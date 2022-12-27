Lirik Lagu Jesus of Suburbia – Green Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

Jesus of Suburbia – Green Day
I'm the son of rage and love
The Jesus of Suburbia
The bible of none of the above
On a steady diet of
Soda pop and Ritalin
No one ever died for my sins in hell
As far as I can tell
'Least the ones I got away with
And there's nothing wrong with me
This is how I'm supposed to be
In a land of make believe
That don't believe in me
Get my television fix
Sitting on my crucifix
The living room, or my private womb
While the moms and Brads are away
To fall in love and fall in debt
To alcohol and cigarettes and Mary Jane
To keep me insane
Doing someone else's cocaine
And there's nothing wrong with me
This is how I'm supposed to be
In a land of make believe
That don't believe in me
At the center of the Earth, in the parking lot
Of the 7-11 where I was taught
The motto was just a lie
It says, "Home is where your heart is, " but what a shame
'Cause everyone's heart doesn't beat the same
It's beating out of time
City of the dead (hey! Hey!)
At the end of another lost highway (hey! Hey!)
Signs misleading to nowhere
City of the damned (hey! Hey!)
Lost children with dirty faces today (hey! Hey!)
No one really seems to care
I read the graffiti in the bathroom stall
Like the holy scriptures of a shopping mall
And so it seemed to confess
It didn't say much, but it only confirmed that
The center of the earth is the end of the world
And I could really care less
City of the dead (hey! Hey!)
At the end of another lost highway (hey! Hey!)
Signs misleading to nowhere
City of the damned (hey! Hey!)
Lost children with dirty faces today (hey! Hey!)
No one really seems to care...
Hey!
I don't care if you don't
I don't care if you don't
I don't care if you don't care
I don't care if you don't
I don't care if you don't
I don't care if you don't care
I don't care if you don't
I don't care if you don't
I don't care if you don't care
I don't care if you don't
I don't care if you don't
I don't care if you don't care
I don't care!
Everyone's so full of shit
Born and raised by hypocrites
Hearts recycled, but never saved
From the cradles to the grave
We are the kids of war and peace
From Anaheim to the Middle East
We are the stories and disciples of
The Jesus of Suburbia
Land of make believe
And it don't believe in me
Land of make believe
And it don't believe
And I don't care! (Whoo! Whoo! Whoo!)
I don't care! (Whoo! Whoo! Whoo!)
I don't care! (Whoo! Whoo! Whoo!)
I don't care! (Whoo! Whoo! Whoo!)
I don't care!
Dearly beloved, are you listening?
I can't remember a word that you were saying...
Are we demented or am I disturbed?
The space that's in between insane and insecure
Ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Oh therapy, can you please fill the void? (Ooh, ooh)
Am I retarded, or am I just overjoyed? (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
Nobody's perfect, and I stand accused (ooh, ooh)
For lack of a better word, and that's my best excuse (ooh, ooh, ooh)
Ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh
Ooh, ooh
To live and not to breathe
Is to die in tragedy
To run, to run away
To find what you believe
And I leave behind (ooh, ooh)
This hurricane of fucking lies (ooh, ooh)
I lost my faith to this
This town that don't exist
So I run, I run away
To the lights of masochists
And I leave behind (ooh, ooh)
This hurricane of fucking lies (ooh, ooh)
And I've walked this line (ooh, ooh)
A million and one fucking times (ooh, ooh)
But not this time!
I don't feel any shame, I won't apologize
When there ain't nowhere you can go
Running away from pain when you've been victimized
Tales from another broken... home!
You're leaving...
You're leaving...
You're leaving...
Ah, you're leaving home!
Credit
Artis: Green Day
Album: American Idiot
Rilis: 2004
Genre: Punk Rock, Aternatif/Indie
Penulis Lagu: Billie Joe Armstrong / Tre Cool / Mike Dirnt
Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini
Green Day merupakan grup musik yang berasal dari California yang dibentuk pada tahun 1987. Green Day merilis album ketujuhnya bertajuk “American Idiot pada 21 September 2004.
Pada salah satu single dari album tersebut berjudul “Jesus of Suburbia”. Lirik lagu tersebut kembali ditulis oleh sang vokalis Billie Joe Armstrong.
Makna lirik lagu tersebut menceritakan tentang seorang anak gelandangan yang tinggal di pinggiran kota, bernama Jesus.
Anak tersebut tumbuh dengan orang-orang pinggiran dan lingkungan yang keras, membuat ia menjadi anak yang nakal.
Lagu ini memiliki durasi 9.08 menit, menjadikan salah satu lagu terpanjang kedua Green Day setelah lagu “Homecoming” dengan durasi 9.18 menit. (Rifki Ahmad Ferdiansyah) ***
