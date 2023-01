Lirik Lagu Vibe - Taeyang BIGBANG feat. Jimin BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Mallon pyohyeonhal su eopjiman

Girl, you gotta know you got that vibe

Ne misoneun fine art

Nae yeonghoneul kkaewo, mm-mm

You got me feelin' so right, yeah

It's a vibe

[Verse 1: TAEYANG]

Yeah, eh

This gon' be the one and only theme song

Neoegeman gojeongdoen nae siseon

Naegen neoran hanappunin mission

Bulganeungeun eopseo, baby, lights, camera, action

Naran eumak wie neoneun topline

Neoran dosi wie nanеun skyline

Neon nae yеonghwa soge highlight

Eoduun bamhaneul kkeute twilight

Just gets better

Neoreul cheoeumbuteo jeongjuhaenghago sipeun maeryeok

You don't know I want your love (Know I want your love)

I bami kkeunnagi jeone, baby

[Chorus: TAEYANG]

You know we got that vibe, baby (Hae tteul ttaekkaji)

Look at me, look at me, neukkimi naji

Look at me, look at me, neukkimi naji

You know we got that vibe, baby (Hae jil ttaekkaji)

Look at you, look at you, neukkimi naji

Neukkimi wa, it’s a vibe

[Verse 2: JIMIN]

This gon' be the one and only anthem

Gamgakjeogiya sixth sense banjeon

Jjarithae sonman jabado gamjeon

Neoreul mannagi jeonkkaji nae sesangeun amjeon

Naran mudae wie neoneun spotlight

Neoran hangang wie naneun namsan

Deo wanbyeokal sun eopjana

Eoduun bamhaneul kkeute twilight

I could feel it

Neoran gonggane gatyeobeoryeosseo you're my matrix

You don't know I want your love (Know I want your love)

I bami kkeunnagi jeone, baby

[Chorus: JIMIN]

You know we got that vibe, baby (Hae tteul ttaekkaji)

Look at me, look at me, neukkimi naji

Look at me, look at me, neukkimi naji

You know we got that vibe, baby (Hae jil ttaekkaji)

Look at you, look at you, neukkimi naji

Neukkimi wa, it's a vibe

[Bridge: JIMIN & TAEYANG]