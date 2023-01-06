Lirik Lagu What Ever You Like - T.I dan Fakta di Baliknya

What Ever You Like - T.I

Hey, Jim

You know the old sugar daddies

They be trickin', they tell them girls

I said you can have whatever you like (You like)

I said you can have whatever you like (You like)

Yeah

Stacks on deck

Patrone on ice

And we can pop bottles all night

And baby, you can have whatever you like (You like)

I said you can have whatever you like, yeah

Late night sex, so wet it's so tight

I gas of a jet for you tonight

And, baby, you can go where ever you like (You like)

I said you can go wherever you like, yeah

Anytime you want to pick up the telephone

You know it ain't nothin to drop a couple stacks on you

Want it, you could get it, my dear

Five million dollar home, drop Bentley's, I swear

Yeah, I want yo' body, need yo' body

Long as you got me you won't need nobody

You want it I got it, go get it, I'll buy it

Tell 'em other broke niggas be quiet

Stacks on deck

Patrone on ice

And we can pop bottles all night

And, baby, you can have whatever you like (You like)

I said you can have whatever you like, yeah

Late night sex so wet it's so tight

I gas of a jet for you tonight

And, baby, you can go where ever you like (You like)

I said you can go wherever you like, yeah

Shawty, you the hottest, love the way you drop it

Brain so good (Good), swore you went to college

Hundred K deposit, vacations in the tropics

'Cause e'rybody know it ain't trickin if you got it

Y'ain't never ever gotta go to yo' wallet

Long as I got rubberband banks in my pocket

Five six, rides with rims and a body kit