Lirik Lagu Solo – Lullaboy & Junny dan Fakta di Baliknya

Solo – Lullaboy & Junny

I don't care let's runaway

Yesterday, I never thought tomorrow

I'd be the same, never changed

And I could never let go

Tell the truth

If it were up to you,

Would you redo it from the start?

You're saying "it's too much"

My heart is holding on but

You caught me neglecting the thought of us

Ending up splitting apart

I know that it's my fault

Don't wanna go but I have to

I chose to do this without you

But I really need you now

Got me dreaming in the dark

Moving closer, getting over

Reaching for the stars

But no one's here to share it with me now

Girl without you I would lose my mind

I don't care let's runaway

Yesterday, I never thought tomorrow

I'd be the same, never changed

And I could never let go

Tell the truth

If it were up to you,

Would you redo it from the start?

Cuz I'm still out here solo

I'm saying "it's too much now"

3 years got me fogged up

I'm tryna be something, please

Ihaehagil barae