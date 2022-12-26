Lirik Lagu Daily Duppy - J Hus, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Daily Duppy - J Hus



Enter the place get the place popping

Deal with the pain don't say nothing

If you look close see a tear dropping

Don't answer the door that's the Jake's knocking

Don't answer the phone, don't know who's ringing

I didn't wanna stop til the crews winning

I swear I had a plan and a true vision

They closed down the youth clubs and build a new prison

Just lost my pop's I weren't close with him

But it felt like part of my soul's missing

Gotta move on cuh the world keeps spinning

Take it from the streets but the streets in him

Had to tell a queen just keep grinning

Cuh your self-esteem needs refilling

Just fucked up my zoot it needs re-billing

Metaphor for the life that I been living

Cah I bit one fruit and it was forbidden

See your life fall apart from one poor decision

It's only when you're stressed you turn to religion

If you wanna conquer them then cause a division

Yeah I make a lot of bread but I'm stuck in the system

There's no one like me cah I'm one in million

Never ask for your help but ask for assistance

I don't ever say nothing, I watch from a distance

Every story I tell is non-fiction

Came out the court they gave me my bail conditions

What's the point in being free when your brain's in prison?

I'm by myself but I'm still with the coalition

You don't make moves you're only just hoping and wishing

Criticise me when your gang do a whole leap of snitching

It's the remix ignition hot and fresh out of the kitchen

If Shaytan prayed today would he be forgiven?

From an adolescent, I never learned my lesson

If my name was Smith, they'll have to add a Wesson

See my aggression, I left a bad impression

Self medicate myself through my depression

All I need is money man, I'm more than eager

I need to be a man, I need to be a leader

I need to bun a zoot, I need to bun a reefer

It's Meek Mill and Omelly,

Nah that's Hus and Creepa

The way I've been roasting I think I need a diva

Big bunda, she in the Bundesliga

But every time I buss I wish I never seen her

It's like every time I buss I catch an amnesia

All I need is my notes and my calculator

I've been out of town tryna' stay off the radar

Cut the tension with a razor

The next rare tear gone come with a laser

Sweet talker smooth operator

You ain't ever never gonna shine cah you're a big hater

Make 50 mil, become an innovator

Before I get taken away by the Malaikah

Risk taker not a compromiser

That's why I had to run away from a coloniser

Never had a childhood like Lizzie McGuire

So I had to stack up and invest in a fire

Why wait for the return of the messiah?

When they scheming on me now when they try to conspire

Yeah I lost a lot of faith but now I pray harder

Still had to put a bullet in a slave master

Came looking for me couple days after

Don't know I'm clued up I play the game smarter

All I see is bare opps and bare Garda

If I don't see you now I'll see you in the hereafter