Lirik Lagu WakeDaFucUp - Onyx dan Fakta di Baliknya

WakeDaFucUp - Onyx

Niggas sleeping, better wake the fuck up!

Cause we ain't having it straight the fuck up!

Bloody murder, you get taped the fuck up!

Your whole crew, we will break the fuck up!

Who better than us? The fuck will spark the East coast up

Aaah shit, the fucking beast woke up

From out of the deep sleep, niggas is boring

Fucking all these weak beast, the beast was snoring

Now the beast is hungry, stomach is growling

Nigga ribs is touching now they stuck in the island

Motherfuckers is smiling but nobody smiling

‘Cause where I'm from, motherfucking niggas be wilding

And the wolves be howling, minds be rolling

Cars be stolen, we're coming out the gutter

Like fucking we bowling, the shit that I’m holding

Niggas talk shit, put the fifth to your colon

Niggas sleeping, better wake the fuck up!

Cause we ain't having it straight the fuck up!

Bloody murder, you get taped the fuck up!

Your whole crew, we will break the fuck up!

Niggas sleeping, better wake the fuck up!

Cause we ain't having it straight the fuck up!

Bloody murder, you get taped the fuck up!

Your whole crew, we will break the fuck up!

Aaaah shit, you done woke up the monster

I smell rappers, no wonder

It's obvious, y'all have got too comfortable

And all these rappers nowadays is bullshit

You colorful like a bitch

Lala you signing and dancing, you bitch!

You need to loosen up your clothes nigga

And leave the dancing to them hoes nigga

Hip Hop started out on the block

I fell asleep at the wheel, the shit crashed into Pop

When I speak, the hood got the ears up, Spock

And I’ma leave my mark and you gotta get hit with the Onyx

Nigga you know, nigga you know, nigga you know

Am I wrong? Hip Hop need a face lift

And what better face than the mad face to get?

Niggas sleeping, better wake the fuck up!

Cause we ain't having it straight the fuck up!

Bloody murder, you get taped the fuck up!

Your whole crew, we will break the fuck up!

Niggas sleeping, better wake the fuck up!

Cause we ain't having it straight the fuck up!

Bloody murder, you get taped the fuck up!

Your whole crew, we will break the fuck up!

Blades and nunchucks, brazing gun shots

When I’m done they can rake their guts up (motherfucker)

This heat turns your face to slush pup

Ride to Hell, this is Satan’s bus stop

Got a hot bitch cuffed up

Take the drugs, love, you get raped and butt fucked

I snort speed then I Wakedafucup

Kinda of off topic but hey

I’m somewhat crazed and drunk off Jamaican rum shots

(White noise) White boy’s cables cut off

Angels dust drops, how that taste?

D.O.D. mad face, closed case

Niggas got no taste, but when I look at them fuckers, it figures

We hard body karate, Killuminati niggas

I’m Picasso, an apostle, Hip Hop deliver

Y'all niggas Pop so I'm popping shots in your liver

Try and copy what I got and I’ll copy your chopper

Niggas claiming they heartless, we'll put 2 in yo mama

Brains leaking and your head leave you looking like pasta

Ain’t speaking cause you dead on the floor, an imposter

See I’m obsessed with this sport, lesson, I’m core

Repping with the Onyx, niggas back with the force

We back in this war, we back in, of course

So all y'all boot-legged niggas, get yo' ass to the store

Niggas sleeping, better wake the fuck up!

Cause we ain't having it straight the fuck up!

Bloody murder, you get taped the fuck up!

Your whole crew, we will break the fuck up!

Niggas sleeping, better wake the fuck up!

Cause we ain't having it straight the fuck up!

Bloody murder, you get taped the fuck up!

Your whole crew, we will break the fuck up!