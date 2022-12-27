Lirik Lagu Jesus of Suburbia – Green Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 27 Desember 2022, 04:40 WIB
Green Day.
Green Day. /YouTube/Green Day

Jesus of Suburbia – Green Day

I'm the son of rage and love
The Jesus of Suburbia
The bible of none of the above
On a steady diet of
Soda pop and Ritalin
No one ever died for my sins in hell
As far as I can tell
'Least the ones I got away with

And there's nothing wrong with me
This is how I'm supposed to be
In a land of make believe
That don't believe in me

Get my television fix
Sitting on my crucifix
The living room, or my private womb
While the moms and Brads are away
To fall in love and fall in debt
To alcohol and cigarettes and Mary Jane
To keep me insane
Doing someone else's cocaine

And there's nothing wrong with me
This is how I'm supposed to be
In a land of make believe
That don't believe in me

At the center of the Earth, in the parking lot
Of the 7-11 where I was taught
The motto was just a lie
It says, "Home is where your heart is, " but what a shame
'Cause everyone's heart doesn't beat the same
It's beating out of time

City of the dead (hey! Hey!)
At the end of another lost highway (hey! Hey!)
Signs misleading to nowhere

City of the damned (hey! Hey!)
Lost children with dirty faces today (hey! Hey!)
No one really seems to care

I read the graffiti in the bathroom stall
Like the holy scriptures of a shopping mall
And so it seemed to confess
It didn't say much, but it only confirmed that
The center of the earth is the end of the world
And I could really care less

City of the dead (hey! Hey!)
At the end of another lost highway (hey! Hey!)
Signs misleading to nowhere

City of the damned (hey! Hey!)
Lost children with dirty faces today (hey! Hey!)
No one really seems to care...

Hey!

I don't care if you don't
I don't care if you don't
I don't care if you don't care

I don't care if you don't
I don't care if you don't
I don't care if you don't care

I don't care if you don't
I don't care if you don't
I don't care if you don't care


I don't care if you don't
I don't care if you don't
I don't care if you don't care

I don't care!

Everyone's so full of shit
Born and raised by hypocrites
Hearts recycled, but never saved
From the cradles to the grave

We are the kids of war and peace
From Anaheim to the Middle East
We are the stories and disciples of
The Jesus of Suburbia

Land of make believe
And it don't believe in me
Land of make believe
And it don't believe

And I don't care! (Whoo! Whoo! Whoo!)
I don't care! (Whoo! Whoo! Whoo!)
I don't care! (Whoo! Whoo! Whoo!)
I don't care! (Whoo! Whoo! Whoo!)
I don't care!

Dearly beloved, are you listening?
I can't remember a word that you were saying...
Are we demented or am I disturbed?
The space that's in between insane and insecure

Ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh

Oh therapy, can you please fill the void? (Ooh, ooh)
Am I retarded, or am I just overjoyed? (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
Nobody's perfect, and I stand accused (ooh, ooh)
For lack of a better word, and that's my best excuse (ooh, ooh, ooh)

Ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh
Ooh, ooh

To live and not to breathe
Is to die in tragedy
To run, to run away
To find what you believe

And I leave behind (ooh, ooh)
This hurricane of fucking lies (ooh, ooh)

I lost my faith to this
This town that don't exist
So I run, I run away
To the lights of masochists

And I leave behind (ooh, ooh)
This hurricane of fucking lies (ooh, ooh)
And I've walked this line (ooh, ooh)
A million and one fucking times (ooh, ooh)
But not this time!

I don't feel any shame, I won't apologize
When there ain't nowhere you can go
Running away from pain when you've been victimized
Tales from another broken... home!

You're leaving...
You're leaving...
You're leaving...
Ah, you're leaving home!

Credit
Artis: Green Day
Album: American Idiot
Rilis: 2004
Genre: Punk Rock, Aternatif/Indie
Penulis Lagu: Billie Joe Armstrong / Tre Cool / Mike Dirnt

Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini
Green Day merupakan grup musik yang berasal dari California yang dibentuk pada tahun 1987. Green Day merilis album ketujuhnya bertajuk “American Idiot pada 21 September 2004.

Pada salah satu single dari album tersebut berjudul “Jesus of Suburbia”. Lirik lagu tersebut kembali ditulis oleh sang vokalis Billie Joe Armstrong.

Makna lirik lagu tersebut menceritakan tentang seorang anak gelandangan yang tinggal di pinggiran kota, bernama Jesus.

Anak tersebut tumbuh dengan orang-orang pinggiran dan lingkungan yang keras, membuat ia menjadi anak yang nakal.

Lagu ini memiliki durasi 9.08 menit, menjadikan salah satu lagu terpanjang kedua Green Day setelah lagu “Homecoming” dengan durasi 9.18 menit. (Rifki Ahmad Ferdiansyah) ***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Lagu 'Muak' Tembus 1 Juta Monthly Listeners, Aruma Makin Terkenal Masuk Viral 50 Malaysia

Lagu 'Muak' Tembus 1 Juta Monthly Listeners, Aruma Makin Terkenal Masuk Viral 50 Malaysia

25 Desember 2022, 13:26 WIB
10 Daftar Lagu Natal Mulai dari Genre Pop Hingga K-Pop

10 Daftar Lagu Natal Mulai dari Genre Pop Hingga K-Pop

25 Desember 2022, 08:24 WIB
Rafly Kande Teringat Bencana Tsunami Aceh dan Kasih Sayang Ibu, Ciptakan Lagu Ku Kenang

Rafly Kande Teringat Bencana Tsunami Aceh dan Kasih Sayang Ibu, Ciptakan Lagu Ku Kenang

24 Desember 2022, 19:23 WIB
Kolaborasi Burgerkill-Sembilan Matahari, Euforia Konser Virtual dalam The 25th Kill-Versary: It Never Ends

Kolaborasi Burgerkill-Sembilan Matahari, Euforia Konser Virtual dalam The 25th Kill-Versary: It Never Ends

24 Desember 2022, 12:42 WIB
Doyoung NCT dan Ningning Aespa Bakal Duet di SBS Gayo Daejeon, Respons Fans Jadi Sorotan

Doyoung NCT dan Ningning Aespa Bakal Duet di SBS Gayo Daejeon, Respons Fans Jadi Sorotan

24 Desember 2022, 11:24 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mistletoe – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mistletoe – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

24 Desember 2022, 10:01 WIB
Nadin Amizah Gelar Konser 'Selamat Ulang Tahun', Dinilai Sukses hingga Buat Penonton Menangis Sepanjang Acara

Nadin Amizah Gelar Konser 'Selamat Ulang Tahun', Dinilai Sukses hingga Buat Penonton Menangis Sepanjang Acara

23 Desember 2022, 06:59 WIB
Siap-siap, Prambanan Jazz Festival #9 Digelar Selama 6 Hari di Bulan Juli 2023

Siap-siap, Prambanan Jazz Festival #9 Digelar Selama 6 Hari di Bulan Juli 2023

22 Desember 2022, 11:10 WIB
Blink-182 Akan Rilis Album Baru Bertajuk Edging

Blink-182 Akan Rilis Album Baru Bertajuk Edging

21 Desember 2022, 16:21 WIB
Daftar Lagu-lagu Natal Terlaris di Dunia

Daftar Lagu-lagu Natal Terlaris di Dunia

21 Desember 2022, 14:11 WIB

Terpopuler

1

22 Link Twibbon Hari Natal 2022 Gratis dan Terbaru, Cocok Dijadikan Status di Medsos
2

15 Link Twibbon Selamat Natal 2022, Cocok Dijadikan Status Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, dan Tiktok

3

24 Link Twibbon Natal 2022, Bingkai Foto untuk Menghiasi Momen Kebersamaan di Media Sosial
4

20 Link Download Twibbon Selamat Natal 2022 dan Tahun Baru 2023, Desain Keren, Cocok Diunggah di Medsos
5

13 Ucapan Selamat Natal 2022, Cocok Dijadikan Caption di Instagram, Facebook, dan Twitter
6

20 Ucapan Selamat Natal 2022 Penuh Doa dan Harapan, Cocok Dibagikan ke Media Sosial
7

15 Ucapan Hari Natal 2022 Bahasa Inggris Lengkap dengan Artinya, Cocok Dibagikan di Grup WhatsApp dan Medsos
8

17 Link Twibbon Hari Natal 2022 yang Unik dan Cocok Diunggah ke Media Sosial
9

Mutasi Akbar 2022, Kapolri Berikan Promosi hingga Jatuhkan Demosi untuk Total 704 Personel Polri
10

Prediksi Skor Arsenal vs West Ham United di Liga Inggris: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Mantra Sukabumi

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

27 Desember 2022, 05:38 WIB

Salatiga Terkini

Ramalan Cinta dan Hubungan Semua Zodiak Rabu 28 Desember 2022, Gemini : Jangan Buang Banyak Waktu Anda

Ramalan Cinta dan Hubungan Semua Zodiak Rabu 28 Desember 2022, Gemini : Jangan Buang Banyak Waktu Anda

27 Desember 2022, 05:38 WIB

Portal Jogja

Musibah Tanah Longsor Terjang Sejumlah Desa di Kudus

Musibah Tanah Longsor Terjang Sejumlah Desa di Kudus

27 Desember 2022, 05:37 WIB

Buleleng Post

Jangan Lewatkan untuk Menukarkan Kode Redeem Aktif PUBG Hari Ini Selasa, 27 Desember 2022

Jangan Lewatkan untuk Menukarkan Kode Redeem Aktif PUBG Hari Ini Selasa, 27 Desember 2022

27 Desember 2022, 05:37 WIB

Buleleng Post

Ini Kode Redeem Aktif Arena of Valor Spesial Selasa, 27 Desember 2022 Segera Klaim Sebelum Kadaluarsa

Ini Kode Redeem Aktif Arena of Valor Spesial Selasa, 27 Desember 2022 Segera Klaim Sebelum Kadaluarsa

27 Desember 2022, 05:36 WIB

Cilacap Update

10 Tempat Wisata Terbaik di Indonesia untuk Menyambut Tahun Baru 2023, Edisi Lokasi Romantis, Kamu Pilih Mana?

10 Tempat Wisata Terbaik di Indonesia untuk Menyambut Tahun Baru 2023, Edisi Lokasi Romantis, Kamu Pilih Mana?

27 Desember 2022, 05:35 WIB

Portal Pati

UMK Kota Malang 2023: Upah Minimum Kota Malang dan 37 Kabupaten Kota di Jawa Timur Tahun 2023

UMK Kota Malang 2023: Upah Minimum Kota Malang dan 37 Kabupaten Kota di Jawa Timur Tahun 2023

27 Desember 2022, 05:35 WIB

Portal Magetan

Jadwal Vaksin Terbaru di Magetan, Hari Ini Selasa, 27 Desember 2022, di 7 Lokasi Ini, Simak Cara Daftar dan S

Jadwal Vaksin Terbaru di Magetan, Hari Ini Selasa, 27 Desember 2022, di 7 Lokasi Ini, Simak Cara Daftar dan S

27 Desember 2022, 05:35 WIB

Klik Lubuklinggau

Ini yang Akan Terjadi Pada Gemini Hari Ini, Selasa 27 Desember 2022

Ini yang Akan Terjadi Pada Gemini Hari Ini, Selasa 27 Desember 2022

27 Desember 2022, 05:35 WIB

Kabar Tegal

BSU 2022 Sudah Cair Rp600 Ribu ke 12.062.589 Pekerja, Cek Penerima BLT Subsidi Gaji ke Aplikasi PosPay

BSU 2022 Sudah Cair Rp600 Ribu ke 12.062.589 Pekerja, Cek Penerima BLT Subsidi Gaji ke Aplikasi PosPay

27 Desember 2022, 05:35 WIB

Buleleng Post

Ada Bnayk Hadiah Menanti, Klaim Kode Redeem Aktif The Spike Volleyball Sekarang Juga

Ada Bnayk Hadiah Menanti, Klaim Kode Redeem Aktif The Spike Volleyball Sekarang Juga

27 Desember 2022, 05:34 WIB

Oke Jambi

Honda PCX Premium 2023...! Desain Semakin Istimewa dan Bermesin Pacu 175 CC, Yamaha NMAX Gigit Jari

Honda PCX Premium 2023...! Desain Semakin Istimewa dan Bermesin Pacu 175 CC, Yamaha NMAX Gigit Jari

27 Desember 2022, 05:33 WIB

Buleleng Post

Sebelum Kadaluarsa, Tukarkan Sekarang Kode Redeem Call of Duty Spesial edisi Selasa, 27 Desember 2022

Sebelum Kadaluarsa, Tukarkan Sekarang Kode Redeem Call of Duty Spesial edisi Selasa, 27 Desember 2022

27 Desember 2022, 05:32 WIB

Buleleng Post

Klaim Kode Redeem Update Rise of Eros Selasa, 27 Desember 2022 dengan Beragam Hadiah Menarik

Klaim Kode Redeem Update Rise of Eros Selasa, 27 Desember 2022 dengan Beragam Hadiah Menarik

27 Desember 2022, 05:31 WIB

Jurnal Gaya

Jadwal Acara Trans7 Hari Ini, Selasa, 27 Desember 2022, Tonton Film Spesial Ikut Aku Ke Neraka Pukul 22.45 WIB

Jadwal Acara Trans7 Hari Ini, Selasa, 27 Desember 2022, Tonton Film Spesial Ikut Aku Ke Neraka Pukul 22.45 WIB

27 Desember 2022, 05:30 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Suzuki Bangkit! Honda Brio, Toyota Agya & Daihatsu Ayla Dapat Lawan Mobil Ganteng 90 Jutaan

Suzuki Bangkit! Honda Brio, Toyota Agya & Daihatsu Ayla Dapat Lawan Mobil Ganteng 90 Jutaan

27 Desember 2022, 05:30 WIB

Portal Pati

UMK Malang 2023: Upah Minimum Kabupaten Malang dan 37 Kabupaten Kota di Jawa Timur Tahun 2023

UMK Malang 2023: Upah Minimum Kabupaten Malang dan 37 Kabupaten Kota di Jawa Timur Tahun 2023

27 Desember 2022, 05:30 WIB

Sinar Jateng

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Ini Selasa 27 Desember 2022, Akan Ada Tayangan SpongeBob

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Ini Selasa 27 Desember 2022, Akan Ada Tayangan SpongeBob

27 Desember 2022, 05:30 WIB

Utara Times

5 Pantun Tahun Baru 2023 Unik dan Menarik, Cocok Sebagai Ucapan Selamat

5 Pantun Tahun Baru 2023 Unik dan Menarik, Cocok Sebagai Ucapan Selamat

27 Desember 2022, 05:30 WIB

Oke Jambi

Perkiraan Cuaca Kota Jambi Hari Ini, Selasa 27 Desember 2022

Perkiraan Cuaca Kota Jambi Hari Ini, Selasa 27 Desember 2022

27 Desember 2022, 05:30 WIB

Klik Lubuklinggau

Ini yang Akan Terjadi Pada Virgo Hari Ini, Selasa 27 Desember 2022 

Ini yang Akan Terjadi Pada Virgo Hari Ini, Selasa 27 Desember 2022 

27 Desember 2022, 05:30 WIB

Media Pakuan

Jadwal TV Nasional, Selasa 27 Desember 2022: TV ONE, GTV, RCTI dan MNCTV

Jadwal TV Nasional, Selasa 27 Desember 2022: TV ONE, GTV, RCTI dan MNCTV

27 Desember 2022, 05:30 WIB

Berita Majalengka

Jelang Tahun Baru 2023, Simak Kumpulan Twibbon untuk Memeriahkan Perayaan New Year Eve

Jelang Tahun Baru 2023, Simak Kumpulan Twibbon untuk Memeriahkan Perayaan New Year Eve

27 Desember 2022, 05:30 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Ramalan Zodiak 27 Desember 2022 Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces: Orang Baru Berusaha Curi Perhatianmu

Ramalan Zodiak 27 Desember 2022 Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces: Orang Baru Berusaha Curi Perhatianmu

27 Desember 2022, 05:30 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Prediksi Cinta Capricorn, Aquarius dan Pisces Hari Ini; Buat Diri Agar Cantik Luar Dalam

Prediksi Cinta Capricorn, Aquarius dan Pisces Hari Ini; Buat Diri Agar Cantik Luar Dalam

27 Desember 2022, 05:30 WIB
x