Lagu Text Book – Lana  Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Text Book – Lana Del Rey

I guess you could call it textbook

I was looking for the father I wanted back

And I thought I found it in Brentwood

It seemed only appropriate you'd easily had my back

And then there was the issue of her

I didn't even like myself, or love the life I had

And there you were with shinin' stars standin' blue with open arms

You touched the detriment most of the friends I knew already had

You've got a Thunderbird, my daddy had one, too

Let's rewrite history, I'll do this dance with you

You know I'm not that girl, you know I'll never be

Maybe just the way we're different could set me free

There we were, screamin', "Black Lives Matter"

In a crowd, by the Old Man River

And I saw you saw who I am

God, I wish I was with my father

He could see us in all our splendor

All the things I couldn't want for him

I screamed for them, oh, oh

I screamed for them, ah-ah

Could we do this dance again?

Do you think if I go blonde we could get our old love back?

I guess this is really the end

I never felt jealous before this year, but I'm jealous now

People say we're too much alike

But maybe, finally, that'll make it right in the end

Of all these sleepless nights

Other men I met felt right

Would smile at you and stick a knife in your back

Finally, I met you, so I'm not wonderin' why