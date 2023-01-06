Lirik Lagu What Ever You Like - T.I dan Fakta di Baliknya

What Ever You Like - T.I
Hey, Jim
You know the old sugar daddies
They be trickin', they tell them girls
I said you can have whatever you like (You like)
I said you can have whatever you like (You like)
Yeah
Stacks on deck
Patrone on ice
And we can pop bottles all night
And baby, you can have whatever you like (You like)
I said you can have whatever you like, yeah
Late night sex, so wet it's so tight
I gas of a jet for you tonight
And, baby, you can go where ever you like (You like)
I said you can go wherever you like, yeah
Anytime you want to pick up the telephone
You know it ain't nothin to drop a couple stacks on you
Want it, you could get it, my dear
Five million dollar home, drop Bentley's, I swear
Yeah, I want yo' body, need yo' body
Long as you got me you won't need nobody
You want it I got it, go get it, I'll buy it
Tell 'em other broke niggas be quiet
Stacks on deck
Patrone on ice
And we can pop bottles all night
And, baby, you can have whatever you like (You like)
I said you can have whatever you like, yeah
Late night sex so wet it's so tight
I gas of a jet for you tonight
And, baby, you can go where ever you like (You like)
I said you can go wherever you like, yeah
Shawty, you the hottest, love the way you drop it
Brain so good (Good), swore you went to college
Hundred K deposit, vacations in the tropics
'Cause e'rybody know it ain't trickin if you got it
Y'ain't never ever gotta go to yo' wallet
Long as I got rubberband banks in my pocket
Five six, rides with rims and a body kit
