Lirik Lagu Faget - Korn dan Fakta di Baliknya

Faget - Korn

Him

Here I am different in this normal world

Why did you tease me, made me feel upset?

F*cking stereotypes feeding their heads

I am ugly, please just go away

Him

I can see it's hard to find

This blessing in disguise

Him

Why you treat me this way?

Made the hate stay

As I walk I can never seem to escape

All the laughing, all the pain

If you were me, what would you do?

Nothing, probably, you'd just throw me away

I can see it's hard to find

Him

This blessing in disguise

Why you treat me this way?

Him

Made the hate stay

Faget

Faget

Faget

Here I am, different in this normal world

Why did you tease me, made me feel upset?

F*cking stereotypes feeding their heads

I am ugly, please just go away

Him

I can see it's hard to find

This blessing in disguise

Why you treat me this way?

Him

Made the hate stay