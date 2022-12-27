Lirik Lagu Florida Kilos – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

27 Desember 2022, 02:40 WIB
Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey

Florida KilosLana Del Rey

White lines, pretty baby, tattoos
Don't know what they mean, they're special, just for you
White lines, baking powder on the stove
Cooking up a dream, turning diamonds into snow

I feel you, pretty baby, feel me
Turn it up hot, loving you is free
I like it down, like it down, way low
But you already know that, you already know

Come on down to Florida, I got somethin' for ya
We could see the kilos or the Keys, baby, oh yeah
Guns in the summertime, chic-a-Cherry Cola lime
Prison isn't nothing to me, if you'll be by my side

Yayo, yayo, yayo
And all the dope fiends
Yayo, yayo, yayo

Strung in my mouth and gold hoops
You like your little baby like you like your drinks, cool
White lines, pretty daddy, go skiing
You snort it like a champ, like the winter we're not in

Come on down to Florida, I got somethin' for ya
We could see the kilos or the Keys, baby, oh yeah
Guns in the summertime, chic-a-Cherry Cola lime
Prison isn't nothing to me, if you'll be by my side

Yayo, yayo, yayo
And all the dope fiends
Yayo, yayo, yayo

We could get high in Miami, ooh-ooh
Dance the night away
People never die in Miami, ooh-ooh
That's what they all say
(You believe me, don't you baby?)

