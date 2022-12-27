Lirik Lagu Swish – Tyga dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tyga
Tyga /Instagram/@Tyga

SwishTyga

Okay, so high and I'm lookin' at my Rollie time
Fucked her once, gotta call her for the seventh time
So sincere but don't get out of line
A.i. In his prime, Harden at the line
Swish, d-do it on me all night
Yeah, I wanna bust it down until it's daylight
How you keep your toes white and the pussy tight
Ohh, the 42 got you feelin' nice
Ohh, Kawasaki bout to lick her bike (uh)
Rich, rich, they rich, you know what I like
Cum girl, g-go in overtime
Girl you look good, won't you, you know the line
(Cum girl, I'm tryna get your pussy wet)

Uh, ba-back that ass
Uh, ba-back that ass
Girl, you look good when you back that ass
(Cum girl, I'm tryna get your pussy wet)
Uh, ba-back that ass
Uh, ba-back that ass
Girl, you look good, make me spend that cash

Finger fuckin' money, finger bangin' to the hunnid (hah)
If you act like you want it, I can put you on it
Too blessed to be stressed, sex in the morning
You can have my T-shirt if you really want it
Trunk in the front, pop that, pop that, pop that, pop, pop, pop that
If I gave you my number, better hold that
In the party goin' dumb, whole squad max
And I just threw, 20 in the strip
Aye, aye, sixty on my wrist
Aye, aye, hunnid on my neck
Bling, bling, saucy with the drip
Could it be my cash, why you on my dick
(Cum girl, I'm tryna get your pussy wet)
(Cum girl, I'm tryna get your pussy wet)
(Cum girl, I'm tryna get your pussy wet)
(Cum girl, I'm tryna get your pussy wet)

Uh, ba-back that ass
Uh, ba-back that a-
Girl, you look good when you back that ass
(Cum girl, I'm tryna get your pussy wet)
Uh, ba-back that ass
Uh, ba-back that ass
Girl, you look good, make me spend that cash

Giddy up, and giddy up, and giddy up and giddy up and
Giddy up and giddy up, and giddy up, and giddy up and
(Cum girl, I'm tryna get your pussy wet)
Giddy up, and giddy up, and giddy up and giddy up and
Giddy up and giddy up, and giddy up, and giddy up and
Bend that, bend that, bend that ca-
Bend that, bend that, bend that (hah, hah)
Bend that
Girl, girl
Girl
Pop, pop, pop that
(Cum girl, I'm tryna get your pussy wet)

Uh, ba-back that ass
Uh, ba-back that ass
Girl, you look good when you back that ass
(Cum girl, I'm tryna get your pussy wet)
Uh, ba-back that ass
Uh, ba-back that ass
Girl, you look good, make me spend that cash

Could it be my cash
And I just threw 20 in the strip
Could it be my cash
And I just threw 20 in the strip

x