grape Juice

Penulis: Harry Styles

Album: Harry's House

Dirilis: 2022