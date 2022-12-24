Lirik Lagu The Holly and the Ivy - Mediaeval Baebes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tirza Nathalia Melisa
- 24 Desember 2022, 01:50 WIB
Ilustrasi lirik lagu Lirik Lagu The Holly and the Ivy dari Mediaeval Baebes.
Ilustrasi lirik lagu Lirik Lagu The Holly and the Ivy dari Mediaeval Baebes. /Pixabay/Positive Images

Lirik Lagu The Holly and the Ivy - Mediaeval Baebes

The holly and the ivy,
When they are both full grown,
Of all the trees that are in the wood,
The holly bears the crown.
The rising of the sun
And the running of the deer,
The playing of the merry organ,
Sweet singing in the choir.

The holly bears a blossom,
As white as the lily flower,
And Mary bore sweet Jesus Christ,
To be our sweet Saviour.
The rising of the sun
And the running of the deer,
The playing of the merry organ,
Sweet singing in the choir.

The holly bears a berry,
As red as any blood,
And Mary bore sweet Jesus Christ
For to do us sinners good.
The rising of the sun
And the running of the deer,
The playing of the merry organ,
Sweet singing in the choir.

The holly bears a prickle,
As sharp as any thorn,
And Mary bore sweet Jesus Christ
On Christmas Day in the morn.
The rising of the sun
And the running of the deer,
The playing of the merry organ,
Sweet singing in the choir.

The holly bears a bark,
As bitter as any gall,
And Mary bore sweet Jesus Christ
For to redeem us all.
The rising of the sun
And the running of the deer,
The playing of the merry organ,
Sweet singing in the choir.

The holly and the ivy,
When they are both full grown,
Of all the trees that are in the wood,
The holly bears the crown.
The rising of the sun
And the running of the deer,
The playing of the merry organ,
Sweet singing in the choir.

Credit
Artis: Mediaeval Baebes
Album: Mistletoe & Wine
Judul: The Holly & The IVY

Fakta Menarik di Balik Lagu The Holly and the Ivy

Lagu “The Holly and the Ivy” merupakan lagu rakyat yang memiliki kesamaan paling banyak dengan perayaan Yuletide pra-Kristen Jerman selama titik balik matahari musim dingin, yang akan terjadi tepat sekitar 25 Desember.

Ini dianggap sebagai asal mula tradisi seperti pohon Natal dan karangan bunga Natal, yang merupakan simbol Yuletide seputar perayaan kesuburan.

Lagu “The Holly and the Ivy” pertama kali dirilis pada 1710, dimana lagu ini menjadi simbol keterkaitan antara tanaman holly dengan kekristenan awal.***

Editor: Bayu Nurullah

x