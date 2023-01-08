Lirik SWM - Realestk dan Fakta di Baliknya

SWM - Realestk

And I'm waiting on your call

'Bout to risk it all

Baby, you've been outside

Tell me, why haven't you called me?

You been playing me from the start

But I know, I don't care (no, no, no)

Oh why, baby?

'Cause I don't need somebody hurting you

So baby, stay, stay with me

When I don't let you go

And you let me know

When I don't let you go

And you-, ooh

Why couldn't you wait?

Why aren't you gon' stay with me?

What did I do for you to walk away from me?

And I gave you all, all of me

And I caught you when you fell in front of me

Now tell me, why did you change right up on me?

Now tell me, why didn't you wait

For someone like me?

Now she's running back to me

Wanting to apologize

I don't got a time

So please

Oh why, baby?

'Cause I don't need somebody hurting you

So baby, stay, stay with me

When I don't let you go

And you let me go

When I and you let me go

So baby stay, stay with me

Credit

Artis: RealestK

Album: SWM

Dirilis: 2021

Songwriter: Isaac Wriston, Dylan Graham, Justin Zim, Hamadi Aabi, dan Baptiste Brandon John

Fakta di Baliknya

SWM merupakan lagu bernuansa R&B yang melankolis dari Realestk, seorang musisi kelahiran Toronto, Kanada.

Realestk mulai dikenal berkat akun TikTok miliknya yang sukses mengumpilkan 850.000 pengikut.

Dia juga dikenal berkat sejumlah klip audio viral yang ramai digunakan di TikTok.

Sejak saat itu, dia pun mulai serius menekuni dunia musik. (Ratna Woro)***