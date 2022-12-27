Lirik Lagu Jesus of Suburbia – Green Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

Jesus of Suburbia – Green Day



I'm the son of rage and love

The Jesus of Suburbia

The bible of none of the above

On a steady diet of

Soda pop and Ritalin

No one ever died for my sins in hell

As far as I can tell

'Least the ones I got away with



And there's nothing wrong with me

This is how I'm supposed to be

In a land of make believe

That don't believe in me



Get my television fix

Sitting on my crucifix

The living room, or my private womb

While the moms and Brads are away

To fall in love and fall in debt

To alcohol and cigarettes and Mary Jane

To keep me insane

Doing someone else's cocaine



And there's nothing wrong with me

This is how I'm supposed to be

In a land of make believe

That don't believe in me



At the center of the Earth, in the parking lot

Of the 7-11 where I was taught

The motto was just a lie

It says, "Home is where your heart is, " but what a shame

'Cause everyone's heart doesn't beat the same

It's beating out of time



City of the dead (hey! Hey!)

At the end of another lost highway (hey! Hey!)

Signs misleading to nowhere



City of the damned (hey! Hey!)

Lost children with dirty faces today (hey! Hey!)

No one really seems to care



I read the graffiti in the bathroom stall

Like the holy scriptures of a shopping mall

And so it seemed to confess

It didn't say much, but it only confirmed that

The center of the earth is the end of the world

And I could really care less



City of the dead (hey! Hey!)

At the end of another lost highway (hey! Hey!)

Signs misleading to nowhere



City of the damned (hey! Hey!)

Lost children with dirty faces today (hey! Hey!)

No one really seems to care...



Hey!



I don't care if you don't

I don't care if you don't

I don't care if you don't care



I don't care if you don't

I don't care if you don't

I don't care if you don't care



I don't care if you don't

I don't care if you don't

I don't care if you don't care





I don't care if you don't

I don't care if you don't

I don't care if you don't care



I don't care!



Everyone's so full of shit

Born and raised by hypocrites

Hearts recycled, but never saved

From the cradles to the grave



We are the kids of war and peace

From Anaheim to the Middle East

We are the stories and disciples of

The Jesus of Suburbia



Land of make believe

And it don't believe in me

Land of make believe

And it don't believe



And I don't care! (Whoo! Whoo! Whoo!)

I don't care! (Whoo! Whoo! Whoo!)

I don't care! (Whoo! Whoo! Whoo!)

I don't care! (Whoo! Whoo! Whoo!)

I don't care!



Dearly beloved, are you listening?

I can't remember a word that you were saying...

Are we demented or am I disturbed?

The space that's in between insane and insecure



Ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh



Oh therapy, can you please fill the void? (Ooh, ooh)

Am I retarded, or am I just overjoyed? (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

Nobody's perfect, and I stand accused (ooh, ooh)

For lack of a better word, and that's my best excuse (ooh, ooh, ooh)



Ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh

Ooh, ooh



To live and not to breathe

Is to die in tragedy

To run, to run away

To find what you believe



And I leave behind (ooh, ooh)

This hurricane of fucking lies (ooh, ooh)



I lost my faith to this

This town that don't exist

So I run, I run away

To the lights of masochists



And I leave behind (ooh, ooh)

This hurricane of fucking lies (ooh, ooh)

And I've walked this line (ooh, ooh)

A million and one fucking times (ooh, ooh)

But not this time!



I don't feel any shame, I won't apologize

When there ain't nowhere you can go

Running away from pain when you've been victimized

Tales from another broken... home!



You're leaving...

You're leaving...

You're leaving...

Ah, you're leaving home!



Credit

Artis: Green Day

Album: American Idiot

Rilis: 2004

Genre: Punk Rock, Aternatif/Indie

Penulis Lagu: Billie Joe Armstrong / Tre Cool / Mike Dirnt



Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini

Green Day merupakan grup musik yang berasal dari California yang dibentuk pada tahun 1987. Green Day merilis album ketujuhnya bertajuk “American Idiot pada 21 September 2004.



Pada salah satu single dari album tersebut berjudul “Jesus of Suburbia”. Lirik lagu tersebut kembali ditulis oleh sang vokalis Billie Joe Armstrong.



Makna lirik lagu tersebut menceritakan tentang seorang anak gelandangan yang tinggal di pinggiran kota, bernama Jesus.



Anak tersebut tumbuh dengan orang-orang pinggiran dan lingkungan yang keras, membuat ia menjadi anak yang nakal.



Lagu ini memiliki durasi 9.08 menit, menjadikan salah satu lagu terpanjang kedua Green Day setelah lagu “Homecoming” dengan durasi 9.18 menit. (Rifki Ahmad Ferdiansyah) ***