Lirik Lagu We Don't Fuckin' Care - Onyx dan Fakta di Baliknya

We Don't Fuckin' Care - Onyx

We don't fucking care

Who the fuck in here?

Yeah, I guess I'm the guest of honor, I'm guilty

I guess, your honor, why niggas wanna test my honor?

It's honor among thieves, I run with petty crooks

Scheming on niggas like "Yo, that baby shook"

But he looked to the ground when he look him up and down

Be my Brooklyn side, you let the crooks inside

And pride could be a man's worst killer

I'd rather starve than be a purse stealer

The worst feelers cause we coming from a dark place

I see the light, niggas running up on park place

Every night you got the narc chasing

The feds place every night, it'll have your heart racing

Half my niggas facing time in the system

"Never-gave-a-fuck" type of niggas don't listen when you tell 'em

Fall back or you're gonna be a felon but they keep on rebellin'

We don't fucking care

Who the fuck in here?

Hello, I'm Fergie-Fergie, diamond teeth looking pearly

Rallying with the worst, the lord better have mercy

Boy, I could get dirty, you rappers never concern me

Talking about you the best, your vision is getting blurry

Nigga, I'm the God from Trinidad spitting curry

Eating you rapping niggas and spit the stem from the cherry

Cause you niggas is through, I put you niggas in suits

Popping your top off like you niggas is coupes

You best gon' know my team, my crew niggas is suits

Willie Lynch with the flow, I put you niggas in noose

Get thrown of from roof like you Bishop from Juice

40 below Timbs, I'm sporting my Bishop boots

What comes out of that is known as the deuce deuce

I pew pew, you pume when I'm spraying the perfume

The Devil is wearing Prada, I'll put him in dirt room

The Devil you know you gon' holla, you leaving this Earth soon

Like right about now cause you just passing your curfew

We don't fucking care

Who the fuck in here?

Why should I fucking care? I never had shit

Moms gave birth to me on a pissy mattress

Pops disappeared, nigga taught me magic

My idea of fun growing up was doing bad shit

The first slicks that I hit was [?]

No friends, I come around and niggas haul ass

As far as I can 'member I've been on the wrong path

I would rob Peter and take all Paul cash

Though I'm glad I was born cause I like that

Where all them sheisty niggas? Gotta see behind my back

My face the last thing you see besides my strap

Birth take 9 months, but with a 9 mill' you die like that

So I'm looking out for number one, the world made me selfish

Praying is fucking dumb, we all going to Hell, bitch

But I'm immortal, live forever like a shellfish

Only the strong survive, preying off the helpless

We don't fucking care

Who the fuck in here?

Bars demolish your show tunes

Best by far with Onyx and the Snowgoons

Been tragic, my raps been magic

I pitch rocks with one arm, I'm Jim Abbott

You been slacking, what happened? I've been rappin'

Gem snatching and laughing at all your men's fashion

P, the best is go guess

My flow crap on niggas, you dress like Mos Def

Fuck all the dumb shit

I'll rip your arms off and use them shits for drumsticks

Your momma in jail, your father is frail

Your sister a call-girl, [?] sell

Sean don't know better

A whole lot of cheddar, Raekwon no Lo sweater

The end of the verse

Send me your purse, you bitch