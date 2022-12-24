Lirik Lagu Jingle Bells – Michael Buble ft The Puppini Sisters dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tirza Nathalia Melisa
24 Desember 2022, 01:30 WIB
Lirik lagu Jingle Bells.
Lirik lagu Jingle Bells. /Pexels/Gary Spears

Lirik Lagu Jingle Bells – Michael Buble ft The Puppini Sisters

Jingle bells, jingle bells
Jingle all the way
Oh what fun it is to ride
In a one-horse open sleigh
Jingle bells, jingle bells
Jingle all the way
Oh what fun it is to ride
In a one-horse open sleigh

Dashing through the snow
In a one-horse open sleigh
O'er the fields we go
Laughing all the way
Bells on bob-tail ring
Making spirits bright
What fun it is to ride and sing
A sleighing song tonight

Jingle bells, jing-jingle bells
Jingle all the way
Oh what fun it is to ride
In a one-horse open sleigh
Jingle bells, jingle bells
Jingle all the way
Oh what fun it is to ride
In a one-horse open sleigh

Dashing through the snow
In a one-horse open sleigh
O'er the fields we go
Laughing all the way
Bells on bob-tail ring
Making spirits bright
What fun it is to ride and sing
A sleighing song tonight

Jingle bells, jingle bells
Jingle all the way
Oh what fun it is to ride
In a one-horse open sleigh
Jingle bells, jingle bells
Jingle all the way
Oh what fun it is to ride
In a one-horse open sleigh

Jingle bells, jingle bells
Jingle all the way
Oh what fun it is to ride
In a one-horse open sleigh
Jingle bells, jingle bells
Jingle all the way
Oh what fun it is to ride
In a one-horse open sleigh

Credit

Artis: Michael Buble
Judul: Jingle Bells (feat. The Puppini Sisters)
Album: Jingle Bells (feat. The Puppini Sisters)
Penulis: James Pierpont

