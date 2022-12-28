Lirik Lagu Niggas in Paris - Jay-Z ft Ye, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Niggas in Paris - Jay-Z ft Ye
We're gonna skate to one song and one song only
(Ball so hard, motherfuckers wanna fine me)
So I ball so hard, motherfuckers wanna fine me
But first niggas gotta find me
What's fifty grand to a motherfucker like me?
Can you please remind me?
Ball so hard, this shit crazy
Y'all don't know that don't shit faze me
The Nets could go 0 for 82
When I look at you like "This shit gravy!"
Ball so hard, this shit weird
We ain't even 'posed to be here
Ball so hard, but since we here
It's only right that we'd be fair
Psycho, I'm liable
To go Michael, take your pick
Jackson, Tyson, Jordan, Game 6
Ball so hard, got a broke clock
Rolex's that don't tick-tock
Audemars that's losing time
Hidden behind all these big rocks
B-Ball so hard, I'm shocked too
I'm supposed to be locked up too
You escaped what I've escaped
You'd be in Paris getting fucked up too
B-Ball so hard, let's get faded
Le Meurice for like six days
Gold bottles, scold models
Spillin' Ace on my sick J's
B-Ball so hard, bitch, behave
Just might let you meet Ye
Chi-towns, D. Rose
I'm moving the Nets, BK
