Lirik Lagu What Ever You Like - T.I dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 6 Januari 2023, 23:55 WIB
Lirik lagu What Ever You Like - T.I.
Lirik lagu What Ever You Like - T.I. /YouTube/Atlantic Records

What Ever You Like - T.I

Hey, Jim
You know the old sugar daddies
They be trickin', they tell them girls
I said you can have whatever you like (You like)
I said you can have whatever you like (You like)
Yeah

Stacks on deck
Patrone on ice
And we can pop bottles all night
And baby, you can have whatever you like (You like)
I said you can have whatever you like, yeah

Late night sex, so wet it's so tight
I gas of a jet for you tonight
And, baby, you can go where ever you like (You like)
I said you can go wherever you like, yeah

Anytime you want to pick up the telephone
You know it ain't nothin to drop a couple stacks on you
Want it, you could get it, my dear
Five million dollar home, drop Bentley's, I swear

Yeah, I want yo' body, need yo' body
Long as you got me you won't need nobody
You want it I got it, go get it, I'll buy it
Tell 'em other broke niggas be quiet

Stacks on deck
Patrone on ice
And we can pop bottles all night
And, baby, you can have whatever you like (You like)
I said you can have whatever you like, yeah

Late night sex so wet it's so tight
I gas of a jet for you tonight
And, baby, you can go where ever you like (You like)
I said you can go wherever you like, yeah

Shawty, you the hottest, love the way you drop it
Brain so good (Good), swore you went to college
Hundred K deposit, vacations in the tropics
'Cause e'rybody know it ain't trickin if you got it
Y'ain't never ever gotta go to yo' wallet
Long as I got rubberband banks in my pocket
Five six, rides with rims and a body kit

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Tentang Move On Tutorial, Saat Jaz Hadapi Tantangan Jaga Mood

Tentang Move On Tutorial, Saat Jaz Hadapi Tantangan Jaga Mood

6 Januari 2023, 20:56 WIB
Link Pembelian Tiket EXO-SC Chanyeol dan Sehun Fancon dan Cara War Tiket Hari Ini 6 Januari 2023

Link Pembelian Tiket EXO-SC Chanyeol dan Sehun Fancon dan Cara War Tiket Hari Ini 6 Januari 2023

6 Januari 2023, 10:53 WIB
Akhirnya Terjawab, Agensi Konfirmasi Ada Jimin BTS di Single Baru Taeyang BIGBANG

Akhirnya Terjawab, Agensi Konfirmasi Ada Jimin BTS di Single Baru Taeyang BIGBANG

4 Januari 2023, 13:21 WIB
Konser Salam Satu Jiwa Digelar Minggu, Hasilnya Disalurkan untuk 135 Keluarga Korban Tragedi Kanjuruhan

Konser Salam Satu Jiwa Digelar Minggu, Hasilnya Disalurkan untuk 135 Keluarga Korban Tragedi Kanjuruhan

4 Januari 2023, 10:02 WIB
Fakta Menarik NewJeans, Girl Group Asuhan ADOR yang Usung Tren Baru di Industri K-Pop

Fakta Menarik NewJeans, Girl Group Asuhan ADOR yang Usung Tren Baru di Industri K-Pop

3 Januari 2023, 20:50 WIB
Daftar Harga dan Cara Pembelian Tiket EXO-SC Chanyeol dan Sehun Fancon di Jakarta

Daftar Harga dan Cara Pembelian Tiket EXO-SC Chanyeol dan Sehun Fancon di Jakarta

3 Januari 2023, 09:33 WIB
Biodata 7 Member BABY MONSTER, Nama Panggung, Nama Asli, Negara Asal, Posisi, hingga Tanggal Lahir

Biodata 7 Member BABY MONSTER, Nama Panggung, Nama Asli, Negara Asal, Posisi, hingga Tanggal Lahir

2 Januari 2023, 20:13 WIB
Jisoo BLACKPINK Dipastikan Debut Solo Tahun Ini, Intip Bocorannya

Jisoo BLACKPINK Dipastikan Debut Solo Tahun Ini, Intip Bocorannya

2 Januari 2023, 12:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kill Bill - SZA Beserta Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kill Bill - SZA Beserta Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Januari 2023, 11:47 WIB
Ekshibisi Seni Digital Burgerkill, Begundal Dapat Melepas Rindu pada Sosok Ebenz

Ekshibisi Seni Digital Burgerkill, Begundal Dapat Melepas Rindu pada Sosok Ebenz

1 Januari 2023, 22:15 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Prediksi Skor Indonesia vs Vietnam di Piala AFF 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain
2

Tiko Akhirnya Ungkap Identitas Ayahnya, Suami Ibu Eny Ternyata Bukan Orang Sembarangan
3

Prediksi Skor Chelsea vs Manchester City di Liga Inggris: Statistik Tim, Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain
4

3 Fakta Mengejutkan Rumah Mewah Ibu Eny dan Tiko, Ada di Pusat Kota Harga Capai Rp4 Miliar
5

Prediksi Skor Elche vs Celta Vigo di Liga Spanyol: Preview, Kondisi Tim, Susunan Pemain dan Statistik Kunci
6

Bukan Orang Sembarangan, Pekerjaan Ibu Tiko Sebelum Idap Gangguan Jiwa Ternyata Berhubungan dengan Negara
7

Prediksi Skor Valencia vs Cadiz di Liga Spanyol: Preview, Kondisi Tim, dan Susunan Pemain
8

Prediksi Skor Indonesia vs Vietnam di Semifinal Piala AFF: Preview, Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain
9

Kesaksian Ketua RT Soal Kisah Pilu Tiko dan Eny: Kasihan
10

Prediksi Skor Big Match Chelsea vs Manchester City: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Starting XI

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Sulut

Siap-siap Full Senyum! 6 Zodiak Raih Hoki Gak Main-main Pertengahan Pekan ini

Siap-siap Full Senyum! 6 Zodiak Raih Hoki Gak Main-main Pertengahan Pekan ini

6 Januari 2023, 23:59 WIB

Editor News

Raffi Ahmad Buka-bukaan Soal Konflik Cristian Gonzales di Rans FC

Raffi Ahmad Buka-bukaan Soal Konflik Cristian Gonzales di Rans FC

6 Januari 2023, 23:58 WIB

Cilacap Update

Bukan Hanya Ronaldo! Inilah Profil Ayman Jadi Andalan Klub Sultan Al Nassr, Asal Negara Mana?

Bukan Hanya Ronaldo! Inilah Profil Ayman Jadi Andalan Klub Sultan Al Nassr, Asal Negara Mana?

6 Januari 2023, 23:56 WIB

Sudut Batam

Batam Wonderfood & Art Ramadhan #04 Kembali Digelar di Taman Dang Anom

Batam Wonderfood & Art Ramadhan #04 Kembali Digelar di Taman Dang Anom

6 Januari 2023, 23:54 WIB

Portal Sulut

Ditakdirkan Kaya Raya Asal Mau Berusaha, 5 Shio Ini Paling Handal Memanfaatkan Peluang Hingga Jadi Orang Kaya!

Ditakdirkan Kaya Raya Asal Mau Berusaha, 5 Shio Ini Paling Handal Memanfaatkan Peluang Hingga Jadi Orang Kaya!

6 Januari 2023, 23:54 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Harian, Sabtu, 7 Januari 2023: Salurkan Energi Anda untuk Melakukan Kegiatan Positif

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Harian, Sabtu, 7 Januari 2023: Salurkan Energi Anda untuk Melakukan Kegiatan Positif

6 Januari 2023, 23:51 WIB

Selebritalk

Lineup Bintang Tamu Spesial Running Man Bulan Ini, IVE Hadir 29 Januari Mendatang

Lineup Bintang Tamu Spesial Running Man Bulan Ini, IVE Hadir 29 Januari Mendatang

6 Januari 2023, 23:50 WIB

Portal Sulut

5 Weton Suami Dikenal Paling Tajir Melintir! Istri Mereka Ikut Kecipratan Rezeki dan Warisan Hingga Mandi Uang

5 Weton Suami Dikenal Paling Tajir Melintir! Istri Mereka Ikut Kecipratan Rezeki dan Warisan Hingga Mandi Uang

6 Januari 2023, 23:49 WIB

Info Temanggung

Kunci Jawaban Soal PKN Kelas 10 Halaman 178 Tentang Uji Pemahaman Konsep Paham Kebangsaan Menurut Soekarno

Kunci Jawaban Soal PKN Kelas 10 Halaman 178 Tentang Uji Pemahaman Konsep Paham Kebangsaan Menurut Soekarno

6 Januari 2023, 23:49 WIB

Info Temanggung

Menjawab Soal Hukum Menutup Aurat Menurut Ketentuan Hukum Islam adalah? Simak Penjelasannya

Menjawab Soal Hukum Menutup Aurat Menurut Ketentuan Hukum Islam adalah? Simak Penjelasannya

6 Januari 2023, 23:48 WIB

Info Temanggung

Kunci Jawaban PAI Kelas 12 Halaman144-145 Indahnya Mahligai Rumah Tangga

Kunci Jawaban PAI Kelas 12 Halaman144-145 Indahnya Mahligai Rumah Tangga

6 Januari 2023, 23:48 WIB

Indotrends

Lirik Sholawat Huwannur versi Ai Khodijah, Lengkap Teks Arab, Latin, dan Arti 'Huwannuru yahdil haa'

Lirik Sholawat Huwannur versi Ai Khodijah, Lengkap Teks Arab, Latin, dan Arti 'Huwannuru yahdil haa'

6 Januari 2023, 23:47 WIB

Info Temanggung

Kunci Jawaban PKN Kelas 11 Halaman 120-121 Tentang Definisi Hubungan Internasional Menurut Para Ahli

Kunci Jawaban PKN Kelas 11 Halaman 120-121 Tentang Definisi Hubungan Internasional Menurut Para Ahli

6 Januari 2023, 23:44 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Ditahan Imbang 0-0, Yuk Intip Peluang Timnas Indonesia di Leg Kedua

Ditahan Imbang 0-0, Yuk Intip Peluang Timnas Indonesia di Leg Kedua

6 Januari 2023, 23:44 WIB

Info Temanggung

TERJAWAB! Perubahan Sosial yang Terjadi di Masyarakat Secara Materil dan Imateril

TERJAWAB! Perubahan Sosial yang Terjadi di Masyarakat Secara Materil dan Imateril

6 Januari 2023, 23:42 WIB

Info Temanggung

Sejarah Angkatan ’45 Sastra Indonesia: Chairil Anwar Sang Pelopor

Sejarah Angkatan ’45 Sastra Indonesia: Chairil Anwar Sang Pelopor

6 Januari 2023, 23:42 WIB

Info Temanggung

Apa Perbedaan Ayam Panggang dan Ayam Bakar, Temukan Perbedaannya di Artikel ini!

Apa Perbedaan Ayam Panggang dan Ayam Bakar, Temukan Perbedaannya di Artikel ini!

6 Januari 2023, 23:41 WIB

Portal Sulut

Mapan dan Kaya karena Kreatif, 4 Zodiak Ini Rezekinya Indah! Mereka Memiliki Ide-Ide Brilian Dalam Kepalanya

Mapan dan Kaya karena Kreatif, 4 Zodiak Ini Rezekinya Indah! Mereka Memiliki Ide-Ide Brilian Dalam Kepalanya

6 Januari 2023, 23:41 WIB

Info Temanggung

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 8 Halaman 130 Kegiatan 5.1 Teks Eksplanasi

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 8 Halaman 130 Kegiatan 5.1 Teks Eksplanasi

6 Januari 2023, 23:40 WIB

Info Temanggung

Menghargai Perjuangan Para Pahlawan Bangsa Merupakan Perilaku Positif Terhadap

Menghargai Perjuangan Para Pahlawan Bangsa Merupakan Perilaku Positif Terhadap

6 Januari 2023, 23:40 WIB

Info Temanggung

Kunci Jawaban PKN Kelas 8 Halaman 17 Tabel 1.4 Nilai-Nilai Pancasila

Kunci Jawaban PKN Kelas 8 Halaman 17 Tabel 1.4 Nilai-Nilai Pancasila

6 Januari 2023, 23:40 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Ramalan Zodiak Sagitarius Harian Sabtu, 7 Januari 2023:Jaga Kesehatan Fisik dan Mental Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Sagitarius Harian Sabtu, 7 Januari 2023:Jaga Kesehatan Fisik dan Mental Anda

6 Januari 2023, 23:39 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Diduga Terlibat Garong Uang Rakyat di MA, KPK Cari Keberadaan Dito Mahendra

Diduga Terlibat Garong Uang Rakyat di MA, KPK Cari Keberadaan Dito Mahendra

6 Januari 2023, 23:38 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Peringati HUT ke-19 PIPAS, DWP Lapas Kelas IIA Pontianak Ziarah ke Taman Makam Pahlawan

Peringati HUT ke-19 PIPAS, DWP Lapas Kelas IIA Pontianak Ziarah ke Taman Makam Pahlawan

6 Januari 2023, 23:37 WIB

Flores Terkini

Sinopsis Takdir Cinta yang Kupilih 7 Januari 2023: Jefri Kecewa Saat Tahu Hakim dan Novia Bakal Rujuk

Sinopsis Takdir Cinta yang Kupilih 7 Januari 2023: Jefri Kecewa Saat Tahu Hakim dan Novia Bakal Rujuk

6 Januari 2023, 23:37 WIB
x