Lirik Lagu Easy Easy - King Krule dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 27 Desember 2022, 02:15 WIB
Lirik lagu Easy Easy - King Krule.
Lirik lagu Easy Easy - King Krule. /Tangkapan layar YouTube King Krule.

Lirik Lagu Easy Easy - King Krule

Well the same old Bobby, same old beat
Well yeah, they got nothing on me
The same old cars, same old streets
But yeah, they got nothing on me

And easy come and easy go
Well yeah, I'm sure I told you so
Well they just want you for dough
Man, I'm sure I told you so
And with your dead-end job
That's been eating away your life
You feel a little inside
The trouble and strife
And now you spend your evenings
Searching for another life
And yeah, I think mate
I think you've got them in your sights

Well easy, easy
There's no need to take that tone
Well easy
I'm on the telephone
Man just leave us alone

Oh no, I should've kept my receipts
Cause the sandwich I bought
Yeah it's been off for a week
And 'low Tesco's stealing my money
When positivity seems hard to reach
I keep my head down and my mouth shut
Cause if you going through hell
We just keep going

You're easy
So easy
You're easy
Man just leave us alone
I'll be one minute on the phone

Credit
Artis: King Krule
Album: 6 Feet Beneath the Moon
Dirilis: 24 Agustus 2013
Penulis lagu: Archy Marshall
Genre: Alternative/Indie

Fakta di Balik Lagu Easy Easy
Archy Ivan Marshall atau yang lebih dikenal dengan nama panggungnya King Krule, adalah penyanyi, penulis lagu, musisi, rapper, dan produser rekaman asal Inggris.

Di awal lagu Easy Easy, Marshall seakan bercerita bawa ia diganggu oleh polisi sejak awal, tetapi yang benar-benar membuatnya kecewa adalah kurangnya rute pelarian untuknya.

