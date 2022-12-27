Lirik Lagu Point of Know Return - Kansas dan Fakta di Baliknya

Musik video grup band Kansas. /YouTube/KansasVEVO

Lirik Lagu Point of Know Return - Kansas

I heard the men saying something
The captains tell they pay you well
And they say they need sailing men to
Show the way and leave today
Was it you that said, how long?
How long?

They say the sea turns so dark that
You know it's time, you see the sign
They say the point demons guard is
An ocean grave for all the brave
Was it you that said, how long, how long
How long to the point of no return?

Your father, he said he needs you
Your mother, she said she loves you
Your brothers, they echo your words
How far to the point of no return?
To the point of no return
How long, how long?

Today I found a message floating
In the sea from you to me
You wrote that when you could see it
You cried with fear, the point was near
Was it you that said
How long, how long, how long to the point of no return?
How long, how long to the point of no return
No return
How long
How long
How long
How long
How long
How long
How long
How long

Credit
Artis: Kansas
Album: Point of Know Return
Dirilis: 11 Oktober 1977
Penulis lagu: Robby Steinhardt, Phil Ehart, dan Steve Walsh
Genre: Classic Rock, Adult Contemporary, Progressive/Art Rock

Fakta di Balik Lagu Point of Know Return
Lagu Point of Know Return ini berbicara tentang kelahiran. Sebelum kita lahir, kita ingin datang ke bumi, dan kita tahu akan ada suka dan duka di sini.

Namun, kita juga tahu bahwa dengan datang ke sini kami akan kehilangan pengetahuan tentang di mana kami berada.

Jadi dilahirkan, dimaksudkan untuk benar-benar berubah menjadi makhluk baru, kehidupan baru. Ada banyak hal yang diantisipasi untuk berada di bumi dan juga ketakutan.

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Sumber: Spotify

