Lirik Lagu Solo – Lullaboy & Junny dan Fakta di Baliknya

I don't care let's runaway
Yesterday, I never thought tomorrow
I'd be the same, never changed
And I could never let go
Tell the truth
If it were up to you,
Would you redo it from the start?
You're saying "it's too much"
My heart is holding on but
You caught me neglecting the thought of us
Ending up splitting apart
I know that it's my fault
Don't wanna go but I have to
I chose to do this without you
But I really need you now
Got me dreaming in the dark
Moving closer, getting over
Reaching for the stars
But no one's here to share it with me now
Girl without you I would lose my mind
I don't care let's runaway
Yesterday, I never thought tomorrow
I'd be the same, never changed
And I could never let go
Tell the truth
If it were up to you,
Would you redo it from the start?
Cuz I'm still out here solo
I'm saying "it's too much now"
3 years got me fogged up
I'm tryna be something, please
Ihaehagil barae
