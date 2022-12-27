Lirik Lagu We Don't Fuckin' Care - Onyx dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 27 Desember 2022, 23:12 WIB
Onyx.
Onyx. /Tangkapan layar YouTube Onyx

We Don't Fuckin' Care - Onyx

We don't fucking care
Who the fuck in here?

Yeah, I guess I'm the guest of honor, I'm guilty
I guess, your honor, why niggas wanna test my honor?
It's honor among thieves, I run with petty crooks
Scheming on niggas like "Yo, that baby shook"
But he looked to the ground when he look him up and down
Be my Brooklyn side, you let the crooks inside
And pride could be a man's worst killer
I'd rather starve than be a purse stealer
The worst feelers cause we coming from a dark place
I see the light, niggas running up on park place
Every night you got the narc chasing
The feds place every night, it'll have your heart racing
Half my niggas facing time in the system
"Never-gave-a-fuck" type of niggas don't listen when you tell 'em
Fall back or you're gonna be a felon but they keep on rebellin'

We don't fucking care
Who the fuck in here?

Hello, I'm Fergie-Fergie, diamond teeth looking pearly
Rallying with the worst, the lord better have mercy
Boy, I could get dirty, you rappers never concern me
Talking about you the best, your vision is getting blurry
Nigga, I'm the God from Trinidad spitting curry
Eating you rapping niggas and spit the stem from the cherry
Cause you niggas is through, I put you niggas in suits
Popping your top off like you niggas is coupes
You best gon' know my team, my crew niggas is suits
Willie Lynch with the flow, I put you niggas in noose
Get thrown of from roof like you Bishop from Juice
40 below Timbs, I'm sporting my Bishop boots
What comes out of that is known as the deuce deuce
I pew pew, you pume when I'm spraying the perfume
The Devil is wearing Prada, I'll put him in dirt room
The Devil you know you gon' holla, you leaving this Earth soon
Like right about now cause you just passing your curfew

We don't fucking care
Who the fuck in here?

Why should I fucking care? I never had shit
Moms gave birth to me on a pissy mattress
Pops disappeared, nigga taught me magic
My idea of fun growing up was doing bad shit
The first slicks that I hit was [?]
No friends, I come around and niggas haul ass
As far as I can 'member I've been on the wrong path
I would rob Peter and take all Paul cash
Though I'm glad I was born cause I like that
Where all them sheisty niggas? Gotta see behind my back
My face the last thing you see besides my strap
Birth take 9 months, but with a 9 mill' you die like that
So I'm looking out for number one, the world made me selfish
Praying is fucking dumb, we all going to Hell, bitch
But I'm immortal, live forever like a shellfish
Only the strong survive, preying off the helpless

We don't fucking care
Who the fuck in here?

Bars demolish your show tunes
Best by far with Onyx and the Snowgoons
Been tragic, my raps been magic
I pitch rocks with one arm, I'm Jim Abbott
You been slacking, what happened? I've been rappin'
Gem snatching and laughing at all your men's fashion
P, the best is go guess
My flow crap on niggas, you dress like Mos Def
Fuck all the dumb shit
I'll rip your arms off and use them shits for drumsticks
Your momma in jail, your father is frail
Your sister a call-girl, [?] sell
Sean don't know better
A whole lot of cheddar, Raekwon no Lo sweater
The end of the verse
Send me your purse, you bitch

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lagu 'Muak' Tembus 1 Juta Monthly Listeners, Aruma Makin Terkenal Masuk Viral 50 Malaysia

Lagu 'Muak' Tembus 1 Juta Monthly Listeners, Aruma Makin Terkenal Masuk Viral 50 Malaysia

25 Desember 2022, 13:26 WIB
10 Daftar Lagu Natal Mulai dari Genre Pop Hingga K-Pop

10 Daftar Lagu Natal Mulai dari Genre Pop Hingga K-Pop

25 Desember 2022, 08:24 WIB
Rafly Kande Teringat Bencana Tsunami Aceh dan Kasih Sayang Ibu, Ciptakan Lagu Ku Kenang

Rafly Kande Teringat Bencana Tsunami Aceh dan Kasih Sayang Ibu, Ciptakan Lagu Ku Kenang

24 Desember 2022, 19:23 WIB
Kolaborasi Burgerkill-Sembilan Matahari, Euforia Konser Virtual dalam The 25th Kill-Versary: It Never Ends

Kolaborasi Burgerkill-Sembilan Matahari, Euforia Konser Virtual dalam The 25th Kill-Versary: It Never Ends

24 Desember 2022, 12:42 WIB
Doyoung NCT dan Ningning Aespa Bakal Duet di SBS Gayo Daejeon, Respons Fans Jadi Sorotan

Doyoung NCT dan Ningning Aespa Bakal Duet di SBS Gayo Daejeon, Respons Fans Jadi Sorotan

24 Desember 2022, 11:24 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mistletoe – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mistletoe – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

24 Desember 2022, 10:01 WIB
Nadin Amizah Gelar Konser 'Selamat Ulang Tahun', Dinilai Sukses hingga Buat Penonton Menangis Sepanjang Acara

Nadin Amizah Gelar Konser 'Selamat Ulang Tahun', Dinilai Sukses hingga Buat Penonton Menangis Sepanjang Acara

23 Desember 2022, 06:59 WIB
Siap-siap, Prambanan Jazz Festival #9 Digelar Selama 6 Hari di Bulan Juli 2023

Siap-siap, Prambanan Jazz Festival #9 Digelar Selama 6 Hari di Bulan Juli 2023

22 Desember 2022, 11:10 WIB
Blink-182 Akan Rilis Album Baru Bertajuk Edging

Blink-182 Akan Rilis Album Baru Bertajuk Edging

21 Desember 2022, 16:21 WIB
Daftar Lagu-lagu Natal Terlaris di Dunia

Daftar Lagu-lagu Natal Terlaris di Dunia

21 Desember 2022, 14:11 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Bupati Cianjur Herman Suherman Dilaporkan ke KPK, Diduga Selewengkan Bantuan untuk Korban Gempa
2

15 Link Download Twibbon Tahun Baru 2023, Punya Desain Keren yang Cocok Diunggah di Media Sosial
3

Link Streaming RCTI Timnas Indonesia vs Brunei di Piala AFF 2022, Pembuktian Egy Maulana Vikri
4

Prediksi Skor Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur di Liga Inggris: Kondisi Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
5

Kode Redeem FF 26 Desember 2022, Ambil Reward Gratis dari Free Fire Hari Ini
6

5 Jam Sebelum Bunuh Diri, Tunisha Sharma Unggah Foto dan Curhat di Media Sosial
7

25 Link Twibbon Selamat Tahun Baru 2023 yang Unik, Lengkap dengan Cara Pakainya
8

Prediksi Skor Aston Villa vs Liverpool di Liga Inggris: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, hingga Susunan Pemain
9

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG: Link Live Streaming Brunei Darussalam vs Indonesia di Piala AFF 2022
10

Kode Redeem FF 27 Desember 2022, Eksklusif Hanya di Laman Reward Free Fire

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Kotamobagu

Hanya 18 Jutaan Saja Cuyy! Motor Terbaru Suzuki Resmi Meluncur, Cek Detailnya

Hanya 18 Jutaan Saja Cuyy! Motor Terbaru Suzuki Resmi Meluncur, Cek Detailnya

27 Desember 2022, 23:53 WIB

Aksara Jabar

Badai Jabodetabek 28 Desember 2022, BMKG: Jangan Panik, Tetap Waspada

Badai Jabodetabek 28 Desember 2022, BMKG: Jangan Panik, Tetap Waspada

27 Desember 2022, 23:53 WIB

Cilacap Update

Bingung Mau Makan Dimana? Inilah 7 Rekomendasi Rumah Makan Paling Nikmat di Jambi, Cek Sekarang Juga!

Bingung Mau Makan Dimana? Inilah 7 Rekomendasi Rumah Makan Paling Nikmat di Jambi, Cek Sekarang Juga!

27 Desember 2022, 23:51 WIB

Flores Terkini

Trailer Ikatan Cinta 27 Desember 2022: Rendy Beri Bukti Abimana Tidak Terlibat Kecelakaan Andin dan Elsa

Trailer Ikatan Cinta 27 Desember 2022: Rendy Beri Bukti Abimana Tidak Terlibat Kecelakaan Andin dan Elsa

27 Desember 2022, 23:51 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

73 Km Perliter! Honda Scoopy Versi Imut Meluncur, Skutik Retro Mirip Vespa Ini Dibanderol 14 Jutaan Saja

73 Km Perliter! Honda Scoopy Versi Imut Meluncur, Skutik Retro Mirip Vespa Ini Dibanderol 14 Jutaan Saja

27 Desember 2022, 23:49 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Kronologi Ditemukannya 8 Bungkus Kokain dalam jeriken Berbendera Israel di Hutan Batam

Kronologi Ditemukannya 8 Bungkus Kokain dalam jeriken Berbendera Israel di Hutan Batam

27 Desember 2022, 23:48 WIB

Arah Kata

IDI: Dokter yang Beri Surat Sakit Daring Terancam Sanksi Hukum dan Etik

IDI: Dokter yang Beri Surat Sakit Daring Terancam Sanksi Hukum dan Etik

27 Desember 2022, 23:45 WIB

Berita DIY

Link Live Streaming Man United vs Nottingham Liga Inggris Tayang Jam Berapa Siaran Langsung Malam Ini

Link Live Streaming Man United vs Nottingham Liga Inggris Tayang Jam Berapa Siaran Langsung Malam Ini

27 Desember 2022, 23:45 WIB

Media Magelang

LINK Live Streaming Bgibola, NobarTV Chelsea vs Bournemouth di Liga Inggris ILEGAL, Nonton di Vidio Saja Resmi

LINK Live Streaming Bgibola, NobarTV Chelsea vs Bournemouth di Liga Inggris ILEGAL, Nonton di Vidio Saja Resmi

27 Desember 2022, 23:39 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Harga Murah Guys! Suzuki Luncurkan Motor Cruiser Berteknologi Canggih

Harga Murah Guys! Suzuki Luncurkan Motor Cruiser Berteknologi Canggih

27 Desember 2022, 23:36 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Kasus Penderita HIV AIDS di Kota Tasikmalaya 1000 Orang Lebih, Bisa Jadi Kenyataannya 2 Kali Lipat atau Lebih

Kasus Penderita HIV AIDS di Kota Tasikmalaya 1000 Orang Lebih, Bisa Jadi Kenyataannya 2 Kali Lipat atau Lebih

27 Desember 2022, 23:35 WIB

Media Magelang

LIVE STREAMING Yalla Shoot TV, Score808 Chelsea vs Bournemouth di Liga Inggris ILEGAL, Link Resmi Vidio.com

LIVE STREAMING Yalla Shoot TV, Score808 Chelsea vs Bournemouth di Liga Inggris ILEGAL, Link Resmi Vidio.com

27 Desember 2022, 23:34 WIB

Jurnal Aceh

Film dengan Produksi Termahal, Avatar The Way of Water Ternyata Terinspirasi dari Keindahan Alam Indonesia

Film dengan Produksi Termahal, Avatar The Way of Water Ternyata Terinspirasi dari Keindahan Alam Indonesia

27 Desember 2022, 23:30 WIB

Berita DIY

Link Live Streaming Chelsea vs Bournemouth Liga Inggris 28 Desember 2022 di TV SCTV, Link Nonton Ada di Sini

Link Live Streaming Chelsea vs Bournemouth Liga Inggris 28 Desember 2022 di TV SCTV, Link Nonton Ada di Sini

27 Desember 2022, 23:30 WIB

Sudut Batam

Jadwal Kapal Pelni KM Bukit Siguntang Bulan Januari 2023, Semua Rute dan Harga Tiket

Jadwal Kapal Pelni KM Bukit Siguntang Bulan Januari 2023, Semua Rute dan Harga Tiket

27 Desember 2022, 23:30 WIB

Editor News

Terekam CCTV 2 Begal Bawa Sajam Rampok Motor Scoopy Pengunjung Warteg di Bekasi

Terekam CCTV 2 Begal Bawa Sajam Rampok Motor Scoopy Pengunjung Warteg di Bekasi

27 Desember 2022, 23:29 WIB

Sinar Jateng

Prakiraan Cuaca Rabu 28 Desember 2022 Kabupaten Pemalang, Berpotensi Hujan

Prakiraan Cuaca Rabu 28 Desember 2022 Kabupaten Pemalang, Berpotensi Hujan

27 Desember 2022, 23:29 WIB

Media Magelang

LINK Nonton Live Streaming Chelsea vs Bournemouth di Liga Inggris di Vidio.com Tayang Dimana, TV Apa Malam Ini

LINK Nonton Live Streaming Chelsea vs Bournemouth di Liga Inggris di Vidio.com Tayang Dimana, TV Apa Malam Ini

27 Desember 2022, 23:28 WIB

Indotrends

BANYAK DICARI! Inspirasi 40 Ucapan Selamat Tahun Baru 2023 Paling Menyentuh Hati dalam Bahasa Inggris

BANYAK DICARI! Inspirasi 40 Ucapan Selamat Tahun Baru 2023 Paling Menyentuh Hati dalam Bahasa Inggris

27 Desember 2022, 23:28 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini Rabu 28 Desember 2022: Ada 2 Live Liga Inggris, Film Layar Lebar Kapal Goyang Kapte

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini Rabu 28 Desember 2022: Ada 2 Live Liga Inggris, Film Layar Lebar Kapal Goyang Kapte

27 Desember 2022, 23:27 WIB

Sinar Jateng

Prakiraan Cuaca Rabu 28 Desember 2022 Kabupaten Batang, Berpotensi Hujan

Prakiraan Cuaca Rabu 28 Desember 2022 Kabupaten Batang, Berpotensi Hujan

27 Desember 2022, 23:26 WIB

Media Pakuan

Larissa Chou Unggah Foto Bareng Anak, Netizen Ramai Singgung Nama Alvin Faiz

Larissa Chou Unggah Foto Bareng Anak, Netizen Ramai Singgung Nama Alvin Faiz

27 Desember 2022, 23:26 WIB

Arah Kata

KPK Terima 4.623 Laporan Korupsi pada 2022, Mayoritas dari Jakarta

KPK Terima 4.623 Laporan Korupsi pada 2022, Mayoritas dari Jakarta

27 Desember 2022, 23:25 WIB

Portal Sulut

Rezeki 3 Shio Ini Bakal Naik Tinggi dalam Waktu yang Lama Berkat Sayangnya Dewa Langit kepada Mereka

Rezeki 3 Shio Ini Bakal Naik Tinggi dalam Waktu yang Lama Berkat Sayangnya Dewa Langit kepada Mereka

27 Desember 2022, 23:25 WIB

Portal Jogja

Sinopsis Mantan Tapi Menikah Dibintangi Aurelie Moeremans dan Omar Danil, Siap Tayang 2023

Sinopsis Mantan Tapi Menikah Dibintangi Aurelie Moeremans dan Omar Danil, Siap Tayang 2023

27 Desember 2022, 23:25 WIB
x