Lirik Lagu Mistletoe – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Mistletoe – Justin Bieber
Let's go
It's the most beautiful time of the year
Lights fill the streets, spreading so much cheer
I should be playing in the winter snow
But I'ma be under the mistletoe
I don't wanna miss out on the holiday
But I can't stop staring at your face
I should be playing in the winter snow
But I'ma be under the mistletoe
With you, shawty, with you
With you, shawty, with you
With you, under the mistletoe
Everyone's gathering around the fire
Chestnuts roasting like a hot July
I should be chilling with my folks, I know
But I'ma be under the mistletoe
Word on the street, Santa's coming tonight
Reindeer's flying through the sky so high
I should be making a list, I know
But I'ma be under the mistletoe
With you, shawty, with you
With you, shawty, with you
With you, under the mistletoe
With you, shawty, with you
With you, shawty, with you
With you, under the mistletoe
Ayy love, the wise men followed the star (the wise men followed the star)
The way I followed my heart
And it led me to a miracle
Ayy love (ayy love), don't you buy me nothing (don't you buy me nothing)
'Cause I am feeling one thing, your lips on my lips
That's a merry, merry Christmas
It's the most beautiful time of the year
Lights fill the streets, spreading so much cheer
I should be playing in the winter snow (I know)
But I'ma be under the mistletoe
I don't wanna miss out on the holiday
But I can't stop staring at your face
I should be playing in the winter snow
But I'ma be under the mistletoe (whoa yeah)
With you, shawty, with you
With you, shawty, with you
With you, under the mistletoe, yeah
With you, shawty, with you
With you (oohh), shawty, with you
With you (yeah), under the mistletoe (under the mistletoe)
Artikel Pilihan