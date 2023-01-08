Lirik SWM - Realestk dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 8 Januari 2023, 23:55 WIB
Musisi Realestk.
Musisi Realestk. /Tangkapan layar Apple Music

SWM - Realestk

And I'm waiting on your call
'Bout to risk it all
Baby, you've been outside
Tell me, why haven't you called me?
You been playing me from the start
But I know, I don't care (no, no, no)
Oh why, baby?
'Cause I don't need somebody hurting you
So baby, stay, stay with me
When I don't let you go
And you let me know
When I don't let you go
And you-, ooh
Why couldn't you wait?
Why aren't you gon' stay with me?
What did I do for you to walk away from me?
And I gave you all, all of me
And I caught you when you fell in front of me
Now tell me, why did you change right up on me?
Now tell me, why didn't you wait
For someone like me?
Now she's running back to me
Wanting to apologize
I don't got a time
So please
Oh why, baby?
'Cause I don't need somebody hurting you
So baby, stay, stay with me
When I don't let you go
And you let me go
When I and you let me go
So baby stay, stay with me

Credit

Artis: RealestK
Album: SWM
Dirilis: 2021
Songwriter: Isaac Wriston, Dylan Graham, Justin Zim, Hamadi Aabi, dan Baptiste Brandon John

Fakta di Baliknya

SWM merupakan lagu bernuansa R&B yang melankolis dari Realestk, seorang musisi kelahiran Toronto, Kanada.

Realestk mulai dikenal berkat akun TikTok miliknya yang sukses mengumpilkan 850.000 pengikut.

Dia juga dikenal berkat sejumlah klip audio viral yang ramai digunakan di TikTok.

Sejak saat itu, dia pun mulai serius menekuni dunia musik. (Ratna Woro)***

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

