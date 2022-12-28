Lirik Lagu Omens - Lamb of God dan Fakta di Baliknya

Omens - Lamb of God
Omens, omens
I cut the weight of connection
That led myself astray
The end will justify the means
But in the end it stays the same
There's nothing left at all, nothing left to see
A restrictive empty exercise within a hollow scheme
Do you see the omens? Omens
Fuck it all, ignore the omens
Omens, omens
Fuck it all, ignore the omens
An endless recitation thrown
Right through the looking glass
I'm trapped inside a parody
A fabricated past
Searching for release from all this rising stress
Charted past the point of caring
With a broken compass
Motes in the eye of God
Indulging Armageddon
The devil slits the muse's throat
And drinks her last confession
Do you see the omens? Omens
Fuck it all, ignore the omens
Omens, omens
Fuck it all, ignore the omens
I've fallen out of touch with who you think I am
I can't pretend to care or bother to condemn
All this rising apathy
It's growing everyday
I can't pretend to care about how this will end
All I see are omens, omens
Fuck it all, ignore the omens
I see omens, I hear omens, I say
Fuck it all, ignore the omens
Credit
Artis: Lamb of God
Label: Epic Records
Tanggal rilis: 2022
Penulis lagu: John Campbell, Mark Morton, Randy Blythe, Willie Adler
Fakta di Baliknya
Omens merupakan salah satu lagu milik Lamb of God, dari album dengan judul yang sama.
Sang vokalis, Randy Blythe mengatakan bahwa lagu ini berkisah tentang peristiwa tak menyenangkan dan pilihan yang harus dibuat seseorang untuk dirinya sendiri.
Lagu ini menjadi nasihat pribadi tentang cara seseorang dalam memandang dunia.
Adapun album Omens dirilis pada 7 Oktober 2022, dan diproduksi oleh Josh Wilbur. (Aura Nur Aprilliani)***
Artikel Pilihan