Lirik Lagu Faget - Korn dan Fakta di Baliknya

Faget - Korn
Him
Here I am different in this normal world
Why did you tease me, made me feel upset?
F*cking stereotypes feeding their heads
I am ugly, please just go away
Him
I can see it's hard to find
This blessing in disguise
Him
Why you treat me this way?
Made the hate stay
As I walk I can never seem to escape
All the laughing, all the pain
If you were me, what would you do?
Nothing, probably, you'd just throw me away
I can see it's hard to find
Him
This blessing in disguise
Why you treat me this way?
Him
Made the hate stay
Faget
Faget
Faget
Here I am, different in this normal world
Why did you tease me, made me feel upset?
F*cking stereotypes feeding their heads
I am ugly, please just go away
Him
I can see it's hard to find
This blessing in disguise
Why you treat me this way?
Him
Made the hate stay
Artikel Pilihan