Lirik Lagu Omens - Lamb of God dan Fakta di Baliknya

Omens - Lamb of God

Omens, omens

I cut the weight of connection

That led myself astray

The end will justify the means

But in the end it stays the same

There's nothing left at all, nothing left to see

A restrictive empty exercise within a hollow scheme

Do you see the omens? Omens

Fuck it all, ignore the omens

Omens, omens

Fuck it all, ignore the omens

An endless recitation thrown

Right through the looking glass

I'm trapped inside a parody

A fabricated past

Searching for release from all this rising stress

Charted past the point of caring

With a broken compass

Motes in the eye of God

Indulging Armageddon

The devil slits the muse's throat

And drinks her last confession

Do you see the omens? Omens

Fuck it all, ignore the omens

Omens, omens

Fuck it all, ignore the omens

I've fallen out of touch with who you think I am

I can't pretend to care or bother to condemn

All this rising apathy

It's growing everyday

I can't pretend to care about how this will end

All I see are omens, omens

Fuck it all, ignore the omens

I see omens, I hear omens, I say

Fuck it all, ignore the omens

Credit

Artis: Lamb of God

Label: Epic Records

Tanggal rilis: 2022

Penulis lagu: John Campbell, Mark Morton, Randy Blythe, Willie Adler

Fakta di Baliknya

Omens merupakan salah satu lagu milik Lamb of God, dari album dengan judul yang sama.

Sang vokalis, Randy Blythe mengatakan bahwa lagu ini berkisah tentang peristiwa tak menyenangkan dan pilihan yang harus dibuat seseorang untuk dirinya sendiri.

Lagu ini menjadi nasihat pribadi tentang cara seseorang dalam memandang dunia.

Adapun album Omens dirilis pada 7 Oktober 2022, dan diproduksi oleh Josh Wilbur. (Aura Nur Aprilliani)***