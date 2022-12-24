Lirik Lagu Jingle Bells – Michael Buble ft The Puppini Sisters dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Jingle Bells – Michael Buble ft The Puppini Sisters

Jingle bells, jingle bells

Jingle all the way

Oh what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh

Jingle bells, jingle bells

Jingle all the way

Oh what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh

Dashing through the snow

In a one-horse open sleigh

O'er the fields we go

Laughing all the way

Bells on bob-tail ring

Making spirits bright

What fun it is to ride and sing

A sleighing song tonight

Jingle bells, jing-jingle bells

Jingle all the way

Oh what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh

Jingle bells, jingle bells

Jingle all the way

Oh what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh

Dashing through the snow

In a one-horse open sleigh

O'er the fields we go

Laughing all the way

Bells on bob-tail ring

Making spirits bright

What fun it is to ride and sing

A sleighing song tonight

Jingle bells, jingle bells

Jingle all the way

Oh what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh

Jingle bells, jingle bells

Jingle all the way

Oh what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh

Jingle bells, jingle bells

Jingle all the way

Oh what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh

Jingle bells, jingle bells

Jingle all the way

Oh what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh

Credit

Artis: Michael Buble

Judul: Jingle Bells (feat. The Puppini Sisters)

Album: Jingle Bells (feat. The Puppini Sisters)

Penulis: James Pierpont