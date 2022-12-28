Lirik Lagu Faget - Korn dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 28 Desember 2022, 23:55 WIB
Grup band Korn.
Grup band Korn.

Faget - Korn

Him

Here I am different in this normal world
Why did you tease me, made me feel upset?
F*cking stereotypes feeding their heads
I am ugly, please just go away

Him
I can see it's hard to find
This blessing in disguise
Him
Why you treat me this way?
Made the hate stay

As I walk I can never seem to escape
All the laughing, all the pain
If you were me, what would you do?
Nothing, probably, you'd just throw me away

I can see it's hard to find
Him
This blessing in disguise
Why you treat me this way?
Him
Made the hate stay

Faget
Faget
Faget

Here I am, different in this normal world
Why did you tease me, made me feel upset?
F*cking stereotypes feeding their heads
I am ugly, please just go away

Him
I can see it's hard to find
This blessing in disguise
Why you treat me this way?
Him
Made the hate stay

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

