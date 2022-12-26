Lirik Lagu Daily Duppy - J Hus, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 26 Desember 2022, 00:20 WIB
Ilustrasi Lirik Lagu
Ilustrasi Lirik Lagu /Pexels/Suvan Chowdury

Daily Duppy - J Hus

Enter the place get the place popping
Deal with the pain don't say nothing
If you look close see a tear dropping
Don't answer the door that's the Jake's knocking
Don't answer the phone, don't know who's ringing
I didn't wanna stop til the crews winning
I swear I had a plan and a true vision
They closed down the youth clubs and build a new prison

Just lost my pop's I weren't close with him
But it felt like part of my soul's missing
Gotta move on cuh the world keeps spinning
Take it from the streets but the streets in him
Had to tell a queen just keep grinning
Cuh your self-esteem needs refilling
Just fucked up my zoot it needs re-billing

Metaphor for the life that I been living
Cah I bit one fruit and it was forbidden
See your life fall apart from one poor decision
It's only when you're stressed you turn to religion
If you wanna conquer them then cause a division
Yeah I make a lot of bread but I'm stuck in the system
There's no one like me cah I'm one in million
Never ask for your help but ask for assistance
I don't ever say nothing, I watch from a distance
Every story I tell is non-fiction

Came out the court they gave me my bail conditions
What's the point in being free when your brain's in prison?
I'm by myself but I'm still with the coalition
You don't make moves you're only just hoping and wishing
Criticise me when your gang do a whole leap of snitching
It's the remix ignition hot and fresh out of the kitchen
If Shaytan prayed today would he be forgiven?

From an adolescent, I never learned my lesson
If my name was Smith, they'll have to add a Wesson
See my aggression, I left a bad impression
Self medicate myself through my depression
All I need is money man, I'm more than eager
I need to be a man, I need to be a leader
I need to bun a zoot, I need to bun a reefer

It's Meek Mill and Omelly,
Nah that's Hus and Creepa
The way I've been roasting I think I need a diva
Big bunda, she in the Bundesliga
But every time I buss I wish I never seen her
It's like every time I buss I catch an amnesia

All I need is my notes and my calculator
I've been out of town tryna' stay off the radar
Cut the tension with a razor
The next rare tear gone come with a laser
Sweet talker smooth operator
You ain't ever never gonna shine cah you're a big hater
Make 50 mil, become an innovator

Before I get taken away by the Malaikah

Risk taker not a compromiser
That's why I had to run away from a coloniser
Never had a childhood like Lizzie McGuire
So I had to stack up and invest in a fire
Why wait for the return of the messiah?
When they scheming on me now when they try to conspire
Yeah I lost a lot of faith but now I pray harder
Still had to put a bullet in a slave master
Came looking for me couple days after
Don't know I'm clued up I play the game smarter
All I see is bare opps and bare Garda
If I don't see you now I'll see you in the hereafter

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Lagu 'Muak' Tembus 1 Juta Monthly Listeners, Aruma Makin Terkenal Masuk Viral 50 Malaysia

Lagu 'Muak' Tembus 1 Juta Monthly Listeners, Aruma Makin Terkenal Masuk Viral 50 Malaysia

25 Desember 2022, 13:26 WIB
10 Daftar Lagu Natal Mulai dari Genre Pop Hingga K-Pop

10 Daftar Lagu Natal Mulai dari Genre Pop Hingga K-Pop

25 Desember 2022, 08:24 WIB
Rafly Kande Teringat Bencana Tsunami Aceh dan Kasih Sayang Ibu, Ciptakan Lagu Ku Kenang

Rafly Kande Teringat Bencana Tsunami Aceh dan Kasih Sayang Ibu, Ciptakan Lagu Ku Kenang

24 Desember 2022, 19:23 WIB
Kolaborasi Burgerkill-Sembilan Matahari, Euforia Konser Virtual dalam The 25th Kill-Versary: It Never Ends

Kolaborasi Burgerkill-Sembilan Matahari, Euforia Konser Virtual dalam The 25th Kill-Versary: It Never Ends

24 Desember 2022, 12:42 WIB
Doyoung NCT dan Ningning Aespa Bakal Duet di SBS Gayo Daejeon, Respons Fans Jadi Sorotan

Doyoung NCT dan Ningning Aespa Bakal Duet di SBS Gayo Daejeon, Respons Fans Jadi Sorotan

24 Desember 2022, 11:24 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mistletoe – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mistletoe – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

24 Desember 2022, 10:01 WIB
Nadin Amizah Gelar Konser 'Selamat Ulang Tahun', Dinilai Sukses hingga Buat Penonton Menangis Sepanjang Acara

Nadin Amizah Gelar Konser 'Selamat Ulang Tahun', Dinilai Sukses hingga Buat Penonton Menangis Sepanjang Acara

23 Desember 2022, 06:59 WIB
Siap-siap, Prambanan Jazz Festival #9 Digelar Selama 6 Hari di Bulan Juli 2023

Siap-siap, Prambanan Jazz Festival #9 Digelar Selama 6 Hari di Bulan Juli 2023

22 Desember 2022, 11:10 WIB
Blink-182 Akan Rilis Album Baru Bertajuk Edging

Blink-182 Akan Rilis Album Baru Bertajuk Edging

21 Desember 2022, 16:21 WIB
Daftar Lagu-lagu Natal Terlaris di Dunia

Daftar Lagu-lagu Natal Terlaris di Dunia

21 Desember 2022, 14:11 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Cek Fakta: Bupati Kepulauan Meranti Dikabarkan Dicopot Usai Sebut Kemenkeu Iblis
2

25 Link Twibbon Selamat Natal dan Tahun Baru 2023, Lengkap dengan Cara Pakainya
3

20 Link Twibbon Hari Natal dan Tahun Baru 2023 yang Cocok Dibagikan di Grup WhatsApp
4

22 Link Twibbon Hari Natal 2022 Gratis dan Terbaru, Cocok Dijadikan Status di Medsos
5

Cek Fakta: Isu Virgoun Meninggal Dunia, 'Selamat Tinggal' Disambut Ucapan Belasungkawa
6

10 Ucapan Selamat Natal 2022 untuk Keluarga dan Sahabat: Cocok Dibagikan ke WA, IG dan FB
7

25 Link Twibbon Selamat Natal 2022, Cocok Dijadikan Foto Profil di Media Sosial
8

15 Link Twibbon Selamat Natal 2022, Cocok Dijadikan Status Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, dan Tiktok

9

15 Link Download Twibbon Hari Natal 2022, Lengkap dengan Cara Pakainya
10

18 Twibbon Natal 2022 Tanpa Logo Watermark Instansi, Cocok Dipasang di FB, WA, dan IG

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Cilacap Update

Simak Link Nonton Film Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 2022 Resmi Pengganti Rebahin, LK21 IndoXXI LayarKaca21

Simak Link Nonton Film Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 2022 Resmi Pengganti Rebahin, LK21 IndoXXI LayarKaca21

26 Desember 2022, 01:17 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Nilai Jual Kembali Mobil Mitsubishi Tetap Tinggi, Ternyata Ini 4 Alasannya!

Nilai Jual Kembali Mobil Mitsubishi Tetap Tinggi, Ternyata Ini 4 Alasannya!

26 Desember 2022, 01:15 WIB

Utara Times

Bakal Hidup Kaya Raya Karena Sifat yang Tekun di Tahun 2023, Cek Ramalan 5 Weton Ini

Bakal Hidup Kaya Raya Karena Sifat yang Tekun di Tahun 2023, Cek Ramalan 5 Weton Ini

26 Desember 2022, 01:15 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 16 Maret 2006 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 16 Maret 2006 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

26 Desember 2022, 01:09 WIB

Utara Times

Kumpulan 12 Tanggal Lahir yang Bakal Jadi Bos Besar Karena Kerja Keras di Tahun 2023 Menurut Primbon

Kumpulan 12 Tanggal Lahir yang Bakal Jadi Bos Besar Karena Kerja Keras di Tahun 2023 Menurut Primbon

26 Desember 2022, 01:05 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 16 Mei 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 16 Mei 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

26 Desember 2022, 01:04 WIB

Demak Bicara

Super Keren! Tomohisa Yamashita Isi Soundtrack dan Akting di Serial Alice in Borderland Musim 2 Netflix

Super Keren! Tomohisa Yamashita Isi Soundtrack dan Akting di Serial Alice in Borderland Musim 2 Netflix

26 Desember 2022, 00:57 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 26 Januari 2010 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 26 Januari 2010 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

26 Desember 2022, 00:50 WIB

Portal Sulut

Meski Sering Dihujani Ujian dan Cobaan, 3 Shio Ini Tetap Kuat Menahan Penderitaan Hidup Tersebut

Meski Sering Dihujani Ujian dan Cobaan, 3 Shio Ini Tetap Kuat Menahan Penderitaan Hidup Tersebut

26 Desember 2022, 00:38 WIB

Berita DIY

Link Nonton dan Sinopsis Film Cell di Bioskop Trans TV: Jadi Zombi Gara-Gara Sinyal

Link Nonton dan Sinopsis Film Cell di Bioskop Trans TV: Jadi Zombi Gara-Gara Sinyal

26 Desember 2022, 00:37 WIB

Media Magelang

PROFIL dan Biodata Tekno Tuner Indonesia Milik Siapa, Lokasi Bengkel Tekno Tuner Dimana?

PROFIL dan Biodata Tekno Tuner Indonesia Milik Siapa, Lokasi Bengkel Tekno Tuner Dimana?

26 Desember 2022, 00:36 WIB

Demak Bicara

Nggak Sabar! Grup Kpop Ini Siap Comeback di Januari 2023

Nggak Sabar! Grup Kpop Ini Siap Comeback di Januari 2023

26 Desember 2022, 00:35 WIB

Cilacap Update

Pratama Arhan Jadi Inspirasi! Inilah 5 Daftar Sekolah Sepak Bola 'SSB' Terbaik Terdekat di Tangerang Banten

Pratama Arhan Jadi Inspirasi! Inilah 5 Daftar Sekolah Sepak Bola 'SSB' Terbaik Terdekat di Tangerang Banten

26 Desember 2022, 00:33 WIB

Portal Sulut

4 Weton Anak Perempuan Pembawa Rezeki bagi Orang Tua, Mereka Bisa Jadi Tulang Punggung Keluarga Dewasa Nanti

4 Weton Anak Perempuan Pembawa Rezeki bagi Orang Tua, Mereka Bisa Jadi Tulang Punggung Keluarga Dewasa Nanti

26 Desember 2022, 00:32 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Cerita Bubur Kontestan MasterChef Indonesia Season 10, Chef Renatta Ternyata Masuk Tim Bubur Tidak Diaduk

Cerita Bubur Kontestan MasterChef Indonesia Season 10, Chef Renatta Ternyata Masuk Tim Bubur Tidak Diaduk

26 Desember 2022, 00:23 WIB

Cilacap Update

9 Tempat Camping Paling Murah di Bandung, Suasana Sejuk Asri View Memanjakan Mata, Yuk Cek Apa Saja?

9 Tempat Camping Paling Murah di Bandung, Suasana Sejuk Asri View Memanjakan Mata, Yuk Cek Apa Saja?

26 Desember 2022, 00:19 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Ramalan Zodiak Pekan Terakhir Desember 2022, Pisces Akan Didatangi Seseorang dari Masa Lalu

Ramalan Zodiak Pekan Terakhir Desember 2022, Pisces Akan Didatangi Seseorang dari Masa Lalu

26 Desember 2022, 00:10 WIB

Cilacap Update

Lumayan Makmur Nih Wilayahmu! Cek Persentase Kemiskinan Kabupaten Balikpapan Kalimantan Timur Menurut Data BPS

Lumayan Makmur Nih Wilayahmu! Cek Persentase Kemiskinan Kabupaten Balikpapan Kalimantan Timur Menurut Data BPS

26 Desember 2022, 00:05 WIB

Demak Bicara

Bikin Penggemar Senang, VERIVERY Beri Hadiah 2 Lagu Buatan Sendiri di Hari Natal

Bikin Penggemar Senang, VERIVERY Beri Hadiah 2 Lagu Buatan Sendiri di Hari Natal

26 Desember 2022, 00:04 WIB

Cilacap Update

Pengin Beli Motor Baru Belum Cukup Dana? Berikut 7 Motor Second Berkualitas di Banyumas, Cek Harga Sekarang

Pengin Beli Motor Baru Belum Cukup Dana? Berikut 7 Motor Second Berkualitas di Banyumas, Cek Harga Sekarang

26 Desember 2022, 00:01 WIB

Media Magelang

UPDATE HASil Akhir Drag Race Tekno Tuner vs Air Non Thailand Tadi Malam 25 Desember 2022, Cek Segera Live

UPDATE HASil Akhir Drag Race Tekno Tuner vs Air Non Thailand Tadi Malam 25 Desember 2022, Cek Segera Live

26 Desember 2022, 00:00 WIB

Mata Bangka

Biodata Bupati Tuban dan Umurnya, Bupati Ganteng yang Tak Pedulikan Perjodohan dengan Pedangdut Happy Asmara

Biodata Bupati Tuban dan Umurnya, Bupati Ganteng yang Tak Pedulikan Perjodohan dengan Pedangdut Happy Asmara

25 Desember 2022, 23:55 WIB

Berita Bantul

Tomat dan Segudang Manfaat bagi Kesehatan, Terutama Bagi Kaum Perempuan

Tomat dan Segudang Manfaat bagi Kesehatan, Terutama Bagi Kaum Perempuan

25 Desember 2022, 23:55 WIB

Sumenep News

Mengenal Nama-Nama Hari dalam Bahasa Sunda, Tidak Jauh Berbeda Tapi Ada Perbedaan

Mengenal Nama-Nama Hari dalam Bahasa Sunda, Tidak Jauh Berbeda Tapi Ada Perbedaan

25 Desember 2022, 23:55 WIB

Cilacap Update

Sadar Wilayahmu Hampir Krisis? Cek Persentase Kemiskinan Kabupaten Samarinda Kalimantan Timur Menurut Data BPS

Sadar Wilayahmu Hampir Krisis? Cek Persentase Kemiskinan Kabupaten Samarinda Kalimantan Timur Menurut Data BPS

25 Desember 2022, 23:55 WIB
x