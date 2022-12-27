Lirik Lagu Neptune – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Neptune – Sleeping at Last



Pitch black, pale blue

There was a stained-glass, variation of the truth

And I felt empty-handed

You let me set sail with cheap wood

So I patched up every leak that I could

'Til the blame grew too heavy

Stitch by stitch, I tear apart



If brokenness is a form of art

I must be a poster child prodigy

Thread by thread, I come apart

If brokenness is a work of art

Surely this must be my masterpiece



I'm only honest when it rains

If I time it right, the thunder breaks

When I open my mouth

I wanna tell you, but I don't know how



I'm only honest when it rains

An open book, with a torn out page

And my inks run out

I wanna love you but I don't know how



I don't know how

No, I don't know how

I don't know how

I wanna love you but I don't know how

I don't know how

I wanna love you but I don't know how

I wanna love you but I don't know how

I wanna love you



Pitch black, pale blue

These wild oceans shake what's left of me loose

Just to hear me cry mercy

The strong wind at my back

So I'll lift up the only sail that I have

This tired white flag

(White flag)



I'm only honest when it rains

If I time it right, the thunder breaks

When I open my mouth

I wanna tell you but I don't know how

I'm only honest when it rains

An open book, with a torn out page

And my inks run out

I wanna love you but I don't know how

Know how



I'm only honest when it rains

If I time it right, the thunder breaks

When I open my mouth

I wanna tell you but I don't know how

Know how



I'm only honest when it rains

An open book, with a torn out page

And my inks run out

I wanna love you but I don't know how



I don't know how

I don't know how

I don't know how

I wanna love you but I don't know how

I don't know how

I wanna love you but I don't know how

I wanna love you but I don't know how

I wanna love you

Credit



Artis: Sleeping At Last

Dirilis: 2014

Album: Atlas: Year One

Penulis lagu: Ryan O'neal

Fakta di Baliknya

1. Perjalanan Sleeping at Last

Perjalanan Ryan O'Neal telah berubah selama dua belas tahun terakhir di bawah moniker Sleeping At Last .

Band ini dimulai pada tahun 1999 dengan Ryan pada gitar, Chad O'Neal pada drum, dan teman Dan Perdue pada bass sebagai band garasi remaja di Wheaton, Illinois (wilayah Chicago).

Ini telah secara organik beralih ke penulis lagu asli O'Neal sebagai artis solo yang melanjutkan rangkaian karya indah yang telah memukau dan memikat pendengar selama bertahun-tahun.

2. Album debut pertama

Menjelang awal, album debut amatir Sleeping At Last, Capture, mendapat perhatian dari frontman Smashing Pumpkins Billy Corgan, yang membantu mengekspos musik ke dunia label besar.