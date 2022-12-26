Lirik Lagu 40 – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

I waited patiently for the Lord
He inclined and heard my cry
He lift me up out of the pits
Out of the miry clay
I will sing, sing a new song
I will sing, sing a new song
How long to sing this song?
How long to sing this song?
How long, how long, how long
How long to sing this song?
He set my feet upon a rock
And made my footsteps firm
Many will see
Many will see and hear
I will sing, sing a new song
I will sing, sing a new song
(Sing it!)
How long to sing this song?
How long to sing this song?
How long, how long, how long
How long to sing this song?
Credit
Artis: U2
Album: War
Dirilis: 1983
Genre: Rock, Post-punk, Alternative/Indie, Children's Music, Dance/Electronic, Pop
Songwriters: Donell Jones, Faith Evans, Usher Raymond
Produser: Sean Combs, Chucky Thompson
Fakta di Balik Lagu 40
40 atau 40 (How Long) merupakan lagu kesepuluh dan terakhir dari album U2 yang bertajuk War.
Lagu tersebut terkenal karena pertunjukan langsungnya. Gitaris the Edge dan bassis Adam Clayton memainkan instrumen dengan apik selama pertunjukan untuk mengakhiri konser.
Kemudian, band meninggalkan panggung satu per satu sementara penonton terus menyanyikan refrain.
Lirik lagu 40 merupakan modifikasi dari Mazmur 40 Alkitab. Bono mengatakan bahwa mereka menulis lagu tersebut hanya dalam waktu sepuluh menit.
Setelah itu, mereka melakukan rekaman selama sepuluh menit dan mencampurnya selama sepuluh menit.
Artikel Pilihan