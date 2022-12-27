Lirik Lagu Someday - Zach Bryan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Someday (Maggie's) - Zach Bryan

Someday I'll make it there, I swear

To that place that haunts my dreams at night

Singing heavenly highway hymns all the way up

To that beautiful old countryside

Someday I'll find the words to explain

All the good times that echo through my mind

Your grin in the mornings, the warm southern sun

Or seeing in double when those chemicals align

Just some kids who needed love, using laughter as their drug

Doing their best to tow that hard line

Someday I will lie under blue skies

In a hay field that holds me like home

I'll ask forgiveness with God as my witness

For straying so far on my own

Today I will hold my head up high

Knowing someday comes one day at a time

Today there's a sun setting soon as suppers warm

Today I've got someday on my mind

Someday I'll call up my old friends

And we'll catch up with too many beers

Pull an all-nighter, sitting around fire

For the first time in so many years

Someday

Someday I will come to my senses

Stop sitting on fences in fear

And I will realize after all of this time

That someday was always just right here

Today I will hold my head up high

Knowing some day has been here the whole damn time

There's a sun set setting, I ain't forgetting

The blood that made my heart warm

Today I found what I was searching for

Someday I will send you a postcard

From the place that I'm smiling tonight

I sang heavenly highway hymns all the way up

To this beautiful warm countryside

Credit

Artis: Zach Bryan

Album: American Heartbreak

Rilis: 2022

Genre: Country

Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan

Fakta di Baliknya

Someday (Maggie's) merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.

Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.

Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.

Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.

American Heartbreak yang dirilisnya sukses menduduki posisi lima di tangga lagu Billboard 200. (Muhammad Akhsanul Akhlaq)***