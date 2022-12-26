Lirik Lagu Daily Duppy - J Hus, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Daily Duppy - J Hus
Enter the place get the place popping
Deal with the pain don't say nothing
If you look close see a tear dropping
Don't answer the door that's the Jake's knocking
Don't answer the phone, don't know who's ringing
I didn't wanna stop til the crews winning
I swear I had a plan and a true vision
They closed down the youth clubs and build a new prison
Just lost my pop's I weren't close with him
But it felt like part of my soul's missing
Gotta move on cuh the world keeps spinning
Take it from the streets but the streets in him
Had to tell a queen just keep grinning
Cuh your self-esteem needs refilling
Just fucked up my zoot it needs re-billing
Metaphor for the life that I been living
Cah I bit one fruit and it was forbidden
See your life fall apart from one poor decision
It's only when you're stressed you turn to religion
If you wanna conquer them then cause a division
Yeah I make a lot of bread but I'm stuck in the system
There's no one like me cah I'm one in million
Never ask for your help but ask for assistance
I don't ever say nothing, I watch from a distance
Every story I tell is non-fiction
Came out the court they gave me my bail conditions
What's the point in being free when your brain's in prison?
I'm by myself but I'm still with the coalition
You don't make moves you're only just hoping and wishing
Criticise me when your gang do a whole leap of snitching
It's the remix ignition hot and fresh out of the kitchen
If Shaytan prayed today would he be forgiven?
From an adolescent, I never learned my lesson
If my name was Smith, they'll have to add a Wesson
See my aggression, I left a bad impression
Self medicate myself through my depression
All I need is money man, I'm more than eager
I need to be a man, I need to be a leader
I need to bun a zoot, I need to bun a reefer
It's Meek Mill and Omelly,
Nah that's Hus and Creepa
The way I've been roasting I think I need a diva
Big bunda, she in the Bundesliga
But every time I buss I wish I never seen her
It's like every time I buss I catch an amnesia
All I need is my notes and my calculator
I've been out of town tryna' stay off the radar
Cut the tension with a razor
The next rare tear gone come with a laser
Sweet talker smooth operator
You ain't ever never gonna shine cah you're a big hater
Make 50 mil, become an innovator
Before I get taken away by the Malaikah
Risk taker not a compromiser
That's why I had to run away from a coloniser
Never had a childhood like Lizzie McGuire
So I had to stack up and invest in a fire
Why wait for the return of the messiah?
When they scheming on me now when they try to conspire
Yeah I lost a lot of faith but now I pray harder
Still had to put a bullet in a slave master
Came looking for me couple days after
Don't know I'm clued up I play the game smarter
All I see is bare opps and bare Garda
If I don't see you now I'll see you in the hereafter
