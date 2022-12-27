Lirik Lagu Someday - Zach Bryan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 27 Desember 2022, 23:01 WIB

Someday (Maggie's) - Zach Bryan

Someday I'll make it there, I swear
To that place that haunts my dreams at night
Singing heavenly highway hymns all the way up
To that beautiful old countryside
Someday I'll find the words to explain
All the good times that echo through my mind
Your grin in the mornings, the warm southern sun
Or seeing in double when those chemicals align
Just some kids who needed love, using laughter as their drug
Doing their best to tow that hard line
Someday I will lie under blue skies
In a hay field that holds me like home
I'll ask forgiveness with God as my witness
For straying so far on my own
Today I will hold my head up high
Knowing someday comes one day at a time
Today there's a sun setting soon as suppers warm
Today I've got someday on my mind
Someday I'll call up my old friends
And we'll catch up with too many beers
Pull an all-nighter, sitting around fire
For the first time in so many years
Someday
Someday I will come to my senses
Stop sitting on fences in fear
And I will realize after all of this time
That someday was always just right here
Today I will hold my head up high
Knowing some day has been here the whole damn time
There's a sun set setting, I ain't forgetting
The blood that made my heart warm
Today I found what I was searching for
Someday I will send you a postcard
From the place that I'm smiling tonight
I sang heavenly highway hymns all the way up
To this beautiful warm countryside

Credit

Artis: Zach Bryan
Album: American Heartbreak
Rilis: 2022
Genre: Country
Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan

Fakta di Baliknya

Someday (Maggie's) merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.

Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.

Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.

Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.

American Heartbreak yang dirilisnya sukses menduduki posisi lima di tangga lagu Billboard 200. (Muhammad Akhsanul Akhlaq)***

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

