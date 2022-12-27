Lirik Lagu Follow Your Fire - Kodaline dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Follow Your Fire - Kodaline

I remember you and me

Back when we were seventeen

Drinking, kissing in the street

We couldn't get enough

I see you layin' there with me

Like my missing puzzle piece

Dreaming of what we could be

We couldn't make you up

We had the songs that we sang along to

You had the moves to make me dance with you

I always saw you reaching and catching stars

We had the thing that everyone wanted

Hung on your sleeve, you wore your heart on it

Did you get out I'm wondering where you are?

(Did you follow your, follow your fire?)

We had the songs that we sang along to

You had the moves to make me dance with you

I always saw you reaching and catching stars

(Did you follow your, follow your fire?)

We had the thing that everyone wanted

Hung on your sleeve, you wore your heart on it

Did you get out? I'm wondering where you are

(Did you follow your, follow your fire?)

Did you follow your fire?

The time we stole your daddy's car

And drove around 'til it got dark

We slept outside in Phoenix Park

We couldn't get enough

We promised that we'd never part

On a tree, under the stars

We carved our names into the bark

To be there when we're not

We had the songs that we sang along to

You had the moves to make me dance with you

I always saw you reaching and catching stars

We had the thing that everyone wanted

Hung on your sleeve, you wore your heart on it

Did you get out? I'm wondering where you are

(Did you follow your, follow your fire?)

We had the songs that we sang along to

You had the moves to make me dance with you

I always saw you reaching and catching stars

(Did you follow your, follow your fire?)

We had the thing that everyone wanted

Hung on your sleeve, you wore your heart on it

Did you get out I'm wondering where you are?

(Did you follow your, follow your fire?)

Oh, oh, oh

(Did you follow your, follow your fire?)

Oh, oh, oh

(Did you follow your, follow your fire?)

Oh, oh, oh

(Did you follow your, follow your fire?)

Oh, oh, oh

I remember you and me

Back when we were seventeen

Drinking, kissing in the street

We couldn't get enough

We had the songs that we sang along to

You had the moves to make me dance with you

I always saw you reaching and catching stars

(Did you follow your, follow your fire?)

We had the thing that everyone wanted

Hung on your sleeve, you wore your heart on it

Did you get out? I'm wondering where you are

(Did you follow your, follow your fire?)

Oh, oh, oh

(Did you follow your, follow your fire?)

Oh, oh, oh

(Did you follow your, follow your fire?)

Oh, oh, oh

(Did you follow your, follow your fire?)

Oh, oh, oh

(Did you follow your, follow your fire?)