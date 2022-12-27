Lirik Lagu Swish – Tyga dan Fakta di Baliknya

Swish – Tyga

Okay, so high and I'm lookin' at my Rollie time

Fucked her once, gotta call her for the seventh time

So sincere but don't get out of line

A.i. In his prime, Harden at the line

Swish, d-do it on me all night

Yeah, I wanna bust it down until it's daylight

How you keep your toes white and the pussy tight

Ohh, the 42 got you feelin' nice

Ohh, Kawasaki bout to lick her bike (uh)

Rich, rich, they rich, you know what I like

Cum girl, g-go in overtime

Girl you look good, won't you, you know the line

(Cum girl, I'm tryna get your pussy wet)

Uh, ba-back that ass

Uh, ba-back that ass

Girl, you look good when you back that ass

(Cum girl, I'm tryna get your pussy wet)

Uh, ba-back that ass

Uh, ba-back that ass

Girl, you look good, make me spend that cash

Finger fuckin' money, finger bangin' to the hunnid (hah)

If you act like you want it, I can put you on it

Too blessed to be stressed, sex in the morning

You can have my T-shirt if you really want it

Trunk in the front, pop that, pop that, pop that, pop, pop, pop that

If I gave you my number, better hold that

In the party goin' dumb, whole squad max

And I just threw, 20 in the strip

Aye, aye, sixty on my wrist

Aye, aye, hunnid on my neck

Bling, bling, saucy with the drip

Could it be my cash, why you on my dick

(Cum girl, I'm tryna get your pussy wet)

(Cum girl, I'm tryna get your pussy wet)

(Cum girl, I'm tryna get your pussy wet)

(Cum girl, I'm tryna get your pussy wet)

Uh, ba-back that ass

Uh, ba-back that a-

Girl, you look good when you back that ass

(Cum girl, I'm tryna get your pussy wet)

Uh, ba-back that ass

Uh, ba-back that ass

Girl, you look good, make me spend that cash

Giddy up, and giddy up, and giddy up and giddy up and

Giddy up and giddy up, and giddy up, and giddy up and

(Cum girl, I'm tryna get your pussy wet)

Giddy up, and giddy up, and giddy up and giddy up and

Giddy up and giddy up, and giddy up, and giddy up and

Bend that, bend that, bend that ca-

Bend that, bend that, bend that (hah, hah)

Bend that

Girl, girl

Girl

Pop, pop, pop that

(Cum girl, I'm tryna get your pussy wet)

Uh, ba-back that ass

Uh, ba-back that ass

Girl, you look good when you back that ass

(Cum girl, I'm tryna get your pussy wet)

Uh, ba-back that ass

Uh, ba-back that ass

Girl, you look good, make me spend that cash

Could it be my cash

And I just threw 20 in the strip

Could it be my cash

And I just threw 20 in the strip

Credit