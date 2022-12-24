Lirik Lagu Mistletoe – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Mistletoe – Justin Bieber

Let's go

It's the most beautiful time of the year

Lights fill the streets, spreading so much cheer

I should be playing in the winter snow

But I'ma be under the mistletoe

I don't wanna miss out on the holiday

But I can't stop staring at your face

I should be playing in the winter snow

But I'ma be under the mistletoe

With you, shawty, with you

With you, shawty, with you

With you, under the mistletoe

Everyone's gathering around the fire

Chestnuts roasting like a hot July

I should be chilling with my folks, I know

But I'ma be under the mistletoe

Word on the street, Santa's coming tonight

Reindeer's flying through the sky so high

I should be making a list, I know

But I'ma be under the mistletoe

With you, shawty, with you

With you, shawty, with you

With you, under the mistletoe

With you, shawty, with you

With you, shawty, with you

With you, under the mistletoe

Ayy love, the wise men followed the star (the wise men followed the star)

The way I followed my heart

And it led me to a miracle

Ayy love (ayy love), don't you buy me nothing (don't you buy me nothing)

'Cause I am feeling one thing, your lips on my lips

That's a merry, merry Christmas

It's the most beautiful time of the year

Lights fill the streets, spreading so much cheer

I should be playing in the winter snow (I know)

But I'ma be under the mistletoe

I don't wanna miss out on the holiday

But I can't stop staring at your face

I should be playing in the winter snow

But I'ma be under the mistletoe (whoa yeah)

With you, shawty, with you

With you, shawty, with you

With you, under the mistletoe, yeah

With you, shawty, with you

With you (oohh), shawty, with you

With you (yeah), under the mistletoe (under the mistletoe)