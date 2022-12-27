Lirik Lagu Neptune – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 27 Desember 2022, 03:35 WIB
Sleeping at Last.
Sleeping at Last.

NeptuneSleeping at Last

Pitch black, pale blue
There was a stained-glass, variation of the truth
And I felt empty-handed
You let me set sail with cheap wood
So I patched up every leak that I could
'Til the blame grew too heavy
Stitch by stitch, I tear apart

If brokenness is a form of art
I must be a poster child prodigy
Thread by thread, I come apart
If brokenness is a work of art
Surely this must be my masterpiece

I'm only honest when it rains
If I time it right, the thunder breaks
When I open my mouth
I wanna tell you, but I don't know how

I'm only honest when it rains
An open book, with a torn out page
And my inks run out
I wanna love you but I don't know how

I don't know how
No, I don't know how
I don't know how
I wanna love you but I don't know how
I don't know how
I wanna love you but I don't know how
I wanna love you but I don't know how
I wanna love you

Pitch black, pale blue
These wild oceans shake what's left of me loose
Just to hear me cry mercy
The strong wind at my back
So I'll lift up the only sail that I have
This tired white flag
(White flag)

I'm only honest when it rains
If I time it right, the thunder breaks
When I open my mouth
I wanna tell you but I don't know how
I'm only honest when it rains
An open book, with a torn out page
And my inks run out
I wanna love you but I don't know how
Know how

I'm only honest when it rains
If I time it right, the thunder breaks
When I open my mouth
I wanna tell you but I don't know how
Know how

I'm only honest when it rains
An open book, with a torn out page
And my inks run out
I wanna love you but I don't know how

I don't know how
I don't know how
I don't know how
I wanna love you but I don't know how
I don't know how
I wanna love you but I don't know how
I wanna love you but I don't know how
I wanna love you

Credit

Artis: Sleeping At Last
Dirilis: 2014
Album: Atlas: Year One
Penulis lagu: Ryan O'neal

Fakta di Baliknya 

1. Perjalanan Sleeping at Last

Perjalanan Ryan O'Neal telah berubah selama dua belas tahun terakhir di bawah moniker Sleeping At Last .

Band ini dimulai pada tahun 1999 dengan Ryan pada gitar, Chad O'Neal pada drum, dan teman Dan Perdue pada bass sebagai band garasi remaja di Wheaton, Illinois (wilayah Chicago).

Ini telah secara organik beralih ke penulis lagu asli O'Neal sebagai artis solo yang melanjutkan rangkaian karya indah yang telah memukau dan memikat pendengar selama bertahun-tahun.

2. Album debut pertama

Menjelang awal, album debut amatir Sleeping At Last, Capture, mendapat perhatian dari frontman Smashing Pumpkins Billy Corgan, yang membantu mengekspos musik ke dunia label besar.

