Lirik Lagu Follow Your Fire - Kodaline dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Follow Your Fire - Kodaline
I remember you and me
Back when we were seventeen
Drinking, kissing in the street
We couldn't get enough
I see you layin' there with me
Like my missing puzzle piece
Dreaming of what we could be
We couldn't make you up
We had the songs that we sang along to
You had the moves to make me dance with you
I always saw you reaching and catching stars
We had the thing that everyone wanted
Hung on your sleeve, you wore your heart on it
Did you get out I'm wondering where you are?
(Did you follow your, follow your fire?)
We had the songs that we sang along to
You had the moves to make me dance with you
I always saw you reaching and catching stars
(Did you follow your, follow your fire?)
We had the thing that everyone wanted
Hung on your sleeve, you wore your heart on it
Did you get out? I'm wondering where you are
(Did you follow your, follow your fire?)
Did you follow your fire?
The time we stole your daddy's car
And drove around 'til it got dark
We slept outside in Phoenix Park
We couldn't get enough
We promised that we'd never part
On a tree, under the stars
We carved our names into the bark
To be there when we're not
We had the songs that we sang along to
You had the moves to make me dance with you
I always saw you reaching and catching stars
We had the thing that everyone wanted
Hung on your sleeve, you wore your heart on it
Did you get out? I'm wondering where you are
(Did you follow your, follow your fire?)
We had the songs that we sang along to
You had the moves to make me dance with you
I always saw you reaching and catching stars
(Did you follow your, follow your fire?)
We had the thing that everyone wanted
Hung on your sleeve, you wore your heart on it
Did you get out I'm wondering where you are?
(Did you follow your, follow your fire?)
Oh, oh, oh
(Did you follow your, follow your fire?)
Oh, oh, oh
(Did you follow your, follow your fire?)
Oh, oh, oh
(Did you follow your, follow your fire?)
Oh, oh, oh
I remember you and me
Back when we were seventeen
Drinking, kissing in the street
We couldn't get enough
We had the songs that we sang along to
You had the moves to make me dance with you
I always saw you reaching and catching stars
(Did you follow your, follow your fire?)
We had the thing that everyone wanted
Hung on your sleeve, you wore your heart on it
Did you get out? I'm wondering where you are
(Did you follow your, follow your fire?)
Oh, oh, oh
(Did you follow your, follow your fire?)
Oh, oh, oh
(Did you follow your, follow your fire?)
Oh, oh, oh
(Did you follow your, follow your fire?)
Oh, oh, oh
(Did you follow your, follow your fire?)
