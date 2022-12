Lirik Lagu Megan Fox - Kezia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Megan Fox - Kezia

I seen you in my dream

I seen you in my dream

All the nights i sleep

Nightmare on my street, why do you

Insist on being there?

When everybody's scared

When everybody runs the other waayayyy

But u stay

Waiting in the foyer

How the hell you so damn patient?

Just when i'm fading

You pull me back to myself

You make me sane yea

Ion know anyone realer

Rest of the world just filler

Die for you down like springer

We know blood run thicker

Thick like *ss on megan

P**** tastes like heaven

Passionate like reverend

What

We slime like essence

Thick like *ss on megan

P**** tastes like heaven

Passionate like reverend

What

We slime like essence

Heaven to meeeee

Heaven to me

Heaven to meeeee

Heaven to me

Heaven to meeeee

Heaven to me

Heaven to meeeee

Heaven to me

Heaven to meeeee

Heaven to me

Heaven to meeeee

Heaven to me

Screaming so loud

I can't come down

Like it rowdy

Vision cloudy

There's no ceiling

Only feeling

I can't come down

I can't come down

I can't come down

I can't come down

Credit

Artis: Kezia

Album: Claire

Dirilis: 31 Oktober 2020

Penulis lagu: Kezia

Genre: R&B/Soul