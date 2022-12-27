Lirik Lagu Point of Know Return - Kansas dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Point of Know Return - Kansas

I heard the men saying something

The captains tell they pay you well

And they say they need sailing men to

Show the way and leave today

Was it you that said, how long?

How long?

They say the sea turns so dark that

You know it's time, you see the sign

They say the point demons guard is

An ocean grave for all the brave

Was it you that said, how long, how long

How long to the point of no return?

Your father, he said he needs you

Your mother, she said she loves you

Your brothers, they echo your words

How far to the point of no return?

To the point of no return

How long, how long?

Today I found a message floating

In the sea from you to me

You wrote that when you could see it

You cried with fear, the point was near

Was it you that said

How long, how long, how long to the point of no return?

How long, how long to the point of no return

No return

How long

How long

How long

How long

How long

How long

How long

How long

Credit

Artis: Kansas

Album: Point of Know Return

Dirilis: 11 Oktober 1977

Penulis lagu: Robby Steinhardt, Phil Ehart, dan Steve Walsh

Genre: Classic Rock, Adult Contemporary, Progressive/Art Rock

Fakta di Balik Lagu Point of Know Return

Lagu Point of Know Return ini berbicara tentang kelahiran. Sebelum kita lahir, kita ingin datang ke bumi, dan kita tahu akan ada suka dan duka di sini.

Namun, kita juga tahu bahwa dengan datang ke sini kami akan kehilangan pengetahuan tentang di mana kami berada.

Jadi dilahirkan, dimaksudkan untuk benar-benar berubah menjadi makhluk baru, kehidupan baru. Ada banyak hal yang diantisipasi untuk berada di bumi dan juga ketakutan.