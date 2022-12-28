Lagu Text Book – Lana  Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 28 Desember 2022, 04:40 WIB
Penyanyi Lana Del Rey.
Penyanyi Lana Del Rey. /Instagram/@lanadelreybr

Text BookLana Del Rey

I guess you could call it textbook
I was looking for the father I wanted back
And I thought I found it in Brentwood
It seemed only appropriate you'd easily had my back

And then there was the issue of her
I didn't even like myself, or love the life I had
And there you were with shinin' stars standin' blue with open arms
You touched the detriment most of the friends I knew already had

You've got a Thunderbird, my daddy had one, too
Let's rewrite history, I'll do this dance with you
You know I'm not that girl, you know I'll never be
Maybe just the way we're different could set me free

There we were, screamin', "Black Lives Matter"
In a crowd, by the Old Man River
And I saw you saw who I am
God, I wish I was with my father
He could see us in all our splendor
All the things I couldn't want for him

I screamed for them, oh, oh
I screamed for them, ah-ah

Could we do this dance again?
Do you think if I go blonde we could get our old love back?

I guess this is really the end
I never felt jealous before this year, but I'm jealous now

People say we're too much alike
But maybe, finally, that'll make it right in the end
Of all these sleepless nights
Other men I met felt right
Would smile at you and stick a knife in your back
Finally, I met you, so I'm not wonderin' why

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Lagu 'Muak' Tembus 1 Juta Monthly Listeners, Aruma Makin Terkenal Masuk Viral 50 Malaysia

Lagu 'Muak' Tembus 1 Juta Monthly Listeners, Aruma Makin Terkenal Masuk Viral 50 Malaysia

25 Desember 2022, 13:26 WIB
10 Daftar Lagu Natal Mulai dari Genre Pop Hingga K-Pop

10 Daftar Lagu Natal Mulai dari Genre Pop Hingga K-Pop

25 Desember 2022, 08:24 WIB
Rafly Kande Teringat Bencana Tsunami Aceh dan Kasih Sayang Ibu, Ciptakan Lagu Ku Kenang

Rafly Kande Teringat Bencana Tsunami Aceh dan Kasih Sayang Ibu, Ciptakan Lagu Ku Kenang

24 Desember 2022, 19:23 WIB
Kolaborasi Burgerkill-Sembilan Matahari, Euforia Konser Virtual dalam The 25th Kill-Versary: It Never Ends

Kolaborasi Burgerkill-Sembilan Matahari, Euforia Konser Virtual dalam The 25th Kill-Versary: It Never Ends

24 Desember 2022, 12:42 WIB
Doyoung NCT dan Ningning Aespa Bakal Duet di SBS Gayo Daejeon, Respons Fans Jadi Sorotan

Doyoung NCT dan Ningning Aespa Bakal Duet di SBS Gayo Daejeon, Respons Fans Jadi Sorotan

24 Desember 2022, 11:24 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mistletoe – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mistletoe – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

24 Desember 2022, 10:01 WIB
Nadin Amizah Gelar Konser 'Selamat Ulang Tahun', Dinilai Sukses hingga Buat Penonton Menangis Sepanjang Acara

Nadin Amizah Gelar Konser 'Selamat Ulang Tahun', Dinilai Sukses hingga Buat Penonton Menangis Sepanjang Acara

23 Desember 2022, 06:59 WIB
Siap-siap, Prambanan Jazz Festival #9 Digelar Selama 6 Hari di Bulan Juli 2023

Siap-siap, Prambanan Jazz Festival #9 Digelar Selama 6 Hari di Bulan Juli 2023

22 Desember 2022, 11:10 WIB
Blink-182 Akan Rilis Album Baru Bertajuk Edging

Blink-182 Akan Rilis Album Baru Bertajuk Edging

21 Desember 2022, 16:21 WIB
Daftar Lagu-lagu Natal Terlaris di Dunia

Daftar Lagu-lagu Natal Terlaris di Dunia

21 Desember 2022, 14:11 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Bupati Cianjur Herman Suherman Dilaporkan ke KPK, Diduga Selewengkan Bantuan untuk Korban Gempa
2

15 Link Download Twibbon Tahun Baru 2023, Punya Desain Keren yang Cocok Diunggah di Media Sosial
3

Link Streaming RCTI Timnas Indonesia vs Brunei di Piala AFF 2022, Pembuktian Egy Maulana Vikri
4

Prediksi Skor Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur di Liga Inggris: Kondisi Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
5

Kode Redeem FF 26 Desember 2022, Ambil Reward Gratis dari Free Fire Hari Ini
6

5 Jam Sebelum Bunuh Diri, Tunisha Sharma Unggah Foto dan Curhat di Media Sosial
7

25 Link Twibbon Selamat Tahun Baru 2023 yang Unik, Lengkap dengan Cara Pakainya
8

Kode Redeem FF 27 Desember 2022, Eksklusif Hanya di Laman Reward Free Fire
9

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG: Link Live Streaming Brunei Darussalam vs Indonesia di Piala AFF 2022
10

Prediksi Skor Brunei vs Indonesia di Piala AFF 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Cianjurpedia

Hasil Liga Inggris: Peforma Terbaik Marcus Rashford Bawa Manchester United Menang 3-0 Atas Nottingham Forest

Hasil Liga Inggris: Peforma Terbaik Marcus Rashford Bawa Manchester United Menang 3-0 Atas Nottingham Forest

28 Desember 2022, 06:00 WIB

Media Tulungagung

Prediksi Skor Leeds United vs Manchester City di Liga Inggris, Beserta Perkiraan Line Up dan Rekor Pertemuan

Prediksi Skor Leeds United vs Manchester City di Liga Inggris, Beserta Perkiraan Line Up dan Rekor Pertemuan

28 Desember 2022, 06:00 WIB

Pedoman Tangerang

Rating Pemain Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Rashford dan Martial Tampil Impresif

Rating Pemain Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Rashford dan Martial Tampil Impresif

28 Desember 2022, 06:00 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Jadwal Acara Trans7 Rabu 28 Desember 2022: Tayang Film Despicable Me, Danur 3 Sunyaruri dan Keseruan Lapor Pak

Jadwal Acara Trans7 Rabu 28 Desember 2022: Tayang Film Despicable Me, Danur 3 Sunyaruri dan Keseruan Lapor Pak

28 Desember 2022, 06:00 WIB

Depok

Cara Cek Bansos PKH 2023 online Dengan HP Lewat Link Resmi Kemensos

Cara Cek Bansos PKH 2023 online Dengan HP Lewat Link Resmi Kemensos

28 Desember 2022, 06:00 WIB

Kilas Cimahi

Kumpulan Nama Bayi Perempuan Unik Dengan Makna Bagus dan Menyenangkan Hati

Kumpulan Nama Bayi Perempuan Unik Dengan Makna Bagus dan Menyenangkan Hati

28 Desember 2022, 06:00 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Kode Redeem Genshin Impact Terbaru Rabu 28 Desember 2022, Klaim Primogems dan Mora Gratis dari Mihoyo!

Kode Redeem Genshin Impact Terbaru Rabu 28 Desember 2022, Klaim Primogems dan Mora Gratis dari Mihoyo!

28 Desember 2022, 06:00 WIB

PRFM News

Bukan Hanya di SIM Keliling, ini Lokasi Perpanjangan SIM di Kota Bandung Hari ini

Bukan Hanya di SIM Keliling, ini Lokasi Perpanjangan SIM di Kota Bandung Hari ini

28 Desember 2022, 06:00 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

Mudah ! Ini Cara Buat SIM di SUKABUMI, Berikut Syaratnya

Mudah ! Ini Cara Buat SIM di SUKABUMI, Berikut Syaratnya

28 Desember 2022, 06:00 WIB

Seputar Lampung

YUK KLAIM! Ini Redeem Code Genshin Impact Terbaru 28 Desember 2022, Dapatkan Berbagai Hadiah Gratis

YUK KLAIM! Ini Redeem Code Genshin Impact Terbaru 28 Desember 2022, Dapatkan Berbagai Hadiah Gratis

28 Desember 2022, 06:00 WIB

Warta Bulukumba

Dampak cuaca buruk di Selayar, rumah warga tertimpa pohon kelapa, listrik mati hingga kelangkaan gas elpiji

Dampak cuaca buruk di Selayar, rumah warga tertimpa pohon kelapa, listrik mati hingga kelangkaan gas elpiji

28 Desember 2022, 06:00 WIB

Iko Bengkulu

Layani Pasien Jamkesda, Rumah Sakit An-Nissa Punya Enam Poli

Layani Pasien Jamkesda, Rumah Sakit An-Nissa Punya Enam Poli

28 Desember 2022, 06:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Partai Gerindra Bali Siap Gandengan Raih Kursi Calon Anggota DPD RI, Catat Syaratnya!

Partai Gerindra Bali Siap Gandengan Raih Kursi Calon Anggota DPD RI, Catat Syaratnya!

28 Desember 2022, 06:00 WIB

Sragen Update

Mengenal Kereta Panoramic, Kereta Baru KAI dengan Suguhan Pemandangan Indah di Sepanjang Perjalanan

Mengenal Kereta Panoramic, Kereta Baru KAI dengan Suguhan Pemandangan Indah di Sepanjang Perjalanan

28 Desember 2022, 06:00 WIB

Sragen Update

Inilah 6 Lautan Terseram di Dunia, No. 2 Ada di Indonesia!

Inilah 6 Lautan Terseram di Dunia, No. 2 Ada di Indonesia!

28 Desember 2022, 06:00 WIB

Sragen Update

Cara Menulis Artikel yang Baik dan Benar Versi Gita Pratiwi, Moderator Pelatihan PRMN Batch Ke-50

Cara Menulis Artikel yang Baik dan Benar Versi Gita Pratiwi, Moderator Pelatihan PRMN Batch Ke-50

28 Desember 2022, 06:00 WIB

Sragen Update

10 Prestasi Fajar-Rian Sepanjang 2022: Mulai dari Denmark Open Super 750 hingga Perunggu Kejuaraan Dunia!

10 Prestasi Fajar-Rian Sepanjang 2022: Mulai dari Denmark Open Super 750 hingga Perunggu Kejuaraan Dunia!

28 Desember 2022, 06:00 WIB

Portal Brebes

Lirik Lagu Hijrah Cinta - Rossa

Lirik Lagu Hijrah Cinta - Rossa

28 Desember 2022, 06:00 WIB

Bandung Raya

Ragam Kuliner: Rekomendasi Tempat Kulineran Di Bogor yang Legendaris dan Enak, Nomor 3 Paling Antri

Ragam Kuliner: Rekomendasi Tempat Kulineran Di Bogor yang Legendaris dan Enak, Nomor 3 Paling Antri

28 Desember 2022, 06:00 WIB

Media Pakuan

Jadwal Acara TV Nasional Hari Ini, Rabu 28 Desember 2022:TV ONE, GTV, TRANS7, TRANSTV dan MNCTV

Jadwal Acara TV Nasional Hari Ini, Rabu 28 Desember 2022:TV ONE, GTV, TRANS7, TRANSTV dan MNCTV

28 Desember 2022, 06:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini Rabu, 28 Desember 2022: Anda Mendapat Dukungan dari Pasangan

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini Rabu, 28 Desember 2022: Anda Mendapat Dukungan dari Pasangan

28 Desember 2022, 06:00 WIB

Berita DIY

Jadwal KRL Solo-Jogja dan Jogja-Solo di Seluruh Stasiun dan Jam Keberangkatan Hari Ini Rabu 28 Desember 2022

Jadwal KRL Solo-Jogja dan Jogja-Solo di Seluruh Stasiun dan Jam Keberangkatan Hari Ini Rabu 28 Desember 2022

28 Desember 2022, 06:00 WIB

Media Pakuan

Daftar Harga Hp Asus Desember 2022 Terbaru: Mulai dari ROG Phone 5 Ultimate sampai Zenfone 8

Daftar Harga Hp Asus Desember 2022 Terbaru: Mulai dari ROG Phone 5 Ultimate sampai Zenfone 8

28 Desember 2022, 06:00 WIB

Mata Bangka

Ramalan Zodiak Aries, 28 Desember 2022 – Waspada Terhadap Musuh Tersembunyi di Tempat Kerja Anda Hari Ini

Ramalan Zodiak Aries, 28 Desember 2022 – Waspada Terhadap Musuh Tersembunyi di Tempat Kerja Anda Hari Ini

28 Desember 2022, 06:00 WIB

Oke Jambi

Pesaing Baru Yamaha XMAX & Honda Forza! Skutik Gambot WMoto Draco 250i Resmi Meluncur, Harga Lebih Murah

Pesaing Baru Yamaha XMAX & Honda Forza! Skutik Gambot WMoto Draco 250i Resmi Meluncur, Harga Lebih Murah

28 Desember 2022, 05:59 WIB
x