Lirik Lagu Niggas in Paris - Jay-Z ft Ye, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Niggas in Paris - Jay-Z ft Ye

We're gonna skate to one song and one song only

(Ball so hard, motherfuckers wanna fine me)

So I ball so hard, motherfuckers wanna fine me

But first niggas gotta find me

What's fifty grand to a motherfucker like me?

Can you please remind me?

Ball so hard, this shit crazy

Y'all don't know that don't shit faze me

The Nets could go 0 for 82

When I look at you like "This shit gravy!"

Ball so hard, this shit weird

We ain't even 'posed to be here

Ball so hard, but since we here

It's only right that we'd be fair

Psycho, I'm liable

To go Michael, take your pick

Jackson, Tyson, Jordan, Game 6

Ball so hard, got a broke clock

Rolex's that don't tick-tock

Audemars that's losing time

Hidden behind all these big rocks

B-Ball so hard, I'm shocked too

I'm supposed to be locked up too

You escaped what I've escaped

You'd be in Paris getting fucked up too

B-Ball so hard, let's get faded

Le Meurice for like six days

Gold bottles, scold models

Spillin' Ace on my sick J's

B-Ball so hard, bitch, behave

Just might let you meet Ye

Chi-towns, D. Rose

I'm moving the Nets, BK