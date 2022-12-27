Lirik Lagu We Don't Fuckin' Care - Onyx dan Fakta di Baliknya

We Don't Fuckin' Care - Onyx
We don't fucking care
Who the fuck in here?
Yeah, I guess I'm the guest of honor, I'm guilty
I guess, your honor, why niggas wanna test my honor?
It's honor among thieves, I run with petty crooks
Scheming on niggas like "Yo, that baby shook"
But he looked to the ground when he look him up and down
Be my Brooklyn side, you let the crooks inside
And pride could be a man's worst killer
I'd rather starve than be a purse stealer
The worst feelers cause we coming from a dark place
I see the light, niggas running up on park place
Every night you got the narc chasing
The feds place every night, it'll have your heart racing
Half my niggas facing time in the system
"Never-gave-a-fuck" type of niggas don't listen when you tell 'em
Fall back or you're gonna be a felon but they keep on rebellin'
We don't fucking care
Who the fuck in here?
Hello, I'm Fergie-Fergie, diamond teeth looking pearly
Rallying with the worst, the lord better have mercy
Boy, I could get dirty, you rappers never concern me
Talking about you the best, your vision is getting blurry
Nigga, I'm the God from Trinidad spitting curry
Eating you rapping niggas and spit the stem from the cherry
Cause you niggas is through, I put you niggas in suits
Popping your top off like you niggas is coupes
You best gon' know my team, my crew niggas is suits
Willie Lynch with the flow, I put you niggas in noose
Get thrown of from roof like you Bishop from Juice
40 below Timbs, I'm sporting my Bishop boots
What comes out of that is known as the deuce deuce
I pew pew, you pume when I'm spraying the perfume
The Devil is wearing Prada, I'll put him in dirt room
The Devil you know you gon' holla, you leaving this Earth soon
Like right about now cause you just passing your curfew
We don't fucking care
Who the fuck in here?
Why should I fucking care? I never had shit
Moms gave birth to me on a pissy mattress
Pops disappeared, nigga taught me magic
My idea of fun growing up was doing bad shit
The first slicks that I hit was [?]
No friends, I come around and niggas haul ass
As far as I can 'member I've been on the wrong path
I would rob Peter and take all Paul cash
Though I'm glad I was born cause I like that
Where all them sheisty niggas? Gotta see behind my back
My face the last thing you see besides my strap
Birth take 9 months, but with a 9 mill' you die like that
So I'm looking out for number one, the world made me selfish
Praying is fucking dumb, we all going to Hell, bitch
But I'm immortal, live forever like a shellfish
Only the strong survive, preying off the helpless
We don't fucking care
Who the fuck in here?
Bars demolish your show tunes
Best by far with Onyx and the Snowgoons
Been tragic, my raps been magic
I pitch rocks with one arm, I'm Jim Abbott
You been slacking, what happened? I've been rappin'
Gem snatching and laughing at all your men's fashion
P, the best is go guess
My flow crap on niggas, you dress like Mos Def
Fuck all the dumb shit
I'll rip your arms off and use them shits for drumsticks
Your momma in jail, your father is frail
Your sister a call-girl, [?] sell
Sean don't know better
A whole lot of cheddar, Raekwon no Lo sweater
The end of the verse
Send me your purse, you bitch
