Lirik Lagu 40 – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

40 – U2

I waited patiently for the Lord

He inclined and heard my cry

He lift me up out of the pits

Out of the miry clay



I will sing, sing a new song

I will sing, sing a new song



How long to sing this song?

How long to sing this song?

How long, how long, how long

How long to sing this song?



He set my feet upon a rock

And made my footsteps firm

Many will see

Many will see and hear



I will sing, sing a new song

I will sing, sing a new song

(Sing it!)



How long to sing this song?

How long to sing this song?

How long, how long, how long

How long to sing this song?



Credit

Artis: U2

Album: War

Dirilis: 1983

Genre: Rock, Post-punk, Alternative/Indie, Children's Music, Dance/Electronic, Pop

Songwriters: Donell Jones, Faith Evans, Usher Raymond

Produser: Sean Combs, Chucky Thompson



Fakta di Balik Lagu 40

40 atau 40 (How Long) merupakan lagu kesepuluh dan terakhir dari album U2 yang bertajuk War.

Lagu tersebut terkenal karena pertunjukan langsungnya. Gitaris the Edge dan bassis Adam Clayton memainkan instrumen dengan apik selama pertunjukan untuk mengakhiri konser.

Kemudian, band meninggalkan panggung satu per satu sementara penonton terus menyanyikan refrain.

Lirik lagu 40 merupakan modifikasi dari Mazmur 40 Alkitab. Bono mengatakan bahwa mereka menulis lagu tersebut hanya dalam waktu sepuluh menit.

Setelah itu, mereka melakukan rekaman selama sepuluh menit dan mencampurnya selama sepuluh menit.