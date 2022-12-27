Lirik Lagu Easy Easy - King Krule dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Easy Easy - King Krule

Well the same old Bobby, same old beat

Well yeah, they got nothing on me

The same old cars, same old streets

But yeah, they got nothing on me

And easy come and easy go

Well yeah, I'm sure I told you so

Well they just want you for dough

Man, I'm sure I told you so

And with your dead-end job

That's been eating away your life

You feel a little inside

The trouble and strife

And now you spend your evenings

Searching for another life

And yeah, I think mate

I think you've got them in your sights

Well easy, easy

There's no need to take that tone

Well easy

I'm on the telephone

Man just leave us alone

Oh no, I should've kept my receipts

Cause the sandwich I bought

Yeah it's been off for a week

And 'low Tesco's stealing my money

When positivity seems hard to reach

I keep my head down and my mouth shut

Cause if you going through hell

We just keep going

You're easy

So easy

You're easy

Man just leave us alone

I'll be one minute on the phone

Credit

Artis: King Krule

Album: 6 Feet Beneath the Moon

Dirilis: 24 Agustus 2013

Penulis lagu: Archy Marshall

Genre: Alternative/Indie

Fakta di Balik Lagu Easy Easy

Archy Ivan Marshall atau yang lebih dikenal dengan nama panggungnya King Krule, adalah penyanyi, penulis lagu, musisi, rapper, dan produser rekaman asal Inggris.

Di awal lagu Easy Easy, Marshall seakan bercerita bawa ia diganggu oleh polisi sejak awal, tetapi yang benar-benar membuatnya kecewa adalah kurangnya rute pelarian untuknya.